2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior, low sticker price, strong acceleration with supercharged V6.
- Mediocre performance on non-supercharged models, bland interior with cheap materials, no passenger side-impact airbag, ABS not standard.
Other years
List Price Range
$1,900 - $7,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Generally a lackluster coupe in terms of styling and handling, but the supercharged SS version restores some of the excitement to this once-famous nameplate.
2005 Highlights
This year the SS badge is reserved for the supercharged Monte Carlo; last year's non-supercharged SS is now the LT. The Competition Yellow Sport Appearance, Dale Earnhardt "Intimidator" Special Edition and Dale Earnhardt Jr. packages are no longer available, nor are body side moldings and the deck lid lock cylinder. OnStar is now standard equipment on all models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dan,04/12/2010
I bought my monte over 4 years ago used with about 20,000 miles, now I have a little over 123,000 miles and it still runs like new. I have had a few problems minor problems but i have spent less than $500 in repairs in over 100,000 miles. The car has good acceleration for passing and is fun to drive.
Eva,01/18/2010
I bought my Monte SS used, but let me tell you it is a sweetheart. I am a middle aged woman who loves to drive fast. I have no problem holding the go pedal to the floor. Its also amuses me to shut off the traction control on the console and smoke the heck out of the front tires, some times I have to take off my high heels to make sure the pedal is completely pushed to the floor and I also like the feeling of power going up my leg driving in my stocking feet. Totally awesome car!!
Raze,02/20/2005
The auto industry criticizes the Monte Carlo for being subpar, but it is actually a great vehicle. It has guts, and enough performance potential to put a smile on anybody's face. There are also many parts available for a good price. The car is also very reliable. I know people with Monte Carlos and they say that they never had a problem and neither have I. The interior design may be a little outdated, but it is comfortable and functional, so it works. Fuel economy is pretty good, and if you like the design then I guarantee that you will love the car. The low and wide stance helps give that car good handling and great stability on the highway. this car is actually much better than average.
wes,10/08/2010
Very comfy seats, Paint color is awesome/Laser Blue but the paint chipped real easy from hwy. rocks. A/C doesn't cool enough because of the hot dash. I had my windows tinted, Rides good/XM/ON STAR
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo features & specs
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
