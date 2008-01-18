Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me

Miller's Apple Valley Chevrolet - Martinsburg / West Virginia

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2005 Victory Red Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:ONE OWNER, AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AS IS THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD "AS IS". THIS MEANS THAT YOU WILL LOSE YOUR IMPLIED WARRANTIES. YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR ANY REPAIRS NEEDED AFTER THE SALE. IF WE HAVE MADE ANY PROMISES TO YOU, THE LAW SAYS WE MUST KEEP OUR PROMISES EVEN IF WE SELL "AS IS". TO PROTECT YOURSELF, ASK US TO PUT ALL PROMISES IN WRITING. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CANCEL THIS SALE BY THE END OF THE DEALER'S THIRD BUSINESS DAY FOLLOWING THE SALE IF THE EVEHICLE HAS SIGNIGFICANT MECHANICAL ISSUE THAT CAN BE REASONABLY EXPECTED TO HAVE EXISTED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE., 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Deluxe Covered Illuminated Vanity Visor Mirrors, Driver Information & Security Group, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Heated Power Outside Rear-View Mirrors, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WX12K859319629

Stock: 20T696B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-06-2020