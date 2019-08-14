1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I visit the show room the Sales Person told me that I should buy the vehicle from DCH because they were the Biggest Baddest Dealer in the empire state and would beat any price from any other dealer. I looked at the vehilces and they didn't have the color I wanted. He gave me the hassle free price and told me he would call me when he got the color vehicle I wanted then sent me on my way. I looked on-line to see if I can find a dealer with the color vehicle I wanted and found one at another local dealer and e-mailed them. Well, I got a call back from DCH and the sales person said that I was in luck because they were having a sale. When I went to visit the showroom agian the sales person then gave me the sales manager who gave me 2 coupons for $500 and some other discounts based on 'this, this and that' then gave me a 1-2-3 sales pitch. The dealer still didn't have the color I wanted but assured me one was on its way, and oh, did I mention that unless I acted right away the 'coupons would go to someone else'. So I went home and thought about it and since it was a pretty good deal, I decided to call back and put a down payment as long as I got the vehicle as soon it came in and they got it ready. well, the other dealer contacted me and I informed them they were too late, I was going with DCH. They asked what the deal was and they said they would beat it by $1000 and can come pick the vehicle soon as I wanted. I called DCH back the next day and to my suprise my salesperson was off, I spoke to the salesmanager and he said my vehicle came in but it may not be ready because they were very busy. Why didn't my salesperson make sure that he complete my deal or at least make sure someone else did??. Unheard of when you are trying to earn my business. I told the sales manager about the other dealer and he didn't believe me and asked for proof. I thought that was a joke at first, but then figured he would match the price. So I gave him the 'proof'. Well he didn't match the price. Thats right, the best dealer in the empire state would not match the price of another dealership.Instead he was hurt and offended. Unbelivable!! I got the service from another dealership that I was expecting. Very weak from DCH.