Consumer Rating
(84)
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, low sticker price, powerful engine choices.
  • Vague steering detracts from handling, off-the-line torque steer in the SS.
Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale
List Price Range
$7,995 - $11,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

This year's changes bring the 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo closer to its peers in power, features and styling, but the Mustang is a much more satisfying choice if you can spare some interior room.

Vehicle overview

Although it debuted in 1970 at the height of the muscle-car era, the Monte Carlo wasn't just another Chevrolet street machine looking for a fight. Instead, the Monte was Chevrolet's bid for customers who wanted a sporty, upscale coupe that provided a balance of performance and comfort in a stylish package.

Additional performance was still an option as the Monte Carlo could be ordered with the famed "SS" package just like its "A-body" siblings. Super Sport Monte Carlos had one of two 454 V8s, beefed-up suspensions and "SS" badges inside and out. A new model was released in 1973 sporting even swoopier sheet metal, but Chevrolet put the kibosh on the SS package due to stiffening emissions restrictions.

Second-generation Monte Carlo models lasted until 1978 when an all-new, and considerably smaller, version debuted. The third-generation model offered a V6 for the first time, but the Monte still retained the arcing lines and long hood/short rear deck appearance of its predecessors. Just three years later, the fourth-generation Monte arrived. Although it initially retained "A-body" underpinnings, the Monte Carlo was quickly switched over to the new "G-body" platform in 1982. The Super Sport package returned in 1983, although this time around it consisted of mostly cosmetic changes. Chevy car buyers loved it anyway as the Super Sport Montes proved to be quite popular throughout the '80s.

Production continued until 1988 when the Chevy Monte Carlo was replaced by the Lumina coupe. This was not to be the end, however, as the Lumina coupe became the Monte Carlo once again in 1995. At this point the Monte Carlo had been softened and rehashed with front-wheel drive and V6 engines that barely hinted at the performance of years past. The current Monte Carlo debuted in 2000 with more distinctive styling and new underpinnings from the Impala sedan. Significant changes for 2006 bring the Monte Carlo closer to today's buyers needs. An enhanced structure promises improved driving dynamics, while fresh interior and exterior styling give a more modern appearance.

Changes under the hood include a new 3.5-liter V6 with 211 hp and a 3.9-liter version that makes 240 hp (the same as last year's supercharged SS). The SS model's supercharged V6 has been dropped in favor of a 5.3-liter V8 with 303 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque. That's great and all, but with this much juice going to the Monte Carlo's front wheels, torque steer is inevitable. Even with this year's upgrades, the 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a cruiser coupe that's more at home on the freeway than twisty mountain roads. If you really want performance, the surprisingly roomy Mustang is a better bet.

2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo models

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a two-door coupe that comes in four trim levels: LS, LT, LTZ and SS. The LS model comes with 16-inch wheels, air conditioning, power door locks and windows, a tilt steering wheel and remote keyless entry. Stepping up to the LT model gets you dual-zone manual air conditioning and a remote vehicle starter. The LTZ includes heated leather bucket seats, an upgraded audio system, 17-inch alloys and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The SS offers 18-inch wheels, a performance suspension and full-perimeter ground effects.

2006 Highlights

The Monte Carlo receives significant revisions for 2006. On the outside, Chevrolet has altered the car's styling with new front-end styling and taillights. Inside, the Monte Carlo benefits from a redesigned instrument panel, improved audio systems, more comfortable seats and standard front side airbags. Mechanical changes include a stronger body structure, retuned suspension geometry for enhanced stability and improved braking systems. There are also new engines for the Chevy car: a base 3.5-liter V6, an upgraded 3.9-liter V6 and a new 5.3-liter V8 for the SS trim, which replaces last year's supercharged V6. Finally, the lineup of trim levels has been shuffled slightly to accommodate a new luxury-oriented LTZ trim.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine is a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 211 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. Optional on the LT and standard on the LTZ is a 3.9-liter V6 with 240 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque. All models employ a responsive four-speed automatic transmission that sends the power through the front wheels. The SS has a 5.3-liter V8 making 303 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque. To handle the extra power, the SS uses a heavy-duty version of GM's four-speed automatic.

Safety

Antilock brakes and traction control are standard on the 3.9L-equipped LT, the LTZ and the SS; they're optional on 3.5L-equipped cars. Front-seat side airbags are optional on all Monte Carlos. In government crash tests, the current-generation Chevrolet Monte Carlo received five stars (out of five) for protection of the driver and front passenger in a frontal collision.

Driving

The 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo handles well enough to suit its intended buyer. Large four-wheel antilock disc brakes and meaty performance tires give it respectable stopping power and grip, but the steering doesn't communicate enough road feel to make this big coupe feel sporty. The fact that it only comes with an automatic transmission doesn't help, either, but at least all three engines are torquey off the line. While the SS model may be appealing to power-hungry buyers, installing a V8 of this size in a front-wheel-drive car invariably results in torque steer and a nose-heavy feel. Our recommendation? Stick with the better balanced LTZ and its plenty powerful 3.9-liter V6.

Interior

As far as coupes go, the Chevy Monte Carlo is spacious and comfortable. The seats are wide and can accommodate a variety of drivers, and even the rear seats are usable. This year's updates bring a cleaner, more modern design that even incorporates an input jack for portable music players. The SS cockpit benefits from sporty metallic trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(76%)
4(12%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.6
84 reviews
84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Why did they kill this car--again?
John,01/18/2008
I never thought I would enjoy (nay, love) driving a front drive V6, but holy crap! This car will put your backside in the seat and keep it there then stop on a dime and give you a nickel change. The handling is very stable and pretty responsive. I'm 6'5 and fit extremely well in this car once the triple adjustable seat was set. The exterior is as aggressive as the performance; people tend to stare when I go by. When I took the car on the highway, 90 was as comfortable as 40. This is truly a sharp car. Makes me wonder why in the world GM would discontinue such a great automobile.
Used
allisonmarie13,05/30/2013
I bought my car at a dealership for $1,200 off the sticker price; I walked out paying $6,000 even for everything, including the plate. The car had over 100,000 miles on it, but they were high way miles, so the car is still in EXCELLENT condition. Although it has a high amount of high way miles, it still runs like it's brand new. The car is in perfect condition, exterior and interior. I have been driving it for almost a year and the only problem I've had is an obnoxious clicking that seems to be related to the air vents. Other than that, it is a WONDERFUL car.
My First Car
THE BEAST,12/04/2009
it a beast to drive with the horsepower and tuning i did to it. the flowmasters super 40s mufflurs sound like a couger all my friends love to ride in it cause it super roomie. the backseats wont work good with small children seats but im a kid in college so big. it a piece of history cause they stop making them in 2007 which is sad but they made room for the new 2010 camaro which well be my next car for sure. my monte well be in garage with my new camaro SS someday and i well keep my monte for years to come cause it great for road trips. hopefully she will always be in my garage so we well never have to part. i would suggust this car for first time drivers there perfect cars and safe&fun
06 Monte Carlo SS LS4
roryreview,12/04/2014
I was looking for a new car, test drove 08 Mustang GT, 10 Camaro SS & Challenger RT. The Monte SS by far was the most fun to drive, I really didn't expect anything from it. After the test drive I put money down to hold the car, I knew it was a winner. I am not saying this car would burn these others in a race but the acceleration on the SS made me instantly want it. When you step on the gas the HP goes right to the wheels, no delay. No one understands just how fast these LS4's are until they are behind the drivers seat. Even if your not in it for speed, it is a very comfortable car to drive in.The best part of my day is coming & going to work.
See all 84 reviews of the 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
211 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
211 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
242 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is offered in the following submodels: Monte Carlo Coupe. Available styles include SS 2dr Coupe (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LTZ 2dr Coupe (3.9L 6cyl 4A), and LT 2dr Coupe w/3LT (3.9L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 70925 and70925 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LTZ is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 52802 and52802 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Monte Carlos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 52802 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Can't find a used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,023.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,230.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,067.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,489.

