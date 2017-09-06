Used 2016 Lexus RC F for Sale Near Me

BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas

Performance Package Premium Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Wheels: 19" Split 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Leather Package Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Nebula Gray Pearl Stratus Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Lexus RC F . Well-known by many, the RC F has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus RC F. More information about the 2016 Lexus RC F: The new Lexus RC operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Interesting features of this model are Wide array of powertrain options, available technology, performance availability in the RC F, and luxurious cabin *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHHP5BC0G5004872

Stock: G5004872

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020