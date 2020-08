Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me

Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky

* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $6,995 * * 2006 ** Chevrolet * * Monte Carlo * * LT * Don't miss out on this 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT! It comes with a remote starter, a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation for an even better ride. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Rocking a classic white exterior and a gray interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. This 2 dr coupe has a sporty look with the rear spoiler feature. Call and schedule your test drive today! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 4 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WK151X69257718

Stock: 257718

Certified Pre-Owned: No