Used 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)185.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque490 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
5 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adjustable pedalsyes
Air conditioningyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight3460 lbs.
Ground clearance5 in.
Height44 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire Blue/Black ST
  • Viper Red Clearcoat/Viper Red HT
  • Viper Red Clearcoat/Black ST
  • Viper Race Yellow Clearcoat/Yellow HT
  • Viper Race Yellow Clearcoat/Black ST
  • Deep Sapphire Blue/Blue HT
Interior Colors
  • Cognac
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
P335/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
