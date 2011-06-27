1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$796 - $1,945
Used Monte Carlo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Available in LS or Z34 trim levels. Dual airbags and ABS are standard. LS comes with 160-horsepower, 3.1-liter V6, while Z34 is powered by 3.4-liter, twin-cam V6 good for 210 horsepower. All Monte Carlos have automatic transmissions. Air conditioning is standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
headaches,02/02/2004
Now that I've owned this car for four years, I'm glad to finally be getting rid of it! Talk about HEADACHES!!! Every time I fix something, there's something else waiting to go. Starting with electrical problems, the power widnows worked sporadically for months till they found the problem. Then the fuel pump went, or was it the belt tensionor that went next... I've replaced the intake gasket. Then the front hub-assemblies, half-shafts & tie- rod ends. Surprise, then the altornator went! Now the odometer has stopped & the guages have gone crazy... No waite maybe it's me going crazy! Best of all, now the whole engine needs to be resealed!
Smooth Sailing,06/24/2004
I am really impressed with this vehicle. It gives me some confidence in American cars again. This bad boy seems to be happiest on the open highway as it commands any curve and effortlessly glides up any incline I've encountered. I've used this car as a traveling salesperson and it has been better than any rental I've had to use on my sales trips. I just hit 108k and have NEVER had ANY mechanical problems. All I do is oil change every 3k and that's it....SERIOUSLY! This car is a true ROADMASTER and the epitome of just an all around good vehicle to own.
Lateralus,05/25/2008
I've owned this car for 2 years, and though kind of old when i bought it, its still alive. I love the way this car rides, especially when taking corners. The stock audio was good, but I put a new one in and its awesome. This is a pretty fast car too, without hitting 3000 rpm each gear after a red light, everyone in the other lane is just passing the intersection. My complaint is that the 3.4 liter engine is expensive to repair. Maybe if I wasn't working at a resturaunt at the time I could afford it easier, but when something went wrong it'd take almost all the money I had. It's gotten to the point where I must trade it in on another car where I don't have to keep repairing it.
Monte Carlo <3,04/22/2009
I bought this car used. It has been a dream to own and drive. In the past year I have repainted. Put high quality tunes in it, along with high end goodyear tires. I drive this car 50+ miles 5 dyas a week sometimes more on weekends and have never regretted owning this gem. The satisfaction I get from driving an American made car is another added bonus. I don't miss my high priced imports one bit.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo features & specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Monte Carlo
Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019