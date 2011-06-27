  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car

1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$719 - $1,759
Used Monte Carlo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Essentially a Lumina coupe, the Monte Carlo is one more marketing trick from the folks who brought us the Genuine Chevrolet' ad campaign, resurrected the Impala SS, and are considering future products with innovative names like Malibu and Bel Air. All fine and dandy, if the new product is able to live up to the legend, like the Impala SS has been able to. We think that Chevrolet should have made more of a styling statement with this car before slapping the Monte Carlo nameplate on it..

Sure, the twin-cam, 3.4-liter V6 under the hood is sweet. Yes, this Monte Carlo handles better than its Lumina Z34 predecessor. But it's still a Lumina coupe, and Chevy stylists did not even try to disguise that fact. It looks nothing like flared-fendered Monte Carlos of yore, which can be either a good or bad thing, but styling is what sold so many Montes in the '70s and '80s. This one, while negligibly attractive, has no distinct personality of its own.

It works well on the track, though. Ford has been whuppin' the Chevy boys in NASCAR with the slick Thunderbird for years, but this new Lumin...er, Monte Carlo, has kept the blue oval boys from leading very many races this season, much less winning them.

New to the Monte Carlo for 1996 are dual climate controls for front seat occupants, new radios, an optional power sunroof, and available steering wheel radio controls. Z34 models get standard four-wheel disc brakes and a trunk cargo net. New paint colors and one new interior color debut this year.

The Monte Carlo is better than any Monte before it, but is saddled with vanilla styling that renders it nearly invisible on the road. The Thunderbird is into its seventh model year in current guise, but its classy looks and excellent interior design keep it in the hunt. However, check into a Dodge Avenger ES or Chrysler Sebring before buying anything in the personal coupe class, despite their less inspiring straight-line acceleration.

1996 Highlights

Dual-zone climate controls reduce marital spats. The 3.4-liter V6 makes more power this year, and four-wheel disc brakes, standard on the Z34, are optional on the LS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(37%)
4(35%)
3(18%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
4.0
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good does not outwiegh bad
acerfan,07/05/2006
Mechanically has been decent, no major repairs. Trunk is very roomy and with the fold-down back seats you can fit a lot in this car. Clearance is way too low, and long doors make tight parking spaces impossible to fit in (if you actually want to get out of the vehicle). One cup holder is not enough. Battery is impossible to get to, being under a support bar and the washer fluid tank. The turning radius of this car is the worst of anything post-90's I have ever driven.
My first car!
CAE,08/18/2010
My mom and dad bought this car hoping it would last me through college. Boy oh boy! We bought this car used for $17,000 (it was one year old). It had 22,000 miles on it as it had been a rental car. My dad was very weary, but I couldn't resist the bright red paint and spoiler. Once the windows were tinted and 17" rims were on it was a hot car! Now, 10 years later my first (and only) car just turned over 200,000 miles. I have really loved driving this car. It handles great, but repairs are never cheap (usually due to labor costs). Proper maintenance is key to this car's longevity. The paint is still shiny and the interior still has plenty of wear left on it.
nasty
c mundie,04/03/2002
nothing but problems
My first car, worst car.
erigney,08/12/2014
I bought this car myself with the money I had made from my first job. This wasn't even three years ago and I have probably paid for it twice in repairs. New timing chain. New spark plugs -twice. New spark wires- twice. New Catalytic Converter. Cleaned Muffler. New turn signal switch. Ect. This car has been nothing but heartache. I loved it to death at first, but it's sucking me dry. Still trying to sell it.... Would not recommend.
See all 51 reviews of the 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Overview

The Used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is offered in the following submodels: Monte Carlo Coupe. Available styles include Z34 2dr Coupe, and LS 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Can't find a used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,219.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,695.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,061.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,679.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Monte Carlo lease specials

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles