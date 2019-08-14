DCH Wappingers Falls Toyota
Customer Reviews of DCH Wappingers Falls Toyota
Stay away . Losing paint on $20000 certified usedRAV4
by 08/14/2019on
I purchased a 2013 Toyota Rav4 in 2015 as a Certified Used Car, for $20000. Two years after purchasing, the paint started peeling on left side passenger door. It started small, but now I have lost alot of paint, on both sides of car from from to back . The largest section is about 2 feet by 6 inches. I cannot even wash the car. When I do, more paint comes off. I had spoken to one of the salespersons ( Romaine), about my situation, who was very understanding , and polite. After a few weeks, He had me come in, (on 4/19/19) and see someone from the service department (Tom). Tom took some pictures , and told me that he has dealt with this problem with the white Rav4's around my year. (After doing research, I found out that there is a problem with defective primer, on some White RAV4's between 2009, and 2013.) Tom said that they will take care of this, that the other customers with this problem, had the cars painted, at a body shop, down the road from them (rte 9), that they have a contract with. He also said that a manager will contact me, after they look into this. That was over 3 months ago. I called Romaine 2 months ago. After leaving a few voicemails, i spoke to him. Again I was promised that someone will be contacting me. Nobody ever called. I have been very patient with this situation, but now I feel they are ignoring me, thinking that I will go away. At this point, I will not be paying to get the car painted (the cost is prohibitive ). I WILL LEAVE IT AS IS , AND I WILL CONTINUE TO TELL PEOPLE , WHO ASK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TO MY CAR, THAT IT WAS PURCHASED AS A CERTIFIED USED CAR FOR $20,000 FROM DCH WAPPINGERS FALLS TOYOTA, AND LET THEM KNOW MY STORY. I've owned at least 4 other Toyotas in the past, and thought that their reputation was good, but with the way my situation was handled, this is the last Toyota I will purchase, and will definitely, not be doing business with DCH Wappingers Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Simply The Best
by 11/18/2015on
I was very impressed and pleased with the car and the deal I got. I have a bankruptcy on record and was given the kind of deal that normally is reserved for great credit. More importantly, Frank & Pankal listened to what I was looking for and showed me everything I needed to know to make an informed decision, which complimented my own research. I am very grateful for their efforts. I can't thank them enough...and I love my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our 2nd DCH Toyota
by 08/31/2015on
We just purchased our 3rd Toyota, and it was our 2nd purchase from DCH. We're fans of Robert S; he gives us a no-fuss no-muss, easy buying experience. We didn't need to ask him for the best possible price--instead, before we even said a word about the price, he excused himself and went to consult with the boss, came back a few minutes later and said, "I told him I wanted to offer these customers a really great deal." And he did. These folks are honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Saved!
by 01/01/2015on
Was one signature away from a deal at another dealership when some comments made us rethink doing business. Went to DCH Toyota and got exactly what I wanted and was treated much, much better. Should have just went their first because I had forgotten that it was the same experience 5 years ealier with another car. Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 11/27/2014on
Chris Heimink was very helpful in helping me find my new car, it's exactly what I was looking for! The car is great and I definitely feel like it was a good value. Thanks Chris!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chris Heimink *** best car salesperson we ever had***
by 11/24/2014on
Chris Heimink is the greatest car salesperson we ever had. Chris worked early in the morning - late at night, from the time we started working with him to buy our new car-to make sure we were 100% happy with our purchase. Thanks to Chris, we are thrilled. The process was easy-from selecting the car & options, dealing with the money aspects & warranties, etc. was completely painless, trading in our car was hassle free. Chris' efforts made all of this possible. Chris' vast knowledge about cars was evident. He worked very hard to make sure we bought the perfect car for our needs. Thanks Chris. We look forward to dealing with you again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 09/11/2014on
I was looking at the cars on the lot and found one I liked for the price listed on the front windshield. There was no sales person around but some employees drove by in a car but didn't stop to help. So I went into the sales office and was directed to Mitch. When I asked about the car he said he didn't have one at the price listed on the sticker (inside the windshield) and when I continued to ask he then said "oh, I noticed that and it was a mis-print and was being changed". He was one of the people in the car that had drove by and seen my looking at it. He would not honor the sticker price and I requested that he ask the manager. The reply from the manager was not, that he wouldn't honor the price either. When I got out of the sales room and went back to the car they had removed the sticker price. This is what I call a Bait and Switch.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
EXCELLENT EXPERIENCE!
by 09/01/2014on
Chris H and the team at DCH was excellent. We bought a new Prius V on the spot!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Expierence
by 08/08/2014on
I've bought many new cars in my time, but never had such an easy expierence. Chris H was a pleasure to do bussiness with. No hasseling, no pressure, and never once got that annoying line....What will it take you to buy this car today? Next time I need a car I won't shop anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience, Awesome Dealer!
by 03/28/2014on
From the beginning to end it was a great experience! When you show up on the lot you will be greeted with smiles from an available sales consultant. Our sales consultant was Akeem J. and he was great to work with. Akeem was attentive, courteous and best of all patient. Every buyer has their own needs and we feel he addressed ours very well. We did a ton of research on three row crossovers and narrowed down our choices to a new 2014 Toyota Highlander or a 2014 Honda Pilot. Akeem was able to gauge our knowledge of the vehicle and did not bother to oversell it like a lot of pushy salesmen we have dealt with. We also feel the need to mention that we entered the dealership with our 5 year old son and multiple members of the staff made us feel comfortable. Our son was especially content with the popcorn and available beverages. I can continue to write for quite a while describing the entire experience but will just sum it up by saying the dealership as a whole was a friendly environment and the fact that multiple staff members from sales to management bothered to introduce themselves and make us feel comfortable speaks volumes about the way this dealership cares for potential customers. Now we just have to see how they do over the next few years keeping us happy and servicing our beautiful new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Great Experience
by 03/18/2014on
This is the third car I have purchased at DCH Wappingers Falls Toyota and it was, again, a smooth and easy process. Melissa S. was great - I was very specific about what I wanted and was able to locate the right car and get it there earlier than I originally had planned.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 08/16/2013on
My experience in trading in my old car with a new upgrade vehicle yesterday was excellent. I researched the trade in value for my old car prior to visiting DCH but was offered a higher value by DCH. Sales rep M. S. was most helpful in making my purchasing experience efficient. I just hope that in the future, there would be less paperwork.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Outstanding Purchasing Experience
by 08/08/2013on
My purchasing experience with DCH Wappingers Falls Toyota was extremely positive. The Sales Consultant (Richard S.) I dealt with was excellent. He was Professional, Knowledgeable, Patient, and truly a pleasure to deal with. He did an outstanding job explaining in detail the options on the car I purchased .. and took his time and was very patient when answering the questions I had regarding the car. Richard has the perfect personality to be a Sales Consultant. He's personable, easy going, extremely knowledgeable of the product, and truly a pleasure to talk to. Thanks Rich!!!!! The Sales Manager (Pinkal P.) and Business Manager (Robert G.) were equally as good. All the words above describing Richard, can also be said for Pinkal and Robert. Overall, the entire purchasing experience at DCH Wappingers Falls Toyota was excellent. Thanks Team!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Hassle Purchase of 2013 Toyota Prius Plug In
by 08/05/2013on
I had purchased two new vehicles from DCH in the past and was looking for a new Prius last week. I utilize a car buying service provided through my bank and received three quotes from distant dealerships. I sent an email to the internet sales department at DCH and got a return email on the purchase price of the Prius back within 15 minutes, the price was inline with the lowest price I received fromt the car buying service right from the start. Through a series of emails I was able to confirm they had the vehicle I was looking for in stock, got the purchase price and warranty price quoted and applied and recieved the 0% 60 month financing within a few hours time without even entering the dealership. I then scheduled an appointment with DCH for the next morning where I was greeted by the Sales Manager who introduced me to Mike G., my salesman, who had all the quoted info and had arranged for me to test drive my desired car. While test driving the car, Mike G. explained all my options and actually provided me with information that got me to change my car from the normal Prius to the Plug In Prius after showing me the factory rebate, additional gas milage and other tax savings credits. I finalized the deal and came back 3 hours later to the car detailed and ready to roll. Mike G. walked me through all aspects of the car and setup all of my radio and phone settings before I rolled off the lot. I am normally skeptical about the cars sales business but I can say Mike G. and the rest of the staff at DCH made my Prius purchase fast and easy. I highly recommend DCH Toyota! And after driving my Prius Plug In for the last 3 days over 400 miles with 56 MPG, I highly recommend them as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New Car Purchase,,RAV4
by 07/27/2013on
My husband and I received a promotion from DCH that they would buy back our Venza, so we went and left the same day with a New 2013 RAV4. Everyone at DCH were great and our Salesman, Bill was Awesome!! DCH Wappingers Toyota really respects their customers and they do all they can to get the customer exactly the customer wants. They take their time with the customer, you don't feel like you are being rushed or pressured. Thank you all employees of DHC Wappingers Toyota. I will never go to any other Toyota dealership but them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Weak Sales, Unable to meet or match another dealer
by 05/26/2013on
When I visit the show room the Sales Person told me that I should buy the vehicle from DCH because they were the Biggest Baddest Dealer in the empire state and would beat any price from any other dealer. I looked at the vehilces and they didn't have the color I wanted. He gave me the hassle free price and told me he would call me when he got the color vehicle I wanted then sent me on my way. I looked on-line to see if I can find a dealer with the color vehicle I wanted and found one at another local dealer and e-mailed them. Well, I got a call back from DCH and the sales person said that I was in luck because they were having a sale. When I went to visit the showroom agian the sales person then gave me the sales manager who gave me 2 coupons for $500 and some other discounts based on 'this, this and that' then gave me a 1-2-3 sales pitch. The dealer still didn't have the color I wanted but assured me one was on its way, and oh, did I mention that unless I acted right away the 'coupons would go to someone else'. So I went home and thought about it and since it was a pretty good deal, I decided to call back and put a down payment as long as I got the vehicle as soon it came in and they got it ready. well, the other dealer contacted me and I informed them they were too late, I was going with DCH. They asked what the deal was and they said they would beat it by $1000 and can come pick the vehicle soon as I wanted. I called DCH back the next day and to my suprise my salesperson was off, I spoke to the salesmanager and he said my vehicle came in but it may not be ready because they were very busy. Why didn't my salesperson make sure that he complete my deal or at least make sure someone else did??. Unheard of when you are trying to earn my business. I told the sales manager about the other dealer and he didn't believe me and asked for proof. I thought that was a joke at first, but then figured he would match the price. So I gave him the 'proof'. Well he didn't match the price. Thats right, the best dealer in the empire state would not match the price of another dealership.Instead he was hurt and offended. Unbelivable!! I got the service from another dealership that I was expecting. Very weak from DCH.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2013 Toyota RAV4
by 04/22/2013on
I just purchased a new 2013 Toyota RAV4 from DCH Wapp Falls and had a great experience. I love the car and my salesperson Robert S. truly made the experience awesome - no hassles and he took care of everything!!! He's the best!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
BAIT AND SWITCH
by 02/08/2013on
Went to purchase a car from this dealer and they began speaking of a totally different style. Never the car we were talking about, when questioned them they began saying many different things. Wouldn't trust this dealer at all, be careful they don't switch a car on you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bait and Switch?
by 12/17/2012on
The dealership places used car ads which are low and then when you call about the car, it always mysteriously has been sold. Then when you say you will wait until they have another car come in with approximately those specs, they say it is unrealistic. Hard to feel trusting of them any further.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Prius 2012
by 10/21/2012on
Salesman Scott D. helpful, agreed to help with a scuff on Prius car after I purchased it. Tried his best to help with transferring my contact list from my cell phone into the car (to do it with 1 file transfer). He wasn't sure how to do this, and the owner's manual doesn't explain how to do this. Hence, given these issues I strongly recommend going to the new owners class, as there are so many features it can be a lot to learn at once. Taking a Prius out for a test drive is not enough time to learn all the functions. Scott was friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 09/11/2012on
We are very pleased to have purchased our minivan without stress. We were treated with professionalism, honesty and without pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
