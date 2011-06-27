Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,033
|$1,346
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,203
|Average
|$306
|$705
|$919
|Rough
|$211
|$485
|$634
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota LE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,033
|$1,346
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,203
|Average
|$306
|$705
|$919
|Rough
|$211
|$485
|$634
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$2,184
|$2,737
|Clean
|$1,030
|$1,953
|$2,448
|Average
|$785
|$1,489
|$1,869
|Rough
|$540
|$1,026
|$1,290
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,071
|$1,370
|Clean
|$461
|$958
|$1,226
|Average
|$351
|$731
|$936
|Rough
|$242
|$503
|$646
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,033
|$1,346
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,203
|Average
|$306
|$705
|$919
|Rough
|$211
|$485
|$634
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$457
|$1,106
|$1,454
|Clean
|$409
|$989
|$1,301
|Average
|$312
|$754
|$993
|Rough
|$214
|$520
|$686
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,033
|$1,346
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,203
|Average
|$306
|$705
|$919
|Rough
|$211
|$485
|$634
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$473
|$1,196
|$1,583
|Clean
|$423
|$1,069
|$1,416
|Average
|$322
|$816
|$1,081
|Rough
|$222
|$562
|$746
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,102
|$1,451
|Clean
|$402
|$985
|$1,298
|Average
|$306
|$751
|$991
|Rough
|$211
|$518
|$684
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,185
|$1,500
|Clean
|$533
|$1,059
|$1,342
|Average
|$407
|$808
|$1,025
|Rough
|$280
|$557
|$707
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,033
|$1,346
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,203
|Average
|$306
|$705
|$919
|Rough
|$211
|$485
|$634
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,033
|$1,346
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,203
|Average
|$306
|$705
|$919
|Rough
|$211
|$485
|$634
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,033
|$1,346
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,203
|Average
|$306
|$705
|$919
|Rough
|$211
|$485
|$634
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,097
|$1,426
|Clean
|$433
|$981
|$1,276
|Average
|$330
|$748
|$974
|Rough
|$227
|$516
|$672
Estimated values
1993 Dodge Dakota S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,033
|$1,346
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,203
|Average
|$306
|$705
|$919
|Rough
|$211
|$485
|$634