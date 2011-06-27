  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(36)
1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale
List Price Estimate
$796 - $1,945
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Available in LS or Z34 trim levels. Dual airbags and ABS are standard. LS comes with 160-horsepower, 3.1-liter V6, while Z34 is powered by 3.4-liter, twin-cam V6 good for 210 horsepower. All Monte Carlos have automatic transmissions. Air conditioning is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(41%)
4(43%)
3(8%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.2
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Maybe I just have really bad luck...
headaches,02/02/2004
Now that I've owned this car for four years, I'm glad to finally be getting rid of it! Talk about HEADACHES!!! Every time I fix something, there's something else waiting to go. Starting with electrical problems, the power widnows worked sporadically for months till they found the problem. Then the fuel pump went, or was it the belt tensionor that went next... I've replaced the intake gasket. Then the front hub-assemblies, half-shafts & tie- rod ends. Surprise, then the altornator went! Now the odometer has stopped & the guages have gone crazy... No waite maybe it's me going crazy! Best of all, now the whole engine needs to be resealed!
Good Job Chevy
Smooth Sailing,06/24/2004
I am really impressed with this vehicle. It gives me some confidence in American cars again. This bad boy seems to be happiest on the open highway as it commands any curve and effortlessly glides up any incline I've encountered. I've used this car as a traveling salesperson and it has been better than any rental I've had to use on my sales trips. I just hit 108k and have NEVER had ANY mechanical problems. All I do is oil change every 3k and that's it....SERIOUSLY! This car is a true ROADMASTER and the epitome of just an all around good vehicle to own.
Awsome car, but can be expensive.
Lateralus,05/25/2008
I've owned this car for 2 years, and though kind of old when i bought it, its still alive. I love the way this car rides, especially when taking corners. The stock audio was good, but I put a new one in and its awesome. This is a pretty fast car too, without hitting 3000 rpm each gear after a red light, everyone in the other lane is just passing the intersection. My complaint is that the 3.4 liter engine is expensive to repair. Maybe if I wasn't working at a resturaunt at the time I could afford it easier, but when something went wrong it'd take almost all the money I had. It's gotten to the point where I must trade it in on another car where I don't have to keep repairing it.
I Love My Monte Carlo LS
Monte Carlo <3,04/22/2009
I bought this car used. It has been a dream to own and drive. In the past year I have repainted. Put high quality tunes in it, along with high end goodyear tires. I drive this car 50+ miles 5 dyas a week sometimes more on weekends and have never regretted owning this gem. The satisfaction I get from driving an American made car is another added bonus. I don't miss my high priced imports one bit.
See all 36 reviews of the 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
