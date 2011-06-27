  1. Home
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,525$3,752$4,420
Clean$2,347$3,483$4,100
Average$1,991$2,945$3,460
Rough$1,635$2,407$2,820
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,418$7,839$9,156
Clean$5,036$7,277$8,493
Average$4,272$6,153$7,167
Rough$3,507$5,028$5,840
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,798$4,068$4,759
Clean$2,600$3,776$4,414
Average$2,206$3,193$3,725
Rough$1,811$2,609$3,036
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,377$3,242$3,713
Clean$2,209$3,009$3,444
Average$1,874$2,544$2,906
Rough$1,539$2,079$2,368
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,822$7,997$9,180
Clean$5,412$7,424$8,515
Average$4,591$6,277$7,186
Rough$3,769$5,130$5,856
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV w/3SS (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,415$4,787$5,532
Clean$3,175$4,443$5,131
Average$2,693$3,757$4,330
Rough$2,211$3,070$3,528
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV AWD w/3SS (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,574$9,092$10,462
Clean$6,110$8,440$9,704
Average$5,183$7,136$8,189
Rough$4,256$5,832$6,673
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,447$3,542$4,138
Clean$2,275$3,288$3,838
Average$1,929$2,780$3,239
Rough$1,584$2,272$2,639
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,288 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet TrailBlazer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,288 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,275 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,288 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer ranges from $1,584 to $4,138, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.