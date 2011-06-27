Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,650
|$26,940
|$29,525
|Clean
|$24,110
|$26,344
|$28,865
|Average
|$23,030
|$25,152
|$27,546
|Rough
|$21,951
|$23,960
|$26,227
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,909
|$25,146
|$27,673
|Clean
|$22,407
|$24,590
|$27,054
|Average
|$21,403
|$23,477
|$25,818
|Rough
|$20,400
|$22,365
|$24,581
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,091
|$34,511
|$37,240
|Clean
|$31,388
|$33,747
|$36,408
|Average
|$29,983
|$32,220
|$34,744
|Rough
|$28,577
|$30,694
|$33,080
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,204
|$31,576
|$34,255
|Clean
|$28,564
|$30,878
|$33,489
|Average
|$27,285
|$29,481
|$31,959
|Rough
|$26,006
|$28,084
|$30,428
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,705
|$30,066
|$32,730
|Clean
|$27,099
|$29,401
|$31,999
|Average
|$25,885
|$28,071
|$30,536
|Rough
|$24,671
|$26,740
|$29,074
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,021
|$23,176
|$25,609
|Clean
|$20,561
|$22,663
|$25,037
|Average
|$19,640
|$21,638
|$23,892
|Rough
|$18,719
|$20,612
|$22,748
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,614
|$38,077
|$40,858
|Clean
|$34,834
|$37,235
|$39,945
|Average
|$33,274
|$35,550
|$38,119
|Rough
|$31,714
|$33,866
|$36,293
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,386
|$23,592
|$26,082
|Clean
|$20,918
|$23,071
|$25,500
|Average
|$19,981
|$22,027
|$24,334
|Rough
|$19,044
|$20,983
|$23,169
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,933
|$32,376
|$35,135
|Clean
|$29,277
|$31,660
|$34,350
|Average
|$27,966
|$30,227
|$32,780
|Rough
|$26,654
|$28,795
|$31,210
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,214
|$25,461
|$27,997
|Clean
|$22,705
|$24,897
|$27,372
|Average
|$21,688
|$23,771
|$26,121
|Rough
|$20,671
|$22,645
|$24,870
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,247
|$30,624
|$33,307
|Clean
|$27,628
|$29,946
|$32,562
|Average
|$26,391
|$28,591
|$31,074
|Rough
|$25,153
|$27,237
|$29,586
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,456
|$24,683
|$27,198
|Clean
|$21,964
|$24,137
|$26,591
|Average
|$20,981
|$23,045
|$25,375
|Rough
|$19,997
|$21,953
|$24,160
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,626
|$27,908
|$30,484
|Clean
|$25,065
|$27,290
|$29,803
|Average
|$23,942
|$26,056
|$28,440
|Rough
|$22,819
|$24,821
|$27,078
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,922
|$25,128
|$27,619
|Clean
|$22,419
|$24,572
|$27,002
|Average
|$21,415
|$23,460
|$25,768
|Rough
|$20,411
|$22,348
|$24,534
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,465
|$21,572
|$23,951
|Clean
|$19,039
|$21,094
|$23,416
|Average
|$18,186
|$20,140
|$22,346
|Rough
|$17,333
|$19,186
|$21,276