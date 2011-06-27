Used 2001 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews
My GTS
I find my Viper to be the perfect cure for today's cookie cutter vehicles. The exterior design is as elegant as it is outrageous. More car companies should be so bold as to take such a chance on applying creative design elements. That said, the interior pays a slight price for maintaining the aggressive outer appearance. The drivers footwell is perticularly tight. A small price to pay considering a quick stab at the throttle forgives all.
sweet
I have one and it is very fun to have one
I knew it!
I knew what I was getting when I bought it. For those of you who want a Vette don't buy a Viper. This car is fast, rude and no it doesn't get good gas mileage. I thank god for all of it. It's worth putting gas in every few miles. The looks on peoples faces are worth an academy award. The Corvettes I've owned would hide in the corner when this car goes by. I am highly pleased with this beast. The gts-r wing and ground effects makes this ACR look like a hot wheels car. So if you are man or woman enough, buy one, and don't whine about the gas mileage or ride. My wife loves it.
GREAT
It was great to drive
LETS GET IT ON!ooofa,ooofa,KABLAM!
love this vehicle,so does the rest of the world.? else compares?The most bang for the buck re; pricier sports cars and its American.I don't expect it to be a Cadillac Fleetwood 4dr as far as comfort goes.Anyone must realize that before purchasing,I hope.one should not expect it to be a Honda Accord when it comes to service or reliability issues either.I believe all citizens should be provided one through a constitutional amendment.I would never pay more for an import that has less visual impact and weak performance,just because it's made in Germany or wherever.And I'm of Bavarian descent.USA all the way baby!What a car the RT/10 is.Impress yourself!!I want a GTS/ACR too!!
