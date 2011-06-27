Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Consumer Reviews

Why did they kill this car--again? John , 01/18/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I never thought I would enjoy (nay, love) driving a front drive V6, but holy crap! This car will put your backside in the seat and keep it there then stop on a dime and give you a nickel change. The handling is very stable and pretty responsive. I'm 6'5 and fit extremely well in this car once the triple adjustable seat was set. The exterior is as aggressive as the performance; people tend to stare when I go by. When I took the car on the highway, 90 was as comfortable as 40. This is truly a sharp car. Makes me wonder why in the world GM would discontinue such a great automobile. Report Abuse

Used allisonmarie13 , 05/30/2013 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my car at a dealership for $1,200 off the sticker price; I walked out paying $6,000 even for everything, including the plate. The car had over 100,000 miles on it, but they were high way miles, so the car is still in EXCELLENT condition. Although it has a high amount of high way miles, it still runs like it's brand new. The car is in perfect condition, exterior and interior. I have been driving it for almost a year and the only problem I've had is an obnoxious clicking that seems to be related to the air vents. Other than that, it is a WONDERFUL car.

My First Car THE BEAST , 12/04/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful it a beast to drive with the horsepower and tuning i did to it. the flowmasters super 40s mufflurs sound like a couger all my friends love to ride in it cause it super roomie. the backseats wont work good with small children seats but im a kid in college so big. it a piece of history cause they stop making them in 2007 which is sad but they made room for the new 2010 camaro which well be my next car for sure. my monte well be in garage with my new camaro SS someday and i well keep my monte for years to come cause it great for road trips. hopefully she will always be in my garage so we well never have to part. i would suggust this car for first time drivers there perfect cars and safe&fun

06 Monte Carlo SS LS4 roryreview , 12/04/2014 15 of 18 people found this review helpful I was looking for a new car, test drove 08 Mustang GT, 10 Camaro SS & Challenger RT. The Monte SS by far was the most fun to drive, I really didn't expect anything from it. After the test drive I put money down to hold the car, I knew it was a winner. I am not saying this car would burn these others in a race but the acceleration on the SS made me instantly want it. When you step on the gas the HP goes right to the wheels, no delay. No one understands just how fast these LS4's are until they are behind the drivers seat. Even if your not in it for speed, it is a very comfortable car to drive in.The best part of my day is coming & going to work.