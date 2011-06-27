Vehicle overview

Although it debuted in 1970 at the height of the muscle-car era, the Monte Carlo wasn't just another Chevrolet street machine looking for a fight. Instead, the Monte was Chevrolet's bid for customers who wanted a sporty, upscale coupe that provided a balance of performance and comfort in a stylish package.

Additional performance was still an option as the Monte Carlo could be ordered with the famed "SS" package just like its "A-body" siblings. Super Sport Monte Carlos had one of two 454 V8s, beefed-up suspensions and "SS" badges inside and out. A new model was released in 1973 sporting even swoopier sheet metal, but Chevrolet put the kibosh on the SS package due to stiffening emissions restrictions.

Second-generation Monte Carlo models lasted until 1978 when an all-new, and considerably smaller, version debuted. The third-generation model offered a V6 for the first time, but the Monte still retained the arcing lines and long hood/short rear deck appearance of its predecessors. Just three years later, the fourth-generation Monte arrived. Although it initially retained "A-body" underpinnings, the Monte Carlo was quickly switched over to the new "G-body" platform in 1982. The Super Sport package returned in 1983, although this time around it consisted of mostly cosmetic changes. Chevy car buyers loved it anyway as the Super Sport Montes proved to be quite popular throughout the '80s.

Production continued until 1988 when the Chevy Monte Carlo was replaced by the Lumina coupe. This was not to be the end, however, as the Lumina coupe became the Monte Carlo once again in 1995. At this point the Monte Carlo had been softened and rehashed with front-wheel drive and V6 engines that barely hinted at the performance of years past. The current Monte Carlo debuted in 2000 with more distinctive styling and new underpinnings from the Impala sedan. Significant changes for 2006 bring the Monte Carlo closer to today's buyers needs. An enhanced structure promises improved driving dynamics, while fresh interior and exterior styling give a more modern appearance.

Changes under the hood include a new 3.5-liter V6 with 211 hp and a 3.9-liter version that makes 240 hp (the same as last year's supercharged SS). The SS model's supercharged V6 has been dropped in favor of a 5.3-liter V8 with 303 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque. That's great and all, but with this much juice going to the Monte Carlo's front wheels, torque steer is inevitable. Even with this year's upgrades, the 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a cruiser coupe that's more at home on the freeway than twisty mountain roads. If you really want performance, the surprisingly roomy Mustang is a better bet.