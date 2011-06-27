The auto industry criticizes the Monte Carlo for being subpar, but it is actually a great vehicle. It has guts, and enough performance potential to put a smile on anybody's face. There are also many parts available for a good price. The car is also very reliable. I know people with Monte Carlos and they say that they never had a problem and neither have I. The interior design may be a little outdated, but it is comfortable and functional, so it works. Fuel economy is pretty good, and if you like the design then I guarantee that you will love the car. The low and wide stance helps give that car good handling and great stability on the highway. this car is actually much better than average.

