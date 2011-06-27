  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(148)
Appraise this car

2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, low sticker price, strong acceleration with supercharged V6.
  • Mediocre performance on non-supercharged models, bland interior with cheap materials, no passenger side-impact airbag.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$9,750
Used Monte Carlo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Generally a lackluster coupe in terms of styling and handling, but the addition of a supercharged SS version should spice things up a bit.

2004 Highlights

In an attempt to revive Monte Carlo's performance image, Chevrolet adds a supercharged SS version for 2004. The LS gets new 17-inch aluminum wheels, and there are a couple new appearance packages, Sport and Winner's Circle, available on the LS and non-supercharged SS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(88%)
4(9%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
148 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 148 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

315000 all original miles!!!!
matt,11/18/2015
LS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I am rough on a vehicle but, I Change my oil and keep the engine in good order. Bought the car pretty cheaply with 70,000 miles on it. Later realized it had been in an accident. So aside from dealing with the problems that caused in the front end I was able to get it back right. Since then I have been hit 3 times. The car is a TANK. I was gonna be happy with 200,000 miles but she keeps going. I will get another one if my car ever decides it's had enough.
Cheyenne II
dastankos,03/07/2011
I bought my 04 Dale Jr. Edition used with 53k on it. I am so impressed with this car. I didn't think I would have the power out of the SC 3.8l that I do. My first drive in her and all I could say was "WOW!" The looks I get in this car and all the little "Asian Rice" that tries to race me is great. This car holds it's own so well and I have big plans for her. I am extremely impressed and I couldn't imagine a better car for the money. Amzing fuel economy, power and styling. I'm very much in love with my car and recomend it to anyone looking for a a great ballance of cost, cost of ownership and power. Thank you Chevrolet for giving me one hell of a ride!
no problems
1valentine,03/31/2012
other than routine maintanance, I havent had a single problem throughout the years. When I purchased the car and brought it home, my son asked me WHY did I purchase this particular model car. He said theyre known to have transmission problems. Seeing this car on the lot I didnt pay attention to the make, or model. I was attracted to the body style and the bright red color. That test drive was amazingly comfortable with a smooth ride. She screamed "take me home and make me yours". Eight years, and 140K miles, signs of tranny problems are appearing in the transmission fluid change. Will run it til it drops as they advised. There will be no trading off this ole girl. Shes great
'04 Monte Carlo is a pleasant surprise
blucas2,10/15/2012
I bought this car as a "work" car due to driving so much for my job. I liked the styling and the price, so i bought her. She had 70,000 on her when i brought her home. I have had no problems with this car. Routine maintenance and a set of tires. She now has 126,000 miles and I am noticing a squeeking noise coming from my front left tire. It's probably a wheel bearing, not surprising at all. Not a big deal. This car has tons of power and gets about 27 MPG average. I can't ask for more from a car that is 8 years old and has 126,000 miles. Chevy really screwed up when they stopped making this gem. Get rid of the freaking Impala and start making the Monte again.
See all 148 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is offered in the following submodels: Monte Carlo Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), SS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SS Supercharged 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo trim styles:

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlos are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Monte Carlos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,750 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

    Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,786.

    Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,116.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,820.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,287.

    Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Chevrolet lease specials
    Check out Chevrolet Monte Carlo lease specials

    Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles