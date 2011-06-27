Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,525
|$3,752
|$4,420
|Clean
|$2,347
|$3,483
|$4,100
|Average
|$1,991
|$2,945
|$3,460
|Rough
|$1,635
|$2,407
|$2,820
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,418
|$7,839
|$9,156
|Clean
|$5,036
|$7,277
|$8,493
|Average
|$4,272
|$6,153
|$7,167
|Rough
|$3,507
|$5,028
|$5,840
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,798
|$4,068
|$4,759
|Clean
|$2,600
|$3,776
|$4,414
|Average
|$2,206
|$3,193
|$3,725
|Rough
|$1,811
|$2,609
|$3,036
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,377
|$3,242
|$3,713
|Clean
|$2,209
|$3,009
|$3,444
|Average
|$1,874
|$2,544
|$2,906
|Rough
|$1,539
|$2,079
|$2,368
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,822
|$7,997
|$9,180
|Clean
|$5,412
|$7,424
|$8,515
|Average
|$4,591
|$6,277
|$7,186
|Rough
|$3,769
|$5,130
|$5,856
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV w/3SS (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,415
|$4,787
|$5,532
|Clean
|$3,175
|$4,443
|$5,131
|Average
|$2,693
|$3,757
|$4,330
|Rough
|$2,211
|$3,070
|$3,528
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV AWD w/3SS (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,574
|$9,092
|$10,462
|Clean
|$6,110
|$8,440
|$9,704
|Average
|$5,183
|$7,136
|$8,189
|Rough
|$4,256
|$5,832
|$6,673
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,447
|$3,542
|$4,138
|Clean
|$2,275
|$3,288
|$3,838
|Average
|$1,929
|$2,780
|$3,239
|Rough
|$1,584
|$2,272
|$2,639