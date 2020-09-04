sales Rating

If you want to have a rocking experience and value your car buying experience, look no further than the Larry H. Miller dealership! I bought my very first Jeep last year, right before Thanksgiving, and boy am I THANKFUL too! My Cherokee Trailhawk can do pretty much anything I ask of it every time I take it off-roads... (now if only I could get my wife to quit sneaking off with it for weekend grocery/shopping trips, then I'd be 100% satisfied, *laughs* 😄)! Do yourself the biggest favor and go talk to the sales assistant named Jeff. This young man had a fine attitude, very knowledgeable, and he was even able to show me all the individual differences between the Limited and Trailhawk models, which made me change my mind after I thought I had it all figured out after browsing online... He'll go out of his way to assist you in your buying experience and he wants to get the best deal he can for you because he's not selling you just 1 vehicle, but all your family's future vehicle purchases too. He could be a part-time comedian too, don't ever let him try to start telling you the story about his nephew and "the cranberry sauce"— you'll be howling in tears for the next 5 minutes!! I'm cracking up again just remembering it all!!!!! Thank you so much to all the rest of the team members that served me during my buying process and making it the best one in a very long time! *Special thanks to Mr. Gher from work for making me realize I needed a Jeep, too!* 🚙 Read more