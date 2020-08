Used 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me

Grayson Subaru - Knoxville / Tennessee

Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control. OPTION PACKAGES: SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, with sunshade, WHEELS, 18" (45.7 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER AND MP3 PLAYBACK, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock and auxiliary input jack, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (DD6) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror and (DK2) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 5.3L SMALL BLOCK V8 SFI with Active Fuel Management (303 hp [225.9 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 323 lb-ft of torque [436.1 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet SS with Precision Red exterior and Ebony interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 303 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Edmunds.com's review says "As far as coupes go, the Chevy Monte Carlo is spacious and comfortable.".

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WL15C579233049

Stock: 182862G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020