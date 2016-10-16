Auffenberg Ford O'Fallon
Great purchase experience, even with kids...
We purchased a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid to replace a 16yo 2000 Lincoln Towncar. Although my 4yo and 9yo boys cried and hugged/kissed the Lincoln good bye, my husband and I are thrilled with our purchase. The entire experience was smooth and seamless, from being greeted by Eric our salesman, finished up with the Assistant Manager TJ, and Shaun with Finance. Even salesman Dave and Allstate rep Kyle were awesome with our boys! Eric kept working to reach our right price. TJ helped set our door code, program all our electronics (sync phone and garage door opener), answered all our questions, and helped entertain our boys while we worked out all the paperwork with Shaun in finance. Shaun explained everything thoroughly and creatively worked out an affordable method for the extended warranty. All while salesman Dave popped popcorn for our boys and even gave them each a few quarters for being good while waiting. You won't be disappointed with the service you receive from Auffenburg Ford North!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible after the sale service
Sale went great, but that's all they care about. Once you're gone, you're a second class citizen. I'd brought up an issue with the MyKey I noticed with the test drive, but 4 hours later, everyone forgot about it, including me. I left messages and called back the following Monday when they opened and got through to my salesman, Jerry Schaefer. He hadn't called me back, I had to call him. He said he'd look into it. 4 hours later, I called back for an update. Again, I had to call, no call from them. He said I could come in on Tuesday and have a new key made. This happened without a hitch, new key made, they covered the cost, just cost me 3 hours of my afternoon/ evening. Fast forward 5 days (so 8 days after I bought the truck) and it dies doing 70 down the highway. My family of 5 stuck on the highway, truck will not start. I had it towed to the local ford dealership to where I was (Cuba, MO) to be looked at. I called Jerry again, leaving a message. Do you think he called me back on Tuesday (Monday was Labor Day)? Nope, I had to call him. He said without them looking at it in their service center, he didn't think there was much he could do, but that he'd call me back. Never got a call, and I've left several messages. I've talked to his boss, he says because I didn't buy the warranty, they couldn't do anything. The kicker is what was wrong with the truck. The body control module was loose, unclasped, causing the truck to stop running and not start. You'd think that they would inspect their vehicles before they sell them. How could something so important be left as this was? I guess with auffenberg you have to buy the warranty to protect yourself from their negligence. I will never go back to this dealership. It's the worst post-sale service I've ever gotten.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thanks Erik Schroen
My wife and I recently visited Auffenberg Ford and Erik Schroen was our salesperson. He was a huge help and very knowledgeable. We will definitely be coming back! Five stars for Auffenberg and Erik!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Drove 40 miles to Auffenberg
I drove past several closer Ford dealerships all the way to Auffenberg for a reason. I got prompt courteous service from Vicki. I got a new Mustang GT convertible for a great price and couldn't be happier. Thanks Vicki
Doing Bad Business
Seen a truck online from Auffenberg and emailed them to set up an appointment, came in a couple days later and started test driving it once they had to jump start and put fuel up the truck only to find out someone had come in during the morning and had signed paperwork to buy it. They didn't care to inform me before test driving that I wouldn't have the opportunity to buy it or even in the 20 minutes it took to get it started. Would not recommend buying from here as that is bad business on their part.
thanks for my new car!
Ryan Beyer and Auffenberg were fantastic. It was a great deal and everything went so easy. I will recommend this place to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jermaine Hornberger
Just want to say our salesman Jermaine was outstanding. He went above and beyond in explaining every step of the process from start to finish. He got us a great deal and I will definitely be requesting everyone I know to him. Thanks for the great experience on my first car Jermaine
auffenburg ford north
I appreciate everything Nathan Koch did to get us into the 2012 kia soul this week. Our family really needed a new one and have had plenty of bad luck with our vehicles up to this point. Riding nice so far. Thank you again.
Highly Recommended!
I had a pleasant experience and found Dustin Baron and Nate Koch extremely accommodating. I will easily recommend your dealership to all. I found the take-home test drive very helpful. My only criticism would be that the cars I wanted to see were somewhat difficult for the salesperson to locate, and on one occasion, I had to return to the dealership after the car was located the next day. Also, the second "key" to the car I eventually purchased could not be located, which may lead to another trip to the dealership on Monday, hopefully not.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Suprise Experience
We have never dealt with a large dealership before and were surprised at the customer service. Vicki, Randall, Anthony and everyone was very warm and helpful. We will be back and will send our friends and family to Vicki. We have already told a friend to see Vicki. They are interested in the vehicle that we traded on our 2014 F150 XLT. Thank you for surprising us and we will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome!!!
TJ Chilton is awesome! He made the process very stress free & easy to understand. I highly recommend him to anyone wanting to purchase a car.
Bait & Switch with Online Pricing
This place is a joke, it isn't even worth a one star review. They are pulling a classic bait and switch on customers. We found a listing for the vehicle we wanted online, called a salesman about it and even got pre-approved for the financing for that vehicle. When we went to make sure we wanted it and purchase it the next day (after driving an hour and a half there), the salesman tried showing us other vehicles and claimed that the one we found online wasn't there. We showed them the stock number and they "tried" to locate it and then said "I guess it must have sold last night" even though they could find no record of it and they acted like the vehicle had never existed. Even though we went through all prior approval steps just the night before for THAT vehicle. They also tried claiming it wasn't on their website and while they had removed it from the search listings, the page itself was still active and easily found using Google.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2015 Mustang GT
Vicki Robison my sales person was once again outstanding. Vicki and Aaron Paton were extremely helpful in helping me order my 2015 Competition Orange Mustang GT Premium. I was called immediately when the car was on it's way and the folks at Auffenberg Ford North lead by Vicki Robison kept a close watch on her for over a week until I could get there to pick her up. Auffenberg Ford North in O'Fallon Illinois in my opinion is the best dealership I've dealt with. I'm 52 years old and I've been buying cars from them since 2000. I spent over 28 years in the military moving all over the US and no other dealership has made me fell as important as the folks at Auffenberg Ford North. Vicki Robison my sales person, Anthony Brinker my Finance guy are the absolute best. Like I said, I've been dealing with Auffenberg Ford North since 2000 and I can say top to bottom they are without question the best. Whether it's sales, service, parts or whatever you need this dealership will make sure you are taken care of right everytime.
Ken Carril is AWESOME!
I had an awesome experience at Auffenberg with Ken Carril and am more than satisfied with my experience! I am a returning customer and will definitely come back! I love my new truck!
Auffenberg 1st timer
Left the dealership feeling good about the deal, how we were treated & the overall experience. Vicki was knowledgeable & very pleasant to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 mustang
The dealership was very engaged and willing to deal. Rob was very kind and made the process very simple. I would buy a car from him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Review
My saleswoman, Vicki Robison, was very helpful with helping my husband and I find a vehicle that met our needs. She is very good at what she does. Thank you so much for taking the time to help us.
First Time Auffenberg Customer
I've never been to any other Ford dealer than Dave Sinclair. Making the short drive to Auffenberg was well worth the deal and honesty I encountered. I will be going back for my next purchase, which I hope isn't soon since I love my new car. Paul Fryer my salesman and did an EXCELLENT job! My only complaint is the amount of time it takes to close a deal. But that's the way the car buying experience goes, no matter where you buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my new Stangs
excellent experience, Matt C. was great . walked me through the whole , sat down intro'd the car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst buying experience ever!
I'll never consider buying another car from Auffenberg Ford. We made an appointment to look at a used Ranger and when we arrived after a 50 mile drive, and on time, we were told they just sold the truck and the deal was being written up even as we spoke. After going home they called to say the deal had fallen through and were we still interested. Despite my misgivings we went back and decided to buy it. That was when we found out that: a) they couldn't come down (much) on their "internet special" prices; b: the $500 off internet coupon couldn't be used on "internet special" prices and that c) KBB and NADA really don't know much about used car trade in values. After going through all that and still wanting the truck we finally reached a deal. I asked about how to go about getting a couple of issues that were noticed on the test drive corrected (these were ones that the salesman had already agreed to) we were told that their margin was now so low that they wouldn't be able to do that. I wouldn't recommend Auffenberg Ford to my worst enemy.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Enjoyable
Matt Cobb was extremely easy to work with. He answered any and all questions I had, and actually put me in a truck that suited my needs better than the unit I was originally looking at.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
