1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Worse experience ever!! I went into BMW Towson to get an oil change and my headlight replaced on my car that I have had for six years and because I love to drive I really rack up the miles. I know that prices have increased on just abut everything during this pandemic so I knew my oil change would not be the typical $89.99 that I was accustom to paying. So when I was quoted the price of $179.99 I was shocked but I understood and was willing to pay but what followed was something completed unexpected. I was asked by Yoni (service advisor) did I want to have them check off in my car's computer system that I had an oil change of course I said yes with a very confused looked because why wouldn't that be apart of the oil change checking off your work. He explained that it would be an additional $100. Now I have had numerous oil changes at many certified BMW dealerships and I have never been charged $100 for clicking or resetting a button to say BMW completed the work. We go back and forth about this before I just flat out decline the service (which I later had done at another certified BMW for free). Once I went to the lobby a customer approached me saying "it felt good to hear another person speak about his tactics in trying to get women to pay for additional unnecessary services". Needless to say I will never go back to BMW Towson, again. I would rather pay more for an honest service advisor than some man that is trying to take advantage of women. Read more