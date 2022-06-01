Customer Reviews of Jim Trenary Chevrolet
Don't come here a bunch of Liars and Scammers
by 01/06/2022on
Worst dealership I've ever dealt with. They sold me a car six months ago and I still haven't received my title. I've tried and tried but they won't help me at all. Every time they tell me "Oh it'll be coming next week" or "It was sent to the wrong address". On top of that they have the worst attitude and service even though it's their fault I can't register my car. Don't come here they're [non-permissible content removed] with terrible attitude and absolutely zero customer service, especially Tony, Blake, and Holly. They're a buy here pay here dealership with a fancy showroom honestly go somewhere for a car.
[non-permissible content removed]
by 12/07/2021on
After 7 months of buying a new C8, Matt (finance mgr) said that part of the down payment was missing, and he would not send docs to DMV. 7 months later.... SCAM. Paid again....
Very poor PR
by 10/08/2021on
On July 3, 2021 we picked up a 2016 Silverado diesel truck. We did not purchase the almost $800.00 warranty. A diesel truck with only 62,000 miles is just getting broke in, right! 4 days later the check engine light came on. We took it to a Chevrolet dealership. Two blown head gaskets, needed a new radiator, and a new turbo charger. $14,000 repair bill. The dealership we took it to suggested we contact Jim Trenary and see what they will do. Chevrolet agreed to pay $10,000 and we were hoping that Jim Trenary would help us with the balance. The dealership repairing our truck agreed to only charge us $2,000. Jim Silverman at Jim Trenary said they would not pay any of this. That is why the offer an extended warranty. On August 4, 2021 I sent Jim Trenary a certified letter asking them to help cover our out of pocket expenses. I asked for them to respond to my letter. To date I have not heard from them.
Jim Trenary, GM, and 2018 Chevy Malibu- ALL BAD NEWS
by 09/13/2021on
Where to start? Talk about a bad joke start to finish. They gave me the run around time and time again when I began having engine and fuel injection issues on my 2018 Malibu I had bought brand new. They will try to nickel and dime you on anything they can when doing warranty work. Don’t expect Jim Trenary to actually try and help when it comes to dealing with GM and definitely don’t expect GM to back up their car, as they “must back each individually owned dealers work”. Dealing with GM and Jim Trenary for almost 2 months now on the same engine issue and they continue to blame one another back and forth but have no interest in getting me in a reliable vehicle. When things go south for you, good luck trying to get ahold of AJ the service manager, it is obvious he hides behind his service advisors and the tinted glass office he sits in all day. Bottom line do not waste your time or money doing business with Jim Trenary or on a new Chevy. Nightmare of an experience all around with Jim Trenary and GM. PS don’t buy a 2018 Chevy Malibu unless you want fouled pistons (went thru 3 sets in 36k miles), cracked engine pistons & cylinder head (happened twice before they decided to replace engine), and a fuel system that Jim Trenary and Chevy admits gets carbon build up and must be flushed out every 15k miles (I must have missed that part in my owners manual).
Exceptional!
by 06/07/2017on
My advisor was exceptional. No pressure. Felt like he was looking out for me, not trying to sell me something I didn't need.
Extremely Happy
by 06/07/2017on
Everybody was very helpfull! I always hate going to the finance department, because they always seem to sell extra stuff, but that did not happen! Extremely happy with the car and experience we had!
Best Dealership in St Louis
by 06/03/2017on
Everyone was super nice and friendly. Definitely makes buying a new car even more amazing when you have awesome salesmen to work with. Keep up the good work!
Always friendly and advisable on future needs
by 06/03/2017on
Everyone was so welcoming and helpful. Time was taken to fully explain all services completed on my car.
Wonderful Place
by 04/17/2017on
I went online just looking for a used vehicle to regain credit because my credit is shot. After speaking to Patrick Earl over the phone he made new realize buying a new vehicle would be better in the long run, plus I wouldn't be forking out the money in repairs for a used one. It only took him & his finance manager a few hours to get me approved (even having crappy credit). They went above and beyond to get me the lowest rate possible. Yesterday I drove away on my new 2017 Chevy Spark! I highly recommend them to everyone
Satisfactory
by 04/08/2017on
Customer satisfaction seemed to be a high priority. It was a pretty quick deal. I recommend Brett to anyone that's looking to buy a new car
Customer Service is poor
by 02/13/2017on
I have had nothing but problems surrounding Jim Trenarys customer service after the sale. I bought a used car for my daughter to travel back and forth from Missouri State on December 31, 2016. I dealt with Jeff the internet manager. The process was easy enough to buy the vehicle but the service after the paperwork was signed was far from easy. My daughter went back to school with the car. 2 weeks after the sale I received the title in a trackable UPS package. The contents of the envelope a title and the backup for sheet for what the difference was for sales tax purposes. There was no state emission for the vehicle. This is the first mistake that was made by the dealership. No one stuffing the envelope questioned or informed me that the inspection was out of date. The dealership expected me to deal with it. After I discovered this error I immediately called Jeff the person I bought the car from to discuss the options, since Springfield MO does not require emissions test the only alternative was for my daughter to drive 8 hours round trip back to Ofallon to have the car inspected. I instructed her that she would have to come home on the weekend of January 28th 2017 to have the car inspected. She was not a happy camper giving up 10 hours of work over the weekend to help rectify a problem that was not her doing. I spoke with Jeff and made a appoint for the inspection on Saturday January 28th at 9am. Jeff assured me I would be in and out within a half hour. I arrived with my wife at the dealership at 9am on January 28th. I handed Jeff the gas receipt from my daughter for $9.00 the he told me would be reimbursed. Now this is where the customer service fell off the cliff. My wife and I waited a hour and half for a simple emissions test that we had an appoint for and should have taken 30 mins tops. The sad true is it would have taken longer but we both started to complain to Jeff and to Mike the finance guy who drew up our sales paperwork. So the time promised by Jeff was the second broken promise and poor example of customer service in dealing with this dealership. I was furious as was my wife with this situation. Mike spoke with me again and told me that he would have a manager call me on Monday afternoon because that was the time that was convenient for me. Monday January 30th came and went with no call from the dealership. A third broken promise by the dealership after the sale was complete. The $9 receipt I was told could not be paid when I was there but would have to be mailed to me. On February 13th 2017 my wife notified me that we still have not received the reimbursement check as promised by Jeff. I called and spoke with Dustin and he informed me that it was cut on 2/7/17 10 days after I had left it. This is the fourth promise broken by the dealership. I was told it would be mailed on Monday January 30,2017. Our experience with this dealership was not good. As you can see their service after they sell a car leaves a lot to be desired. The only individuals to be inconvenienced for all of their mistakes were my wife my daughter and me. The Jim Trenary staff seems to be about the kill of the sale and customer service is non-existence after thought.
Ignore calls after purchase made
by 08/26/2016on
My salesman and Anthony were cool. But no one has responded to my texts or voicemails i have left. I was under the impression that you guys would help out in situations but all you do is ignore. Not good business if you cant get a response to one question. Only had my truck for 11 days and wandering if i did the right thing by going to you guys. If i have future problems will i be ignored then. Build relationships, thats how u keep a business running. I hope you treat your other customers better. Sincerely, L. Owens
Worst truck buying experience ever
by 07/31/2016on
The absolute worst truck buying experience of my life. First, I was sold an 'AD" Colorado. It had hail damage that was covered up (non disclosed) and the little engine that could not get up a hill. Plus, I was informed by sales manager that AD cars are vehicles that they can't sell because they are Junk, his name was Eric. Be cautious of their AD cars! I returned it very disappointed and they agreed to upgrade the truck for an additional 2800, but somehow my truck cost an additional 6000 because all the rebates I Supposedly had on first truck disappeared with second truck at the hands of slick car sales people with so many excuses. I am a female and not the most educated truck buyer, but the boys at Jim Trenary knew that, they took complete advantage of me. Even Kyle Trenary the owners son is a arrogant, non customer oriented person that hides behind his minions. Be cautious and consider buying elsewhere.
Quick and painless
by 07/19/2016on
Brett Wilkinson made the overall sales experience enjoyable and I appreciate how quick he made the process.
Great car, great price, great service!
by 06/22/2016on
My husband and I just bought a brand new 2016 Chevy Equinox. I went up to look at it and test drive Friday night, and picked it up Monday after work. Our salesman was Andy Chazen and he was amazing to work with. Trenary's radio spot about their great Equinox deals is what got us in the door. Andy's no-pressure, professional, and honest service were really appreciated. No haggle from you-know-where stories here: we were able to come to a great purchase price and trade-in amount rather easily and quickly. I also met Travis on Friday. He was also very nice. I love how the Equinox looks, feels, and drives. Thank you for a great experience!!!
2016 Chevrolet Sonic- Jim Ternary
by 06/22/2016on
Our experience at the dealership was very good except for a few things. First off, we came to Jim Ternary in O'fallon because your online price was cheaper than the one in Troy, but it wasn't at the lot which I felt it was false advertising and should have been honored or something else to make it better, but the salesman was very honest and helpful when choosing between my dream car and the other car I was looking at. The last thing was just towards the end, I wished the process could have went faster than it did, but overall I was served with great customer service and I am happy with my purchase, and will let people know about Jim Ternary.
Buyer Beware
by 01/21/2016on
BUYER BEWARE: DO NOT BUY, BROWSE OR CONSIDER BUYING FROM JIM TRENARY!! I Bought a new 2015 silverado at the end of November 2015 and have had numerous problems with vibration. Tried to get them to swap out and talked to Mr Trenary and his response was "Son, that's just not gonna happen" WOW.... My wife talked to his GM Eric and he was rude, arrogant and disrespectful. He told her "we dont make them, we just sell them" What a great representative of GM. Beware that after you buy your vehicle from Jim Trenary and [non-permissible content removed] GM Eric you're on your own. As of today 1-20-16 I was told I need to find a different dealership to look at my vehicle because I gave a negative review to General Motors . PLEASE SHARE THIS WITH YOUR FRIENDS SO NO ONE HAS TO GO THROUGH WHAT I AM DEALING WITH!
Please Shop Elsewhere
by 11/29/2015on
I took my Chevy Equinox in to be checked out by the service department after it violently shook for a full minute and would stall during accelerations. The service department found nothing wrong after performing the following work: test drove, looked for codes (it had none when we dropped it off), and checked exhaust, engine, and transmission mounts. I was told by multiple people that there was nothing wrong with the car and asked to pay the diagnostic fee of $100. Nothing wrong? By that logic anyone who purchases a vehicle from here should expect at least one good shaking before or around the 53,000 mile mark. I was then given to Mike Reed, the supervisor of the Service Department. He refused to give me back my car until I paid the $100. I countered by telling him that he hadn't fixed the problem. He countered by saying there was no problem. And so we talked in circles for a good 15 minutes. At one point Mike Reed said, "Why would I not charge you? It's obvious that you're not going to spend any money here." So, if you want this dealership to do the right thing, be prepared to open your checkbook. The resolution was that when I took the car to my mechanic, and he found what the problem was, I could bring the car back and they would fix it and reimburse me the $100. So, wait...did they just outsource the service of the vehicle to me and my mechanics? In short, save yourself the migraines and keep these people as far away from your wallet as possible. Shop somewhere...actually shop anywhere else other than this dealership. I'll repost after I find out the work my mechanics would have done to address the problems I've described and what the problem is.
Great staff!
by 09/11/2015on
I am new to the area and needed to replace my current (gently used) ride. Andy was straight forward, informative but not pressuring. He along with the finance and management staff, made my purchase experience a very positive experience. I am returning to Chervolet after a 8yr stint in a Toyota. If I had forgotten why I liked Chevrolet, the OFallon JT Team and the 2015 Silverado LTZ have reminded me why I drove Chevy for so many years. I am looking forward to having a new home town dealer. Besides, I'll need help dislodging my wife from the Toyota Highlander into a Tahoe.........
Exceptional Service Experience
by 04/13/2015on
Outstanding service as always from the service desk they even discovered an open recall on my 2014 Impala and worked that into my scheduled service. Exceptional service from my service representative during my visit kept me informed several times which was truly appreciated.
Great experience
by 03/23/2015on
I noticed rust on the roof of my 2011 Camaro. Mike Reed was very helpful in setting up the service appointment and Ken was fantastic on updating me on the progress of the repair. The car looks like new.
