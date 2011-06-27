Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,727
|$6,029
|$6,888
|Clean
|$4,469
|$5,691
|$6,491
|Average
|$3,953
|$5,016
|$5,696
|Rough
|$3,437
|$4,341
|$4,900
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,336
|$7,180
|$8,394
|Clean
|$5,045
|$6,778
|$7,909
|Average
|$4,463
|$5,974
|$6,940
|Rough
|$3,881
|$5,170
|$5,971
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,910
|$5,037
|$5,783
|Clean
|$3,696
|$4,755
|$5,449
|Average
|$3,270
|$4,191
|$4,781
|Rough
|$2,843
|$3,627
|$4,114
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,010
|$6,306
|$7,164
|Clean
|$4,736
|$5,953
|$6,750
|Average
|$4,190
|$5,246
|$5,923
|Rough
|$3,643
|$4,540
|$5,096
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,195
|$5,380
|$6,163
|Clean
|$3,966
|$5,079
|$5,808
|Average
|$3,508
|$4,476
|$5,096
|Rough
|$3,051
|$3,873
|$4,385
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,714
|$5,992
|$6,837
|Clean
|$4,457
|$5,656
|$6,442
|Average
|$3,942
|$4,985
|$5,653
|Rough
|$3,428
|$4,314
|$4,864
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,291
|$5,483
|$6,271
|Clean
|$4,057
|$5,176
|$5,909
|Average
|$3,589
|$4,562
|$5,185
|Rough
|$3,120
|$3,948
|$4,461
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,648
|$7,082
|$8,032
|Clean
|$5,340
|$6,686
|$7,568
|Average
|$4,724
|$5,892
|$6,641
|Rough
|$4,107
|$5,099
|$5,714