Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me
- 86,956 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $6,995 * * 2006 ** Chevrolet * * Monte Carlo * * LT * Don't miss out on this 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT! It comes with a remote starter, a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation for an even better ride. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Rocking a classic white exterior and a gray interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. This 2 dr coupe has a sporty look with the rear spoiler feature. Call and schedule your test drive today! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WK151X69257718
Stock: 257718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,342 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Here's a great deal on a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! This 2 door, 5 passenger coupe provides exceptional value! Top features include remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, an overhead console, and air conditioning. Chevrolet made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WM15K569322316
Stock: CP1341A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 80,919 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,512
Good Chevrolet - Renton / Washington
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS * Clean Vehicle History *, Convenience Package, Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Convenience Package, Heated Power Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Preferred Equipment Group 1SS, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Universal Home Remote. 18/28 City/Highway MPG2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS FWD 5.3L V8 SFI Displacement on Demand RedAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business the day subject content is removed from website, and all financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. It is the customer's responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WL15C069362041
Stock: P55086A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 144,180 miles
$4,792
AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Rear Spoiler Engine; 3.5L 3500 V6 Sfi Flexfuel; Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WM15K969371924
Stock: 69371924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 105,835 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,000
Wine Automotive - Chesapeake / Virginia
VEHICLE RUNS GREAT, TRANSMISSION NOT SHIFTING.BEING SOLD AS-IS BEFORE IT GOES TO THE AUCTIONPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!We are proud to offer one of the best used car warranties in the industry. All vehicles come with fresh oil changes, all fluids are topped off, new VA Inspection, and we are always happy to provide you with a free car fax report. We offer *Top Dollar on all trades. Check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WineAutomotive Processing Fee $500.2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS SS Smokin Asphalt 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive18/28 City/Highway MPGProudly serving Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Pungo, Bay Island, Hampton, Newport News, Hampton Roads, Suffolk, Smithfield, Carrollton, Williamsburg, Jamestown, Toano, Windsor, Franklin, Salem, Princess Anne, Tabb, Rushmere, Rescue, Poquoson, Grafton, Gloucester, Yorktown, Richmond, OBX, Moyock and all of greater Virginia and North Carolina.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WL16C569406727
Stock: 30615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2019
- 160,552 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,750
Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
BUY HERE PAY HERE WITH ONLY $1900 CASH DOWN. NO CREDIT CHECK. $150 BI -WEEKLY. OR PAY $3750. CASH AND OWN IT NOW!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WK151669431963
Stock: 431963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Serra Chevrolet of Saginaw - Saginaw / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Prices for new Chevrolet vehicles are based GM Employee pricing eligibility. You can also request more information about a vehicle by calling or texting us at (989) 790-0800. Black 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS 2D Coupe 5.3L V8 SFI Displacement on Demand 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive FWD 18/28 City/Highway MPG Serra Saginaw Automotive in Saginaw, MI is where drivers from the Saginaw, Midland & Bay City areas go for their new and used vehicle. We offer nothing but the best to used car drivers in Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, and Birch Run, Flint, Lansing, Mt. Pleasant, West Branch, Caro & surrounding areas in MI. Tax, title, license and dealer documentation fee of $220 are additional. See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WL15C869340823
Stock: 69340823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 150,736 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,577
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WL15C669322157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,920 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,995$1,324 Below Market
Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
REED MOTORS 2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENI X AZ 85016 - OPEN 10 AM TO 6 PM CLOSED SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS. FREE CARFAX REPORT AT WWW.REEDMOTORSONLINE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E059260721
Stock: 47369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 259,893 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$1,599$296 Below Market
DeQueen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - De Queen / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E359126043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 295,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,900
Miller's Apple Valley Chevrolet - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2005 Victory Red Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:ONE OWNER, AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AS IS THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD "AS IS". THIS MEANS THAT YOU WILL LOSE YOUR IMPLIED WARRANTIES. YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR ANY REPAIRS NEEDED AFTER THE SALE. IF WE HAVE MADE ANY PROMISES TO YOU, THE LAW SAYS WE MUST KEEP OUR PROMISES EVEN IF WE SELL "AS IS". TO PROTECT YOURSELF, ASK US TO PUT ALL PROMISES IN WRITING. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CANCEL THIS SALE BY THE END OF THE DEALER'S THIRD BUSINESS DAY FOLLOWING THE SALE IF THE EVEHICLE HAS SIGNIGFICANT MECHANICAL ISSUE THAT CAN BE REASONABLY EXPECTED TO HAVE EXISTED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE., 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Deluxe Covered Illuminated Vanity Visor Mirrors, Driver Information & Security Group, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Heated Power Outside Rear-View Mirrors, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net.Located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Apple Valley Toyota serves all the surrounding areas in our home state, including a lot of cities and communities out of state in places like Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland as well as Winchester, Virginia. Customers come for our selection, and they keep coming back for our customer service and all the wonderful things that we offer including a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that comes included on just about every vehicle we sell. Come to Apple Valley Toyota, and don't forget to take advantage of our free West Virginia and Virginia state inspections available to all Apple Valley Toyota customers for as long as they own their vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12K859319629
Stock: 20T696B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 20,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995
McFarland Chevrolet Buick - Maysville / Kentucky
Only 20,085 Miles! Scores 28 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Chevrolet Monte Carlo delivers a Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17' (43.2 CM) SPORT ALUMINUM WITH BLACK HIGHLIGHTS (a unique Tony Stewart wheel), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TONY STEWART SIGNATURE SERIES PACKAGE includes race-inspired grille, Stewart race-inspired exterior graphics with Number 20 logo, sail panel signature script, gauge cluster Orange outlined white numerals, embroidered head restraints and front floor mats, Orange seams on front seats, Joe Gibbs signature badge on rear decklid, door sill plates with Tony Stewart signature graphics and (QS1) Wheels, 17' (43.2 cm) Sport aluminum with Black highlights (a unique Tony Stewart wheel)..* This Chevrolet Monte Carlo Features the Following Options *SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (CF5) Sunroof, power and (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio., SEATING COMFORT PACKAGE includes (AG2) Seat adjuster, power, front passenger 6-way and (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and front passenger, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (AP9) Cargo convenience net, trunk, (U68) Driver Information and Security Group, (DD6) Mirror, inside rearview, auto-dimming, includes dual reading lights, (AG1) Seat adjuster, power, driver 6-way, (W01) Seating Comfort Package, (DK2) Mirrors, outside rearview, power, heated , SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, automatic volume, TheftLock and (UQ3) Sound system feature, premium audio sound with 200-watt auxiliary amplifier and 6 extended-range speakers in 4 locations (STD) (Upgradeable to (UP0) ETR AM/FM stereo with cassette and CD player.), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO. features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation. (Subscription fees apply. Available only in the 48 contiguous U.S.), SEATS, FRONT SPORT CLOTH BUCKET includes driver and passenger 2-way manual adjuster, manual recline, center console with armrest storage, front passenger seatback storage and 60/40 split-folding rear seat (STD) With 1SB Preferred Equipment Group, Includes leather seating surfaces.), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY includes manual lumbar adjuster, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, DRIVER INFORMATION AND SECURITY GROUP includes trip computer with outside temperature and compass, (UG1) HomeLink transmitter and (UA6) theft-deterrent alarm system, CARGO CONVENIENCE NET, TRUNK.* Why Buy From Us *The McFarland family has deep roots in the automotive industry and local communities in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky for over 60 years. The McFarland family now has the 4th generation working in their dealerships and still believe in quality customer service and selection. Their Chevrolet and Buick Certified Service technicians ensure that your vehicle gets the professional high quality service you expect. McFarland Chevrolet Buick is committed to finding you the new or pre-owned vehicle you need. McFarland's have been at the Maysville, KY location for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Monte Carlo come see us at McFarland Chevrolet Buick, 609 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056. Just minutes away!*Disclaimer*All prices are plus tax, title, license fees, and processing charges. Please contact us to verify availability and accuracy of vehicle equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WZ121359266792
Stock: 0291Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2018
- 69,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
Only 68k miles! 3.8 V6! Runs strong! Wow, we have a gorgeous low mileage Monte Carlo for you! The body is clean and shiny, with a very attractive appearance. I like the smooth, quiet, reliable, peppy, and sporty ride. The interior is clean with good options. This Monte Carlo comes with excellent tires on factory Alloy wheels, spoiler, LT package, front power bucket seats with center console, CD stereo, auto, air, 3.8 V6, daytime running lights, 4 wheel ABS brakes, traction control, fog lamps, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you desire low mileage, quality, reliability, style, and a very strong running ride, this beautiful Monte Carlo may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12K559156759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,838 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,000
Liberty Ford of Aurora - Aurora / Ohio
White 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT FWDPlease inquire for a personalized Video Walk-Around of this vehicle! We are offering at home delivery on this vehicle to you! Why buy this vehicle? Features including.. Clean Carfax, Local Trade, Sunroof/Moonroof. 3.8L V6 SFI 20/30 City/Highway MPG**VALUE PRICED BELOW THE MARKET**WANT TO SAVE MONEY? You're looking for a car that ranks best in price and mileage? Luckily for you, we use Live Market Pricing which saves you money. Live Market Pricing eliminates the guesswork and hours of research because we price our cars haggle-free and well below market value. Ask for your pricing summary today!Call NOW for availability!!!! **We carry All Makes and Models in All Colors. We have other vehicles with Navigation, Rear Entertainment System, DVD Player, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Portable Audio Connections, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, 4WD and AWD Models.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K359209888
Stock: SB8872A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 120,380 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,997
Grayson Subaru - Knoxville / Tennessee
Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control. OPTION PACKAGES: SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, with sunshade, WHEELS, 18" (45.7 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER AND MP3 PLAYBACK, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock and auxiliary input jack, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (DD6) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror and (DK2) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 5.3L SMALL BLOCK V8 SFI with Active Fuel Management (303 hp [225.9 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 323 lb-ft of torque [436.1 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet SS with Precision Red exterior and Ebony interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 303 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Edmunds.com's review says "As far as coupes go, the Chevy Monte Carlo is spacious and comfortable.". MORE ABOUT US: Welcome to Grayson, where we always put the needs of our customers first. If you are from Knoxville or around the areas of Morristown, Johnson City, Cleveland, and Cookeville, TN, and you need a car for a good price, our floor is open for you to peruse. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WL15C579233049
Stock: 182862G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 41,267 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,950
World Volkswagen of Neptune - Neptune / New Jersey
Yes we're Open and Delivering Vehicles daily. Please call or e-mail to make an appointment 732-922-1500.2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Black FWD 5.3L V8 SFI Odometer is 75714 miles below market average!5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback/XM Satellite, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio, 5.3L V8 SFI.Call us today at 732-922-1500 to schedule a demo drive of a lifetime or check out our other vehicles at www.worldvw.com. Free vehicle Carfax history report provided.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WL16C379305090
Stock: PW9636A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 163,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,800
Gene Messer Chevrolet - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Chevrolet Monte Carlo treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. One of the best things about this Chevrolet Monte Carlo is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo: The affordably priced, front-wheel-drive 2007 Chevy Monte Carlo is one of the few affordable luxury coupes to offer a V8, and the V6 models boast impressive fuel economy on the highway. It also stands out for offering both an agreeable ride and sharp handling. This model sets itself apart with front-seat comfort, smooth ride, highway fuel economy., and Available powerful V8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WJ15K679230268
Stock: 79230268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 56,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,995
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Cup Holders, OnStar, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E459305465
Stock: 05465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Monte Carlo
- 5(76%)
- 4(12%)
- 3(7%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(1%)
