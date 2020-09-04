Satisfied customer
Very, very happy with purchase of my new vehicle and the process was quick and easy.
Sad Joke
Hands down the worst Dealership experience ever. You will Never get a call back from anyone you leave a message for. they cant seem to get a trade in paid off for months. This dealership is a clown car. Sales and Finance, if they were a little better, it would be funny but, since they are sooo bad its just sad. If the price for the truck I wanted wasn't so good I would never have put up with any of it. I do not recommend them to anyone!! Worst part is not one of them cares about how bad it is....
Service
Great service department. They took care of all my concerns and got me repairs under the extended warranty where possible saving me hundreds of dollars. Gary is one of the best service writers I have ever encountered.
Great Service
Let me know what needed to be fixed and recommended what services I should get done, and great package deals.
Always good
I thought that I had LOF service left and my service writer pulled up the record and contacted me to say I didn't. he went ahead and had the service done as well as had a recall taken care of I didnt expect the vehicle until the next day but it was done the same day. I purchase a new service agreement of oil changes to cover my vehicle always good service from LHM Chrysler. Thank you .
XLNT service on 2020 Trailhawk purchase
The dealer guided me through the package options on the Trailhawk without pushing for a be or the other- just educated me on the pros and cons of each. I’m very happy with my decision on the car and my decision to business with Larry Miller.
Oil change
2 hour wait time for oil change with a scheduled appointment. But I did receive a lift to my daughter's house, and was picked up after my car was ready, so I would be safe from any covid-19 exposure.
Went out of their way to meet our needs.
We special-ordered a Durango. The saleslady, Jeannae, was very helpful and hustled the deal through before the coronavirus shutdown could interfere. The price was decent, and the finance guy was very honest and fair. We are very happy with our purchase.
Overnight Service
Dropped car off Friday night for routine service. Needed additional replacement part. Service advisor Mike communicated very well and returned my calls promptly. One of the best experiences I’ve had recently. Was much easier to reach Service Dept by phone.
Service great! Allow a bigger radius with Uber/Lyft
Took my car in for an oil change and to have something else worked on. All in all service department is great. I think the only thing I wish they would do better on is working with their customers who doesnt live close by. I know they use Uber or Lyft instead of a shuttle. But it would be nice if they allowed those customers that dont live near their radius the same thing. Obviously we go there for a reason because we like their service and because of our warranty the least they could do is give us a ride to and from.
It's a Jeep thing! 🚙🌄
If you want to have a rocking experience and value your car buying experience, look no further than the Larry H. Miller dealership! I bought my very first Jeep last year, right before Thanksgiving, and boy am I THANKFUL too! My Cherokee Trailhawk can do pretty much anything I ask of it every time I take it off-roads... (now if only I could get my wife to quit sneaking off with it for weekend grocery/shopping trips, then I'd be 100% satisfied, *laughs* 😄)! Do yourself the biggest favor and go talk to the sales assistant named Jeff. This young man had a fine attitude, very knowledgeable, and he was even able to show me all the individual differences between the Limited and Trailhawk models, which made me change my mind after I thought I had it all figured out after browsing online... He'll go out of his way to assist you in your buying experience and he wants to get the best deal he can for you because he's not selling you just 1 vehicle, but all your family's future vehicle purchases too. He could be a part-time comedian too, don't ever let him try to start telling you the story about his nephew and "the cranberry sauce"— you'll be howling in tears for the next 5 minutes!! I'm cracking up again just remembering it all!!!!! Thank you so much to all the rest of the team members that served me during my buying process and making it the best one in a very long time! *Special thanks to Mr. Gher from work for making me realize I needed a Jeep, too!* 🚙
Awesome Salesman!!!
Went to go purchase a vehicle from Jeff Snow and he was the best! He was very professional and friendly. He knew exactly what we were looking for and made it happen!
Customer service
Tyree was a great person to work with. Came in for a new key for our 2007 Jeep and made it helpful with the whole experience!
Thanks for the great service.
All the staff at Larry Miller Jeep were helpful and courteous. Service was completed quickly. The rental vehicle was clean and ran well. Overall a great experience.
Transmission Mount Replacement
I was in for service because my Jeep Wrangler was idling rough when in reverse. They found that my transmission mount was bad (warped). They provided an Uber and they performed an airbag recall repair as well. Overall it went great. They were able to get the repairs done in the time they estimated.
Robert Carstensen
We recently purchased a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited from LH Miller on 104th ave Thornton, Colorado, it was one of the best car buying experience we have. The staff there is very professional and courteous and goes out of the way to make sure we got a deal that we were very happy with.
Bad experience
Everything went wrong. 1. Didn’t sell me the car I test drove, they switched it with a different one. 2. They over charged me on the taxes which created a huge delay in getting my plates from motor vehicle 3. The salesman promised me a full tank of gas if I left a good review which I never received 4. When I brought it in for its first oil change service the service manager said that our salesman never completed the appointment verification and said he did not have time to do the service.
Great experience with Silas Getz
Silas and his team made the car buying experience as smooth and painless as possible. He was very helpful and genuinely invested in helping us make the right choice. We are very happy with the car and service both during and after the sale.
Best service around
Came into test drive to get a feel of which Jeep I would want and walked out with one that checks off more of my want boxes. Thank you Jeff Snow for all of your awesome help
Awesome experience
I had a perfect experience from start to finish. I worked with Ira and he got me into the truck of my dreams at the price point I wanted. Everyone was so nice and helpful...thank you!
Excellent experience
I highly recommend this dealership. Everyone is extremely nice and friendly. Steve Maybury made trading in my vehicle and purchasing a new vehicle such an enjoyable and easy process. He was very accommodating and personable. The whole Larry H Miller team on 104th made you feel comfortable. Their prices are very fair and they work hard to make certain you leave happy!
