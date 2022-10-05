1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have had nothing but problems surrounding Jim Trenarys customer service after the sale. I bought a used car for my daughter to travel back and forth from Missouri State on December 31, 2016. I dealt with Jeff the internet manager. The process was easy enough to buy the vehicle but the service after the paperwork was signed was far from easy. My daughter went back to school with the car. 2 weeks after the sale I received the title in a trackable UPS package. The contents of the envelope a title and the backup for sheet for what the difference was for sales tax purposes. There was no state emission for the vehicle. This is the first mistake that was made by the dealership. No one stuffing the envelope questioned or informed me that the inspection was out of date. The dealership expected me to deal with it. After I discovered this error I immediately called Jeff the person I bought the car from to discuss the options, since Springfield MO does not require emissions test the only alternative was for my daughter to drive 8 hours round trip back to Ofallon to have the car inspected. I instructed her that she would have to come home on the weekend of January 28th 2017 to have the car inspected. She was not a happy camper giving up 10 hours of work over the weekend to help rectify a problem that was not her doing. I spoke with Jeff and made a appoint for the inspection on Saturday January 28th at 9am. Jeff assured me I would be in and out within a half hour. I arrived with my wife at the dealership at 9am on January 28th. I handed Jeff the gas receipt from my daughter for $9.00 the he told me would be reimbursed. Now this is where the customer service fell off the cliff. My wife and I waited a hour and half for a simple emissions test that we had an appoint for and should have taken 30 mins tops. The sad true is it would have taken longer but we both started to complain to Jeff and to Mike the finance guy who drew up our sales paperwork. So the time promised by Jeff was the second broken promise and poor example of customer service in dealing with this dealership. I was furious as was my wife with this situation. Mike spoke with me again and told me that he would have a manager call me on Monday afternoon because that was the time that was convenient for me. Monday January 30th came and went with no call from the dealership. A third broken promise by the dealership after the sale was complete. The $9 receipt I was told could not be paid when I was there but would have to be mailed to me. On February 13th 2017 my wife notified me that we still have not received the reimbursement check as promised by Jeff. I called and spoke with Dustin and he informed me that it was cut on 2/7/17 10 days after I had left it. This is the fourth promise broken by the dealership. I was told it would be mailed on Monday January 30,2017. Our experience with this dealership was not good. As you can see their service after they sell a car leaves a lot to be desired. The only individuals to be inconvenienced for all of their mistakes were my wife my daughter and me. The Jim Trenary staff seems to be about the kill of the sale and customer service is non-existence after thought. Read more