Consumer Rating
(102)
2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, low sticker price, strong V6 in SS models.
  • Mediocre performance, bland interior with cheap materials, no passenger side-impact airbag.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Questionable throwback styling cues, lethargic handling and a characterless interior make this a last-resort coupe at best.

2003 Highlights

The Monte Carlo receives only minor changes for the 2003 model year. The base LS model has been upgraded with standard four-wheel disc brakes, traction control and remote keyless entry. Both the LS and SS models sport newly styled wheels, four new exterior colors and the option of adding XM Satellite Radio.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(81%)
4(12%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I will never buy GM.
claude,08/31/2015
LS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
My car is a burgundy(berry red) 2003 3.8L Monte Carlo SS. First of all, I would like to say when I bought the car with sunroof, power everything, roomy with 39,000 mileage, I loved it. It had a comfortable ride and it looked awesome. That said, there are many irritating small things about this vehicle and the bigger ones you will run into at around 100,00 miles. First of all it does not play MP3's or have an auxiliary input jack, something that has been around since the 90's. Before you think about changing the OEM radio, please consider that the radio controls many functions of the car: including resetting the tire pressure alarm, oil change alarm, fog lamps, car theft alarm, the chimes of the car, and the onstar system, among other things. Why GM would make an absolete radio so pivital to the function of the vehicle is beyond me. Radios should just be used for music. Another issue with this vehicle is that is looses engine oil every 2 months, about a quarter. So every 2 months your "Low Engine Oil" light will come on. The chevy dealer explained that a memo sent from corporate described this as normal combustion from the engine. Later in 2016, the vehicle was recalled due to dripping engine oil that can cause a fire with the catalytic converter. Another issue is the cabin filter. If you replace it, be sure to purchase a weather cowl to place above it, else your care will flood every time it rains, because a rubber guard that holds water back will fall off. The excess moisture will cause all kinds of problems with the vehicles electrical system. Finally, this vehicle uses Dex-Cool coolant(orange coolant), which according to the manufacturer only needs to be changed every 5 yrs or 150,00 miles. This is primarily due to the high acid content in the coolant, as compared to the 2yr green coolant used in Fords. After about 130,000 miles the Dex-Cool will have eaten many of the engine gaskets, as well as some of the engine parts. The coolant will produce sludge inside the engine if the gaskets break, that will require a flushing of the coolant system and engine. Also, since GM in all there genius, decided to build the car with a plastic intake manifold, which will crack and warp over time, which again may cause motor oil and coolant to combine inside your engine. This is fatal for any vehicle, if not immediately corrected. GM is currently facing lawsuits regarding Dex-Cool. Other problems with this vehicle include a lack of a WEATHER COWL (A plastic trim under the wipers that guide rain water away from ac blower) on the front passenger side of the vehicle. Over time or if someone replaces the cabin filter, a weak rubber trim may slides off, not allowing rainwater to divert away from the inside of the car after hitting the windshield. Without this trim, every time it rains, the inside of the car will start to fill with water. To prevent this a $20 piece of plastic must be installed under the wipers, that which a GM dealer will charge you $80 for. Finally, the interior of the car does not stand up to the test of time, predominately all the control knobs will have writing fade away. Other more significant issues include ABS traction control never worked right, even after replacing both wheel hubs and ABS hardness. Power streering pumped leaked do to poor engineering when I first bought the car, I am now on my 5th Power Steering pump. Coolant Elbow Fittings are a few of the first failures this car will have. Again the geniuses made them plastic so the wouldn't last long against the hot block engine. I will never buy another GM vehicle since they seem designed to be trade ins, after 5yrs.
Love the Monte SS
cyanidekid,12/31/2014
SS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Bought the car off craigslist through a private party without even hearing it run. It had 45,000 miles on it. I rented a car trailer from uhaul and drove 2 hrs to pick the car up. It is a (Competition Yellow) 2003 Limited Edition SS w/ the High Sport appearance package, fully loaded. The car now has 138,000 miles on it and it runs like a champ. I haven't had to put any $$ into it besides regular maintenance and it gets excellent gas mileage for its size. It's big enough to fit 5 comfortably and the trunk is HUGE! The Monte Carlo is definitely sexy and demands attention on the roads, but it's not a "race" car... unless you want to spend the extra $$ for the modifications.
2003 Monte carlo ss
coonhound01,10/30/2012
I bought my SS with 83,000. It has been a very reliable car. I now have 176,000 on my car. It still runs and rides smooth. I've replaced the thermostat, a/c condenser and resonator during that time. The condenser was the result of a stone or debri, which I was told was typical. I like the car, the interior has held up well, and the exterior is even better considering the miles. I average 23-24 mpg combined, 27 mpg on a trip.
Perfect
caitlinmay,06/18/2013
I am obsessed with my '03 Monte Carlo SS. I bought it only a few months ago with 126,000 miles on it, and it's already my favorite car I've ever owned. I bought it from a new/used Chevy dealer, so there were no problems with the car at all. The interior and exterior were both in perfect condition. No mechanical problems at all. It drives smooth and it's fast!!! It's a very easy car to handle, and I love love love the style! I haven't had it for long enough to say it's reliable and things don't go bad on the car, but from what I see now, the car has been taken very good care off. I don't see myself having any problems with it down the road!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is offered in the following submodels: Monte Carlo Coupe. Available styles include SS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and LS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

