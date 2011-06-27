  1. Home
2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large interior, distinctive styling, powerful V6 in SS models.
  • Front-wheel drive platform, no passenger side-impact airbag, cheap interior bits.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Questionable throwback styling cues, wobbly handling and characterless interior make this a last-resort coupe at best.

Vehicle overview

Heritage design is popular these days, and Chevrolet has employed this styling trend on the Monte Carlo. From the traditional "Knight's Crest" badge, script lettering and distinctive headlight treatment to the sculpted fenders and vertical taillights, the MC strongly recalls the '70s and '80s models that made the nameplate a hit.

Under the skin, the Monte Carlo shares a platform with the Chevrolet Impala, which means this is a big coupe -- the full Monte, if you will. Two models are available: the LS comes equipped with a 3.4-liter, V6 engine making 180 horsepower, while the SS benefits from 20 additional ponies and more torque, thanks to the venerable 3.8-liter V6 under the hood. Either model comes well-equipped, but to emphasize performance, the SS gets fog lights, rocker-panel moldings, a rear spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels, a full complement of gauges and twin exhaust outlets routed from dual mufflers.

A tower-to-tower structural brace under the hood, combined with a magnesium dashboard support beam, contributes to a rigid platform, improves handling and helps reduce squeaks and rattles. Large four-wheel-disc ABS brakes with front cooling ducts provide confidence-inspiring stopping ability. A four-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension is matched to front and rear stabilizer bars and meaty Goodyear Eagle RS-A performance tires to help make Monte Carlo fun in the curves. But you're going to have to settle for an automatic transmission in this Chevy; a manual is not available. Traction control is now standard on both models.

Inside, buyers looking for healthy doses of comfort will find it in Monte Carlo, whose cavernous innards were designed specifically to maximize harmony between the car and the driver. Special attention was paid to control placement and seat design, and engineers strove to provide top-notch brake pedal and steering feel. Good visibility, thanks to generous expanses of glass, a standard rear-window defogger, and large side-view mirrors, is a new Monte Carlo hallmark, though the wide C-pillars will likely block vision in certain parking and lane-change maneuvers.

All Monte Carlos come with air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, tilt steering wheel, a driver message center with oil life monitor, RDS radio technology, theatre-dimming interior lighting, daytime running lights, a tire-pressure monitor and an inside trunk release designed to prevent a child from becoming locked in the luggage compartment. Step up to the SS model, and you get, in addition to traction control and performance/cosmetic enhancements, a cargo net, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel with redundant audio controls, remote keyless entry, dual-zone temperature controls and a pollen filter. Options include leather seating, premium stereo with CD player, power front seats, heated exterior mirrors, OnStar (standard fare on the SS) and a power sunroof.

Compared to the bland Lumina-based model sold a few years ago, this Monte Carlo is a tremendous improvement.

2001 Highlights

Chevy's personal-luxury coupe receives optional sport appearance packages, a standard driver-side-impact airbag and traction control and OnStar comes with the SS model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(60%)
4(25%)
3(12%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Comfortable, fuel efficient and luxury
clsharky,12/21/2014
Probably one of the best vehicles I have ever owned. I bought this car with 154k kms 6 years ago and it currently has 326k kms with no engine issues at all. Aside from regular maintenance, the most expensive repair was the fuel pump replacement @ $600. However, installing it was a snap thanks to the access panel above the pump in the trunk. This car works excellent and has loads of power. The fuel economy is exceptional, thanks to its high aerodynamic rating. It barely revs above 2000 RPM at 110km/h hwy speeds, netting 36-37 MPG consistently. The styling is also very nice, and I am constantly getting positive remarks on its looks. The interior is also roomy and comfortable.
Great Sports Car
Austin,08/20/2010
I bought this car 5 years old, it only had 25k on it. Have owned the car for 5 years and I have done the recommended service on it and it has lasted along time. The car now has 182k and still have original transmission and engine. The car still drives like new. Also this car has a lot of power compared to other sports cars and the trunk is huge.
It's ok
ForeignbutAmerican,10/26/2009
This car was much better than my 96 Chevy Blazer but the fuel economy is probably the same compared to it. It is a sports car but as soon as I start the car, it's the the fuel gauge goes down! It drives pretty well and I like the extra umph it gives. But I had so many problems with it its not even funny. Surprisingly, it wasn't with the engine. I had window issues, a.c issues, radio issues, tire issues, axle issues, compressor issues, etc. This is a fun car to drive for the time being but over all, I love my baby and is grateful for it. This is a 2001 vehicle and it is now 2009 and I still get compliments! That says a lot!
Monte SS
Mr E,11/24/2010
I bought this car and so far has been nothing but fun fun fun. The car had 68,000 miles even though the car is almost 10 years old, but when I say well kept! No problems so far except for the warning orange light for tire pressure that stays on which I'm used to now. I would love for Chevy to build more SS's such as the Monte Carlo and the Impala for 2011.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is offered in the following submodels: Monte Carlo Coupe. Available styles include SS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and LS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS is priced between $4,991 and$4,991 with odometer readings between 96090 and96090 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2001 Monte Carlos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,991 and mileage as low as 96090 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,468.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,245.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,381.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,434.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

