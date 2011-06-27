  1. Home
2018 Chevrolet Traverse Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,650$26,940$29,525
Clean$24,110$26,344$28,865
Average$23,030$25,152$27,546
Rough$21,951$23,960$26,227
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,909$25,146$27,673
Clean$22,407$24,590$27,054
Average$21,403$23,477$25,818
Rough$20,400$22,365$24,581
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,091$34,511$37,240
Clean$31,388$33,747$36,408
Average$29,983$32,220$34,744
Rough$28,577$30,694$33,080
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,204$31,576$34,255
Clean$28,564$30,878$33,489
Average$27,285$29,481$31,959
Rough$26,006$28,084$30,428
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,705$30,066$32,730
Clean$27,099$29,401$31,999
Average$25,885$28,071$30,536
Rough$24,671$26,740$29,074
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,021$23,176$25,609
Clean$20,561$22,663$25,037
Average$19,640$21,638$23,892
Rough$18,719$20,612$22,748
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,614$38,077$40,858
Clean$34,834$37,235$39,945
Average$33,274$35,550$38,119
Rough$31,714$33,866$36,293
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,386$23,592$26,082
Clean$20,918$23,071$25,500
Average$19,981$22,027$24,334
Rough$19,044$20,983$23,169
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,933$32,376$35,135
Clean$29,277$31,660$34,350
Average$27,966$30,227$32,780
Rough$26,654$28,795$31,210
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,214$25,461$27,997
Clean$22,705$24,897$27,372
Average$21,688$23,771$26,121
Rough$20,671$22,645$24,870
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,247$30,624$33,307
Clean$27,628$29,946$32,562
Average$26,391$28,591$31,074
Rough$25,153$27,237$29,586
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,456$24,683$27,198
Clean$21,964$24,137$26,591
Average$20,981$23,045$25,375
Rough$19,997$21,953$24,160
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,626$27,908$30,484
Clean$25,065$27,290$29,803
Average$23,942$26,056$28,440
Rough$22,819$24,821$27,078
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,922$25,128$27,619
Clean$22,419$24,572$27,002
Average$21,415$23,460$25,768
Rough$20,411$22,348$24,534
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Traverse L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,465$21,572$23,951
Clean$19,039$21,094$23,416
Average$18,186$20,140$22,346
Rough$17,333$19,186$21,276
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Chevrolet Traverse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,039 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,094 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Traverse is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,039 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,094 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,039 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,094 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse ranges from $17,333 to $23,951, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.