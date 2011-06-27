Estimated values
2005 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,435
|$5,342
|$6,400
|Clean
|$3,214
|$4,996
|$5,977
|Average
|$2,771
|$4,304
|$5,131
|Rough
|$2,328
|$3,613
|$4,285
2005 Dodge Sprinter 2500 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,021
|$4,696
|$5,627
|Clean
|$2,826
|$4,392
|$5,255
|Average
|$2,437
|$3,784
|$4,511
|Rough
|$2,047
|$3,176
|$3,768
2005 Dodge Sprinter 2500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,943
|$6,131
|$7,345
|Clean
|$3,689
|$5,735
|$6,860
|Average
|$3,181
|$4,941
|$5,889
|Rough
|$2,672
|$4,147
|$4,918
2005 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,206
|$4,986
|$5,973
|Clean
|$2,999
|$4,663
|$5,578
|Average
|$2,586
|$4,018
|$4,789
|Rough
|$2,173
|$3,372
|$3,999
2005 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,543
|$5,508
|$6,600
|Clean
|$3,314
|$5,152
|$6,164
|Average
|$2,858
|$4,439
|$5,291
|Rough
|$2,401
|$3,726
|$4,419