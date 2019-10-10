1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

To summarize my experience with this dealership, they are quite simply the stupidest people with whom I have had the misfortune of doing business. Throughout the last month, I have continually had the feeling that I must be missing something, they cannot possibly be this stupid and stay in business. But they are this dumb, and they are unapologetic about it. We bought a certified pre-owned Ford in mid-January. It took the salesman Michael Ortiz five hours to sell us the car, after we had agreed on the price. First they told me I could put as much down on a credit card as I wanted (this appeals to me because I get really great cash back rewards on my CC). After I told them to put $5k down on the CC, Mike told us that now they couldn't put more than $2500 on a credit card. Finally we sign all the paperwork and take the car, but Mike never gave us the car fax report that he promised. There was also damage to a small seat handleno big dealbut Mike told us they would fix it no problem if we brought it in on the weekend. Also, we traded-in a car in connection with the purchase, and a mechanic had caused damage to it. So instead of repair the old car we wanted to trade it in. So, as part of the trade-in we told Mike that we needed pictures of the damage so that we could get a refund for the cost we had paid the mechanic. Mike tells us that the car is locked up in their lot somewhere and that they can't get picture of it, but he promised he would get photographs for us, no problem. (He says that a lot.) We never got those so now we cannot prove the damage. So five days later, we take the car back to the dealer to get the photos, the car fax, and the handle fixed. Mike tells us no problem again, except OOPS they forgot to order the handle. Also, OOPS no one can find the car we sold them (I later learned that Mike just did not care enough to look, he just told us whatever he could to get us to buy the new car then and there and get us out of there). Also, Mike didn't have a copy of the car fax with him, but he would e-mail it to us. Over the course of a month, I text messaged Mike about 20 times asking for the report. He NEVER sent it. I knew it doesn't really matter, but at this point I was just sick of being sold false promises. He kept saying he would fax it or e-mail it, and on one occasion he did fax me 2 of the six pages in the report, but unfortunately fax machines proved too difficult for Mike to figure out and the remaining pages were not sent. He said he would re-fax it, but never did. He said he could not email the report because "we only have one scanner." Which makes no sense because he had originally pulled up the car fax on a computer screen. He's just dumb or lazy, perhaps both. I had to go back to the dealership a third time to get the door handle. This time I think Mike hid from me because people said he was there, but they couldn't find him. We finally got the seat handled fixed (it took about 10 minutes to do, after we spent a couple hours waiting the last time when they told us they hadn't ordered it). Then, thirty days after our purchase and trade-in, I notice that the loan company for the car we had traded-in had charged my checking account for the normal amount of our monthly payment that we had paid on our previous car. I figured the loan company must have messed up and just not changed the auto-billing after Jersey City Ford paid of the loan. NOPE. Jersey City Ford had "forgotten" to pay off the loan as they had agreed to in connection with the trade-in thirty days earlier. So, I was still accountable for the loan secured by the car that Jersey City Ford had "lost" on their lot. Jersey City Ford did acknowledge their mistake, after I got a copy of the loan statement from the bank. I assume this was a mistake by their finance people, not by Mike. But they never apologized for the nuisance and hassle cause by their idiocy. My wife had to go in to the dealer AGAIN to get the check repaying the amount deducted from my checking account. She also FINALLY got a woman named Angela (seemingly the only competent person the dealership) to give us a copy of the car fax report we had been promised ten or so times over the past thirty days. So, as I said, Jersey City Ford is full of people basically too incompetent to survive. Go here if you want to waste your time trying to figure out what these [non-permissible content removed] have done wrong after they promise you the world to get you to buy and sign. Read more