I bought my 04 Dale Jr. Edition used with 53k on it. I am so impressed with this car. I didn't think I would have the power out of the SC 3.8l that I do. My first drive in her and all I could say was "WOW!" The looks I get in this car and all the little "Asian Rice" that tries to race me is great. This car holds it's own so well and I have big plans for her. I am extremely impressed and I couldn't imagine a better car for the money. Amzing fuel economy, power and styling. I'm very much in love with my car and recomend it to anyone looking for a a great ballance of cost, cost of ownership and power. Thank you Chevrolet for giving me one hell of a ride!

