Used 2001 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

My GTS Steve , 11/11/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I find my Viper to be the perfect cure for today's cookie cutter vehicles. The exterior design is as elegant as it is outrageous. More car companies should be so bold as to take such a chance on applying creative design elements. That said, the interior pays a slight price for maintaining the aggressive outer appearance. The drivers footwell is perticularly tight. A small price to pay considering a quick stab at the throttle forgives all.

sweet sweet , 05/13/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have one and it is very fun to have one

I knew it! viper crazy , 08/04/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I knew what I was getting when I bought it. For those of you who want a Vette don't buy a Viper. This car is fast, rude and no it doesn't get good gas mileage. I thank god for all of it. It's worth putting gas in every few miles. The looks on peoples faces are worth an academy award. The Corvettes I've owned would hide in the corner when this car goes by. I am highly pleased with this beast. The gts-r wing and ground effects makes this ACR look like a hot wheels car. So if you are man or woman enough, buy one, and don't whine about the gas mileage or ride. My wife loves it.

GREAT Chris Mann , 10/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It was great to drive