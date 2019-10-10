Great deal and excellent service
by 10/10/2019on
I shopped around for a Ford Explorer XLT with a specific set of optional add-ons. Steven's Jersey City Ford had a vehicle which fitted my requirements almost exactly, and they offered a very competitive deal for a 36 month lease. No other dealer came close. When I went to pick up the vehicle, the salesperson was super helpful. He helped me move stuff over from my prior vehicle which I was turning in. The only negative was that I had to wait a long time to get into the finance manager to complete the lease paperwork. They were having some computer problems, but this seemed to be an aberration.
Great deal and excellent service
by 10/10/2019on
I shopped around for a Ford Explorer XLT with a specific set of optional add-ons. Steven's Jersey City Ford had a vehicle which fitted my requirements almost exactly, and they offered a very competitive deal for a 36 month lease. No other dealer came close. When I went to pick up the vehicle, the salesperson was super helpful. He helped me move stuff over from my prior vehicle which I was turning in. The only negative was that I had to wait a long time to get into the finance manager to complete the lease paperwork. They were having some computer problems, but this seemed to be an aberration.
Vehicle Service
by 06/04/2019on
Convenient Saturday service with quick work done.
WORSE EXPERIENCE EVER
by 10/30/2018on
They told me to go in at 7 and they would drive me to work as they work on my car i get there 710 and no one is there They finally get there at 730 and tell me no one starts till 8 . That means i got late to work. Then i go to pickup at 530 and they cant find my paperwork and then cant find my keys. When they did find my keys they couldn't find the keys of the cars blocking me in. i waited a total of an hour and half just to get my car.
Car service
by 03/08/2017on
My experience was positive! I found the Workers very honest and forth coming. I felt I had been taken advantage of by the previous owners.
Worst dealer I've been to
by 07/09/2016on
Bad service , i mean very bad . Went there to buy a Esplorer Sport for 38k and , of course I had a trade in , 08 Acadia SLT2 and that's when the attitude started . They tried to push me out the door saying that the manager might not want my car and that I had to try to sell it on the street , WHAT? Independently of value or wahtever reason it was at least make an offer , don't tell your customers to "try to sell it on the streets"
Nightmare in my whole life
by 07/03/2016on
dont even walk into that place , worst customer service I ever seen , once they get your debit card, you are done . after they took deposit money from you debit card, they trade you like a dog.
Nightmare Experience
by 11/19/2015on
Never ever, purchase, lease or for that matter walk into Jersey City Ford Lincoln Mercury in Jersey City.. On October 26th, I purchased my vehicle (lease buy out) at Jersey City Ford. I chose to finance the buy out through another lender because at the time I went to the dealership to discuss (10/7) buying out the finance rep refused to make me an offer. I was told the dealership doesn't make money on lease buy outs so it wasn't worth his time. So I went and found an awesome company to finance my car and it was done in a matter of a few days. At the time I signed, the dealer had the check from my financing company and had stated they ordered a payoff statement from Ford Credit who was the current lien holder. I left the dealership with temporary plates that were valid through 11/26/2015. For the past few days I have been calling the dealership to inquire as to the status of my plates. Each time I was told the plates weren't ready yet because they had not received the title from Ford Credit. So today I called Ford Credit, only to find out that they had not been paid off. I was now also delinquent on my monthly payment to them. I have made repeated requests to speak to managers, and never get calls. I am usually told to call back and ask. I leave messages, no one returns calls. My next issue is the temporary plate expires on 11/26 which is Thanksgiving. I will be unable to drive my car too or from work. I hope this enough of a horror story to keep you away and making the same mistake I did. FYI: F rating on BBB - I filed a complaint there - so I guess it will fall on deaf ears..
VERY BAD CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 04/11/2015on
Donot not think about going to this dealership,All they want is ur money.Most of some of there cars ,are Lemon.
Jersey City Ford - [non-permissible content removed]
by 02/25/2015on
To summarize my experience with this dealership, they are quite simply the stupidest people with whom I have had the misfortune of doing business. Throughout the last month, I have continually had the feeling that I must be missing something, they cannot possibly be this stupid and stay in business. But they are this dumb, and they are unapologetic about it. We bought a certified pre-owned Ford in mid-January. It took the salesman Michael Ortiz five hours to sell us the car, after we had agreed on the price. First they told me I could put as much down on a credit card as I wanted (this appeals to me because I get really great cash back rewards on my CC). After I told them to put $5k down on the CC, Mike told us that now they couldn't put more than $2500 on a credit card. Finally we sign all the paperwork and take the car, but Mike never gave us the car fax report that he promised. There was also damage to a small seat handleno big dealbut Mike told us they would fix it no problem if we brought it in on the weekend. Also, we traded-in a car in connection with the purchase, and a mechanic had caused damage to it. So instead of repair the old car we wanted to trade it in. So, as part of the trade-in we told Mike that we needed pictures of the damage so that we could get a refund for the cost we had paid the mechanic. Mike tells us that the car is locked up in their lot somewhere and that they can't get picture of it, but he promised he would get photographs for us, no problem. (He says that a lot.) We never got those so now we cannot prove the damage. So five days later, we take the car back to the dealer to get the photos, the car fax, and the handle fixed. Mike tells us no problem again, except OOPS they forgot to order the handle. Also, OOPS no one can find the car we sold them (I later learned that Mike just did not care enough to look, he just told us whatever he could to get us to buy the new car then and there and get us out of there). Also, Mike didn't have a copy of the car fax with him, but he would e-mail it to us. Over the course of a month, I text messaged Mike about 20 times asking for the report. He NEVER sent it. I knew it doesn't really matter, but at this point I was just sick of being sold false promises. He kept saying he would fax it or e-mail it, and on one occasion he did fax me 2 of the six pages in the report, but unfortunately fax machines proved too difficult for Mike to figure out and the remaining pages were not sent. He said he would re-fax it, but never did. He said he could not email the report because "we only have one scanner." Which makes no sense because he had originally pulled up the car fax on a computer screen. He's just dumb or lazy, perhaps both. I had to go back to the dealership a third time to get the door handle. This time I think Mike hid from me because people said he was there, but they couldn't find him. We finally got the seat handled fixed (it took about 10 minutes to do, after we spent a couple hours waiting the last time when they told us they hadn't ordered it). Then, thirty days after our purchase and trade-in, I notice that the loan company for the car we had traded-in had charged my checking account for the normal amount of our monthly payment that we had paid on our previous car. I figured the loan company must have messed up and just not changed the auto-billing after Jersey City Ford paid of the loan. NOPE. Jersey City Ford had "forgotten" to pay off the loan as they had agreed to in connection with the trade-in thirty days earlier. So, I was still accountable for the loan secured by the car that Jersey City Ford had "lost" on their lot. Jersey City Ford did acknowledge their mistake, after I got a copy of the loan statement from the bank. I assume this was a mistake by their finance people, not by Mike. But they never apologized for the nuisance and hassle cause by their idiocy. My wife had to go in to the dealer AGAIN to get the check repaying the amount deducted from my checking account. She also FINALLY got a woman named Angela (seemingly the only competent person the dealership) to give us a copy of the car fax report we had been promised ten or so times over the past thirty days. So, as I said, Jersey City Ford is full of people basically too incompetent to survive. Go here if you want to waste your time trying to figure out what these [non-permissible content removed] have done wrong after they promise you the world to get you to buy and sign.
TERRIBLE EXPERIENCE
by 01/10/2015on
I leased a Ford Explorer from Jersey City Ford in 2012. My sales representative was Ray, the GM at the time was Rudy Treminio. After keeping in the office for over 6 (!) hours to sign a lease, Rudy wrote a "personal" note promising that my lease can be returned without any charges at all after 2 years. Of course, that turned out to be a scam. When I went to the dealership in 2 years, they explained to me that Rudy was fired and added -- "You see why, right?". My lease expires in April. I called the dealership and asked them to send me copy of my lease document, because I lost mine. I talked to Christina. She explained that "due to an internal policy" she can not send me the lease, but I can come in person to the dealership and pick it up. We agreed on a day and a time. I even called the day before the appointment to confirm. When I went to the dealership, Christina of course was not there and NO ONE knew about my request. I tried talking to the GM. He mumbled his name, kept looking at his phone and explained they can't help me. He was very unimpressed by the fact that Christina wasted 2 hours of my time. I will never recommend this dealership to a friend and I advise anyone to avoid it.
never again Jersey city ford
by 03/04/2014on
I leased a fusion from these guys a month ago and had a trade in car which was financed and had to be paid off by them since i traded in. Long story short, it has been a month and my previous bank still did not receive a pay off check, and thanks to Jersey City Ford i'm about to get a Late Payment Mark on my credit report + Late payment fee is already there, now i have to pay that. Every time i call in to inquire about that pay off someone tells me they will call me right back after they ask their manager but they NEVER do. Even my sales person JC (jean c.) promised to call back a week ago but nothing. Nobody from finance department wants to answer the phone i've been calling many times, I'm sooo pissed off right now. I have dealt with other dealers i know it takes time but never this long to send a [non-permissible content removed] check to pay the bank so that the customer's credit wont get hurt because of their laziness.
Good place for used cars.
by 02/14/2014on
Nice people! Saw used car on internet went to look. They gave me a good deal on it. The wait was too long. But Finally we got the car. They called 10 days later telling me title was ready. All in all it was a good deal.
Uncaring and over-sell as the main game
by 10/20/2013on
I brought in my 2005 Lincoln LS for service with a possible catalytic converter issue. Was told a diagnostic fee for $150 applies whether I get the work done or not. My car stood for 3 days not even looked at. This is not the first time.I called repeatedly. Finally, the service writer, arrogant as hell,Carlos, quotes me an $1,800 repair saying the code is P420,which I already knew from Autozone,that it is indeed the catalytic converter. So,I was already very angry at no call back for 3 days, and I already knew the problem quite accurately myself before the car was brought in. I called for 4 days before I got my car even on the lift or on the OBD-II computer,which is as simple as connecting a code reader in less than 5min,it took 3 days. While not addressing my anger for not being called back and not getting a rental car for free as a Lincoln customer,that I was entitled to under my extended warranty contract,he then tries to sell me on a new belt tensioner,a new water pump and accessory belt replacement,which is yet another $2800 in work. There was absolutely nothing wrong with my V-belt,or accessories.I came for an exhaust problem, and he tries to up-sell me on something else,and tried to scare me as to what happens if the belt breaks. He assumed I didn't know the difference between the V-Belt that drives the accessories,such as the A/C and the power steering and water pump, and the timing belt. My car has a timing chain! It doesn't even have a timing belt! Basically,he thought he found a rich prize and a rich idiot. Luckily I know quite a lot about cars, but I wonder how many other people get duped into up-selling. Because they were so dis-honest with me,and caused me so much inconvenience,I complained to his boss.I still paid the diagnostic fee for wasting my time for 3 days,and walked away.Got the job done at a private shop $950 and tax.If you can't get your car repaired there,for an honest price,and can honestly feel they are quoting you the honest work needed,why would you buy a car from them?
Poor customer service
by 09/06/2013on
Would give a 00 if we could, been 8 weeks since we traded in for a newer car. The car buying experience was pretty good. They did try to tell us the car we were looking for was not on the lot, even though I found it...... We did find a used car that we liked even better. Ended up with a decent deal with our own financing. When we notified them that they short changed us $102 on the trade in the manager said, "Sorry, [non-permissible content removed]." Really?! We did finally get the check for the difference, but only after the dealership sent us someone else's registration, I basically held that plate for ransom! The nightmare really began when we didn't have our South Carolina registration 4 weeks after purchase. The people doing the paperwork couldn't tell the difference between a new plate and a transfer plate. Once that was sorted out we were told it would take five days. It has been two weeks. The third party doing the registration is telling the dealership that it will be ready on Monday, I am not holding my breath. The dealership won't tell me the name of the third party either!? Do not give them your business, they have very poor ethics and I literally have to call at least three times before anyone will call me back. Not worth your time.
Dealer fees bonanza
by 05/15/2013on
Worst dealer experience EVER. Started from misleading website ad: pictures from different car, mileage from different car, price on contract draft 3 grand higher then "internet price". That's on a draft that came from the desk of the same person, that lured me to dealership by stating in his email: "My name is Rudy T. and I am the General Manager at Jersey City Ford. Thank you for your interest in our current sales event. Are you still looking to purchase or lease a *car/model*? If so, I want to offer you my personal attention to make your goal a reality. Due to our commitment to Jersey City Ford Dealership to increase sales this month, we are extremely motivated to make you an offer that under normal circumstances would not be considered." Personal attention of mr. T. was expressed in a quick handshake and a phrase "Here is our sales person Freddy, he'll take care of you!". Not a word after. They were so "motivated" that I've been offered price HIGHER then advertised. But that's just the base price we are talking about and here comes the best part: extra fees mounted up to 6 grand! In addition to expected sales tax and DMV fees there were all sort of "dealer fees", best of which were hilarious "Recondition fee" (fancy name for detailing - $100 at most shops) of $1265 and "Tires" fee of $99. When asked [non-permissible content removed]?! I've been told that they replaced tires for a new ones. The car is sitting right by the window as we talk, clearly with original tires that's been there for all 25k miles of car's life. Shortly after I just walked out. Very angry at first, but now I'm actually laughing every time I think of "Reconditioning" for $1265. That's even kinda cute. [Non-permissible content removed] Stay. Away. P.S. They are listed as "Capital One Preferred Dealer" but actually tried to convince me NOT to use Capital One Auto Loan check because "they get no profit from it" and suggested I use their financing for a discount in price.
Fed Up
by 04/02/2013on
I'm writing this because I wish that I someone would've warned me about doing business with Jersey City Ford. My car was running perfectly fine when I brought it in because my check engine light was on. I actually spent close to $1400 in maintenance during the last 7 months that I owned the car. I brought it in for service 7 days before Hurricane Sandy. The shop charged me a $100 warranty deductible and sent me on my way about 5 hours later. I'm not even sure what that fee was for since problem was never fixed. I had to bring the car back 2 days later because my check engine light went back on as soon as I restarted the car. Next thing I know it's 5 days later on Saturday. I was then told that the person working on my car was off. He was scheduled to return to work on Monday. At this point I kind of got the feeling that the person working on my car was in over his head and had no idea how to correct the problem. I had a transmission replaced on one of my previous cars in less time. Two days later it's the day of Hurricane Sandy. I called for an update first thing in the morning and learned that the shop was closed. The shop decided not to open and didn't give any of it's customers any advanced notice. This shop was negligent by locking my car up in a known flood zone knowing that a major storm was coming. My car was drivable at the time. I would've gladly picked it up if the shop would've opened for a couple of hours and gave me that option. Needless to say, there was flood damage and the car is no longer drivable. The shop simply told me to have my insurance company come down to pay for the damages. I was never offered a rental because Enterprise was sold out. I found a Dollar Rent a Car branch with very reasonable prices but JC Ford refused to pay for it because it wasn't Enterprise. I was told that the dealership didn't have any available loaners even though there was a whole inventory of used cars that could've easily been converted into a temporary loaner. I never even received an apology over what happened. Out of frustration, I decided to call my insurance company in order to let them settle the issue with JC Ford. My insurance company recently told me that they unable to collect from , Travelers, Jersey City Ford's Insurance company because they don't have the proper insurance to cover the damages to my car. So now I lost my $750 deductible on top of everything because Jersey City Ford didn't have the insurance to cover my damages. I tried to request request a payment of $750 from Jersey City Ford to cover my deductible. I figured that this is the least that they could do. I decided to let the Better Business Bureau mediate my request. The BBB just received a response from the Service Manager, Vincent D., at Jersey City Ford. He basically stated that they had no way of foreseeing the damage and that he doesn't see why he should apologize for something that was an act of God. Seriously? That's piss poor customer service. I realize that the storm was an act of God it it didn't catch us by surprise. They were tracking Sandy for a week and a half. God wasn't the fool that decided to lock my car up in a known flood zone knowing that a major storm was coming! God wasn't the one that didn't have proper insurance to cover the vehicles in his shop! I realize that this is just one person's experience. I urge you to read other reviews as well. Here's the link to Jersey City Ford's Better Business Bureau profile: [HTML removed] Their rating will speak for itself. As of today, they have an F rating with the BBB and their accreditation was revoked on 1/22/2013 due to the excessive number of customer complaints. If you do decide to visit their service shop, take a good look at the fine print on their work orders before signing off. The small print basically says that they're not accountable for anything. You should also ask them about their insurance coverage and demand an answer in writing.
Classic "Bait and Switch"
by 02/19/2013on
I saw an ad for a 2003 Ford Escape for the price of $4,000 at this dealership. I sent an email to ask for further information and I got a call from their representative Pat H. I scheduled a visit to look at the unit on February 16, 2013. There I met their salesman Carlos. After I saw the unit, he asked me " What do we have to do to earn your business?" So, I told him that I am very interested in the car and I would like to buy it. We went inside and he started doing calculations for the total cost of the car, including tax, title, plates,etc. It all summed up to about $5,400. I told him that was too much for what I was planning to spend. He offered $5,000 - all inclusive. After some thought, I said okay we have a deal. Then he went to his manager - Rudy. But when he came back to me, Carlos said it is $5,400 and offered to split the difference. He offered $5,200. I told him no deal since he already told me -all in at $5,000. So, I got my credit card back and left. Sunday - February 17, I got a call from Pat H. asking me what happened during my visit. When I told her the story, she offered to talk to Rudy and asked me if I was willing to buy the car at $5,000. I told her yes. She promised to talk to Rudy on Monday (Feb 18) and to give me a call. I got a call on Monday (Feb 18) from Pat telling me the "good news". She told me, "The car is yours. Rudy approved to sale for $5,000 all in" She asked me what time I could come in to do the paper work. I told her that I have an appointment with another dealership in Queens to look at another car. She told me that I should go to Jersey City Ford because she already have Rudy's approval and the car is waiting for me to be picked up. To cut the story short, I cancelled my other appointment and went to Jersey City Ford. I called Pat to inform her that I was on my way. I got there around 4:30PM, I signed in and asked for Pat. The receptionist instead asked me what car I was looking at and if I had a salesman already. I told her yes, Carlos. When I sat down with Carlos, he asked for my information and credit cards to process the payment and told me that they were preparing the car. After 30 minutes of waiting, Carlos came back and told me that the car I was looking at was already sold yesterday but they have another one that they just got. We went to the yard and I didn't like the one that he showed me. But I still saw the car that I was supposed to buy on the lot. Carlos then told me "Sometimes thing are not really meant to be". That being said, I took my credit card back and walked out of the dealership. They just wasted my whole weekend!!! If the car was already sold, why did they call to tell me that it was already mine? They sold it to somebody else even if they already committed it to me. They wanted to sell me another car for a higher price. I was really pissed because they just wasted my time. On the other hand, I was glad that I didn't buy the car from this dealership because, by the way they treated me, I will not be surprised if I would have future problems with them. Definitely, I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. Jose
Jersey City Ford [non-permissible content removed]
by 12/13/2012on
I spoke with a Sabriya at Ford in Jersey City NJ. She quoted me the internet price plus and additional rebate of 2000.00. I arranged an appointment yesterday 12/12/12 to come purchase this car. When i get there she reassured me of the price with the rebate in front of the sales man Nick R.When it came down to buying the car they would not take the price i was quoted. The sales manager got involved Luis T. and brought out Sabriya who acknowledged the price. They said they would go over the recorded conversation and speak with the General Manager. I called today and he was extremely rude and said you dont have it in writing so i will not sell you. He wouldn't give me his name and said get it off the site, treating me like a thug. I am extremely upset of the way this dealership misleads people to come in and not keep promises. I really wanted to buy this Escape but now i ma having second thoughts.
Lying deceitful [violative content deleted] running a shady business using unethical practices
by 11/30/2011on
Jersey City Ford sold us two vans on which they had received half their value by certified check. The vehicles arrived the following night after 10pm instead of 7am that morning. The contracts for the vehicles were brought at that time instead of given to the person that signed them. During their review, it turned out that we got ripped off for more than $12,000 altogether on those contracts, however because they were signed, the dealer had assured as that it's too bad. What is too bad is that the person doing the original negotiations was held at the dealer for more than 6 hours and was unable to stay during the signing of the contract and the person responsible was told that they had been reviewed and to speed things up all he needed to do was to SIGN. Jersey City Ford refused to talk to us or cancel our contracts even when we were in the 72-hr grace period. After that period, they made us sign another letter saying that they can't change anything on the contracts, but are willing to give us a partial refund on their profit from the extended warranty. At that time they were also to revise the contracts accordingly with the refund and send it for processing to Ford Credit so that we don't get excessive monthly charges. None of that has happened, in fact, Ford Warranty had advised our company that the warranty can be cancelled at any point in time and that that information was in the contract...if we only received it. It turned out that we are missing 15 undisclosed pages of the contract which listed all the terms and conditions and which should have been disclosed prior to signing. Therefore, we initiated the cancellation of the entire warranty on both vehicles only to find out that only one warranty was registered on one vehicle (We were charged $3,500 on each vehicle and the actual cost of the warranty as per another dealer should be $1,800). We have now involved a lawyer in this situation, as Jersey City Ford is ignoring all our forms of communication and is not cooperating with anything including the refund of warranty which has already been cancelled through Ford Warranty and revision of contracts to exclude the warranty and all the other rip-off items. We were also supposed to receive a refund of the difference in dmv registration costs and have not heard anything at all. To this day, we are paying the monthly payments from the original rip-off contract which we are not in possession of as it was taken away by Jersey City Ford at the time of signing the other deceitful letter and no one has contacted us since mid-October regarding this case.
No responsibility for damage they do
by 04/29/2011on
They had my van in their lot for eight months due to the Ford recall, and now refuse to fix damage caused by vandals, neglect or negligence. I no longer trust this dealer.
Indifferent and duplicitous
by 11/23/2010on
We visited this dealer for a second time, totally ready to buy a car, and walked out determined never to deal with them again. The dealer told us a car was in stock, but when we got there, they said the car was not there. How could they say it was in stock in that case? They said they meant it was available. They also would not or could not answer questions about price. We needed clear answers because their earlier answers were deceptive. I thought there may have been an honest misunderstanding, but now I think they are dishonest.