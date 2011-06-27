Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,068
|$2,858
|$3,294
|Clean
|$1,860
|$2,576
|$2,968
|Average
|$1,446
|$2,011
|$2,316
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,446
|$1,665
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT 2dr Coupe w/3LT (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,025
|$2,615
|$2,941
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,356
|$2,651
|Average
|$1,416
|$1,840
|$2,069
|Rough
|$1,010
|$1,323
|$1,487
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS 2dr Coupe (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,276
|$6,978
|$8,453
|Clean
|$3,847
|$6,289
|$7,617
|Average
|$2,990
|$4,910
|$5,944
|Rough
|$2,132
|$3,532
|$4,272
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LTZ 2dr Coupe (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,518
|$3,858
|$4,591
|Clean
|$2,266
|$3,477
|$4,137
|Average
|$1,761
|$2,715
|$3,229
|Rough
|$1,256
|$1,953
|$2,321
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,901
|$2,738
|$3,197
|Clean
|$1,710
|$2,467
|$2,881
|Average
|$1,329
|$1,926
|$2,248
|Rough
|$948
|$1,386
|$1,616