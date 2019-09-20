service Rating

I purchased a New 2018 Jeep Trackhawk about 7 months ago. My passenger headlight went out so I contacted the service dept to schedule a appointment. My new Jeep has 3500 miles on it so it seemed odd the bulb went out that fast. They did not have any loaner cars available which was a drag because not only do I work full time but I have 2 kids at the age of 3 and 5 so it was not convenient to work around this. It was not safe for me to drive at night due to one headlight being out but my main concern other than being illegal was the safety of my 2 kids. I dropped it off at Kirkland the next day and went back to work. Around 5pm I received a call back that they found the headlight assembly needed to be replaced but the part was on "back order" and they were putting back together my car and to pick it up.. I stressed to the advisor who called me that would not work due to the safety and that I needed a loaner car. He then advised me that " they do not give loaner cars to customers whos parts are on back order", he explained they did not have a time frame and so could not accommodate a loaner. If it was any other issue not related to driving illegally or the safety of my life and my children's life I would understand. I was upset but picked up my car. When I picked it up they gave me a work order that stated the part was on back order and I was not charged. Not knowing how long the part would be and the fact I couldn't drive my car at night I called the Attorney General office to explain the details and see what needed to happen since It was a safety issue and a new car. She explained that I needed to bring it to another dealership and if they also could not resolve it and I had it in writing the part was on back order I could then ask Jeep to either replace or buy back the Jeep. I called Jeep corporate to start a former complaint as well as I was told to by Attorney General. Frustrated and confused I called the Jeep Monroe store. I spoke with their service department and explained the circumstances and requested a appointment so I could move forward with the process of getting this car replaced through WA Lemon law. The advisor told me he would make some calls and get back to me. Within the hour I got a call back and explained the part was "not on back order" and they could get me in asap they had to order the head light assembly. They also told me they would be happy to give me a loaner car while I waited. Within two business days I got a call the part was in and dropped it off. In less than 4 hours it was ready and I picked it up. I was told the "bumper" was missing a few screws but they replaced them for me. Being the jeep was new this was from when Kirkland "put back together" my car after they first looked at it. I was happy to get my car fixed and be able to drive it again safely. I emailed one of the advisors that gave me his card when I was leaving to complain and explain the disappointment in their customer service. No one ever called be back. I was then waiting on the survey they send so that I could give my input on the situation but of course I never received one. Its obvious they deliberately changed my email or did not send me one because they knew I would not give them all "100's". Not only was this the worst experience I have ever dealt with ( Kirkland service ) I literally lost thousands of dollars at my job for running around without a loaner car, then having to leave Kirkland where I live and Bellevue where I work to drive to Monroe to use their service facility when Kirkland could have done it to start with instead of lying to me. I will never use Kirkland Service again and tell everyone about my experience as well. Read more