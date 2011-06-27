Used 1993 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews

Marie , 09/23/2016 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB

My grandpa had this truck for I don't know how many years before me, and would still have it but he couldn't handle the clutch anymore for the arthritis in his knees. I bought it from him for $500 at 117k mi in 2007 as a poor 19 year old, and now in 2016 just about to roll over 200k I still can't imagine myself driving anything else. I do believe it will rust out from under me before that engine quits, Colorado's long salty-road winters are eating it alive. In 2010 I drove it cross country from North Carolina when I moved to Denver almost nonstop no issues, completely loaded down with everything I owned in the back. I swear it runs better loaded down than empty! I camp a lot and it hauls about 1000 lbs of gear in the bed up to over 9000 ft, steepest grade encountered is 15% and it doesn't break a sweat. It's just a 3.9L V6 5 spd manual but I get 19.5 mpg highway and 15-16 city. Hauling in the mountains it still gets 18! I don't really go offroading, just gravel and dirt roads, but even being only RWD, with my nice Michelin tires it handles snow around town no problem up to 16" deep. The interior is far from luxurious, but it doesn't mind getting dusty muddy salty snowy cleanup is easy. Electrical sucks, I have replaced every sensor it has and its now time for 2nd stereo replacement, but mechanically only major replacements are the clutch at around 150k, fuel pump a year or two later, the water pump and thermostat 4x but all under warranty, and just recently the radiator (with 4th water pump). Even with one rear fender almost totally rusted away, and the hood and roof not matching the rest of the green truck (rustoleum gray, to combat rust of course) I have had several people try to buy it from me for as much as $3k. KBB is under $250 LOL. Even bringing it in for oil changes the mechanics try to buy it because there's so much room to work under the hood. But I just can't part with it. It's too good a truck and I'll never trade it because it deserves better than to be scrapped. LOVE THIS TRUCK