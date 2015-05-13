Used 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me
61 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 147,042 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,487$544 Below Market
- 137,287 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 186,152 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 165,642 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,850
- 157,132 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995$270 Below Market
- 120,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$2,011 Below Market
- 19,429 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,505
- 80,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988
- 15,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
- 57,847 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500
- 88,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,386
- 82,690 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,750
- 50,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,900
- 144,370 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$31,995
- 56,967 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,444
- 149,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Monte Carlo searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Write a reviewSee all 102 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7102 Reviews
Report abuse
claude,08/31/2015
LS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
My car is a burgundy(berry red) 2003 3.8L Monte Carlo SS. First of all, I would like to say when I bought the car with sunroof, power everything, roomy with 39,000 mileage, I loved it. It had a comfortable ride and it looked awesome. That said, there are many irritating small things about this vehicle and the bigger ones you will run into at around 100,00 miles. First of all it does not play MP3's or have an auxiliary input jack, something that has been around since the 90's. Before you think about changing the OEM radio, please consider that the radio controls many functions of the car: including resetting the tire pressure alarm, oil change alarm, fog lamps, car theft alarm, the chimes of the car, and the onstar system, among other things. Why GM would make an absolete radio so pivital to the function of the vehicle is beyond me. Radios should just be used for music. Another issue with this vehicle is that is looses engine oil every 2 months, about a quarter. So every 2 months your "Low Engine Oil" light will come on. The chevy dealer explained that a memo sent from corporate described this as normal combustion from the engine. Later in 2016, the vehicle was recalled due to dripping engine oil that can cause a fire with the catalytic converter. Another issue is the cabin filter. If you replace it, be sure to purchase a weather cowl to place above it, else your care will flood every time it rains, because a rubber guard that holds water back will fall off. The excess moisture will cause all kinds of problems with the vehicles electrical system. Finally, this vehicle uses Dex-Cool coolant(orange coolant), which according to the manufacturer only needs to be changed every 5 yrs or 150,00 miles. This is primarily due to the high acid content in the coolant, as compared to the 2yr green coolant used in Fords. After about 130,000 miles the Dex-Cool will have eaten many of the engine gaskets, as well as some of the engine parts. The coolant will produce sludge inside the engine if the gaskets break, that will require a flushing of the coolant system and engine. Also, since GM in all there genius, decided to build the car with a plastic intake manifold, which will crack and warp over time, which again may cause motor oil and coolant to combine inside your engine. This is fatal for any vehicle, if not immediately corrected. GM is currently facing lawsuits regarding Dex-Cool. Other problems with this vehicle include a lack of a WEATHER COWL (A plastic trim under the wipers that guide rain water away from ac blower) on the front passenger side of the vehicle. Over time or if someone replaces the cabin filter, a weak rubber trim may slides off, not allowing rainwater to divert away from the inside of the car after hitting the windshield. Without this trim, every time it rains, the inside of the car will start to fill with water. To prevent this a $20 piece of plastic must be installed under the wipers, that which a GM dealer will charge you $80 for. Finally, the interior of the car does not stand up to the test of time, predominately all the control knobs will have writing fade away. Other more significant issues include ABS traction control never worked right, even after replacing both wheel hubs and ABS hardness. Power streering pumped leaked do to poor engineering when I first bought the car, I am now on my 5th Power Steering pump. Coolant Elbow Fittings are a few of the first failures this car will have. Again the geniuses made them plastic so the wouldn't last long against the hot block engine. I will never buy another GM vehicle since they seem designed to be trade ins, after 5yrs.
Related Chevrolet Monte Carlo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Manassas VA
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Athens GA
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Eugene OR
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Charlottesville VA
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Minneapolis MN
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Fontana CA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Atlanta GA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Buffalo NY
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Vancouver WA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Corpus Christi TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2015 Riverside CA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2015 Clearwater FL
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015 Nashua NH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon