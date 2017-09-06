Used 2016 Lexus RC F for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 4,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$48,880$5,948 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Premium Package Navigation System Package Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Leather Package Sun/Moonroof Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC8G5004974
Stock: G5004974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 55,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$38,900$2,600 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2016 Lexus RC F Coupe,*Liquid Platinum Exterior over Circuit Red Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $74,294.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium **Package **(Originally $3,240),*Heated/Ventilated Front Seats with Driver Seat Memory, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim,Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intuitive Park Assist, Steering Column with Memory,Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors with Memory Reverse Tilt Down, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers,*Navigation/Mark Levinson Package (Originally $2,610),*835 Watt Sound System with 17-Speakers, DVD-Player, Remote Touchpad Controller,Navigation System with Voice Command, Rear-View Camera, 7-Inch Multimedia Display,*Leather-Trimmed Seats (Originally $800),**Power Sunroof (Originally $1,100),**Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps (Originally $1,160),**Door Edge Guards (Originally $115),**Orange Front Brake Calipers (Originally $300),**19-Inch Split-10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels (Originally $850),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Smart Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with 7-Inch Remote Touchscreen Color Monitor,Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Stop Technology,Intuitive Park Assist, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,Electroluminescent Gauges with Shift Indicator and Oil Temperature, G-Force Meter,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, DVD/CD-Player, USB Audio Plug,835 Watt Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System with Clari-Fi and 17-Speakers,Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Connectivity, Siri Eyes Free,Multi-Function F Spec Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio/Cruise Controls,Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column with Memory, Metal/Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Power Front F Spec Leather Sport Seats with Driver Seat Memory,Rear Leather Bucket Seats, F Embossed Headrests,Tinted Glass Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filter,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Polished Aluminum Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Analog Clock in Center Dashboard,Automatic Premium Triple Beam LED Headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights,Auto-Dimming Heated Power Exterior Mirrors with Memory Reverse Tilt Down, Puddle Lamp,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Sensing Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers,Speed Activated Rear Spoiler, Door Edge Guards, Rear Bumper Applique,5.0L 467-HP Direct and Port Injection 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic Transmission, Steering Wheel Mounted F Spec Shift Paddles,Brembo Sourced Ventilated Disc Brakes, Orange Front Brake Calipers,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,19-Inch Split-10-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC6G5005637
Stock: 13845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 58,412 milesFair Deal
$39,991
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Performance Package Premium Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Wheels: 19" Split 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Leather Package Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Nebula Gray Pearl Stratus Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Lexus RC F . Well-known by many, the RC F has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus RC F. More information about the 2016 Lexus RC F: The new Lexus RC operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Interesting features of this model are Wide array of powertrain options, available technology, performance availability in the RC F, and luxurious cabin *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC0G5004872
Stock: G5004872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 39,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,888$2,655 Below Market
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BCXF5003727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,922 milesGreat Deal
$37,985$3,716 Below Market
Banner Ford - Mandeville / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC7F5002728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2017 Lexus RC F39,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$51,300$2,293 Below Market
Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
** L/CERTIFIED** ** ONE OWNER** ** NO ACCIDENTS** ** MARK LEVINSON** THIS RCF IS LOADED W/ NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOON ROOF, FRONT HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, AND MUCH MORE!! NEW ARRIVAL!! L/Certified Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 161 Point Inspection * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle HistoryWe are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wi. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world's finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's & Napleton Advantage w/ Kahu *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC0H5006137
Stock: OL9777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 140,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$27,444$1,581 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 Lexus RC F IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BCXF5001198
Stock: F5001198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 52,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$39,398$1,132 Below Market
AutoNation Honda East Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Premium Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Wheels: 19" Split 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Black; Leather Seat Trim Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC7F5001482
Stock: F5001482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- used
2017 Lexus RC F21,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$49,995
Tommie Vaughn Ford - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC6H5006126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,424 miles
$47,998
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC1F5001834
Stock: 19361232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$46,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2015 Lexus RC F Coupe***Premium Package***Navigation/Mark Levinson Package***Lexus Enform***Lexus Insider***Voice Command***Remote Touchpad Controller***17- Speakers 835 Watt Audio System***Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert***Intuitive Park Assist***Rear Vision Camera w/Guide Lines***Carbon Fiber Interior Trim***Sport Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters***Remote Keyless Entry***Push Button Start***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats***Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory***Rear Seating***Illuminated Entry***Premium Triple Beam LED Headlamps***Rain Sensing Wipers***Rear Spoiler***Power Heated Mirrors***Security System***Torque Vectoring Rear Differential***19" Hand Polished Forge Alloy Wheels***5.0L DOHC Engine***8-Speed Auto Transmission w/Direct Shift***Molten Pearl Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Fully Loaded!!! Excellent Condition!!! RARE Molten Orange Pearl Paint!!! ONLY 25,000 Miles!!! Great Buy!!! Remaining Factory Warranty!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC6F5000503
Stock: P2881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 33,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$41,900$293 Below Market
Motorcars Louisiana - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC1F5004197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,317 milesDelivery Available*
$42,990
Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC1F5001350
Stock: 2000644612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 33,390 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,998
CarMax San Antonio - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC1F5003860
Stock: 19047359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$46,999
Lexus of Northborough - Northborough / Massachusetts
2015 Lexus RC F In Radiant Blue with Stratus Gray interior.- One owner, clean carFax report.- Lexus factory certified warranty with Unlimited mileage.- Lexus complimentary maintenance plan.- Navigation, backup camera.- Mark Levinson 17 speaker 835-watt premium audio system.- Performance package, carbon fiber roof, rear wing.- Torque vectoring rear differential, ( this is the rear deal )- Premium package, triple beam headlamps.- Blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert.- Intuitive parking assist.- 19" hand polished 20-spoke forged alloy wheels.L/Certified Details:* 161 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC4F5003237
Stock: P2053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 45,900 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,288
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC5F5004008
Stock: F5004008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 34,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$40,995$1,446 Below Market
Booth Motors - Longmont / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC1F5001395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$42,995
Circle Auto Sales - Revere / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC9F5002312
Stock: 4321003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RC F searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RC F
- 5(75%)
- 4(25%)
Related Lexus RC F info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus LS 500 Long Beach CA
- Used Lexus IS 250 C Sarasota FL
- Used Lexus RC F Corona CA
- Used Lexus RC 350 Long Island City NY
- Used Lexus IS 300 Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Lexus ES 350 Manassas VA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Frisco TX
- Used Lexus GS 300 Stockton CA
- Used Lexus SC 430 Santa Monica CA
- Used Lexus SC 430 Allentown PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2012 Long Beach CA
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015 Arlington VA
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016 Dallas TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.