Consumer Rating
(71)
2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, low sticker price, strong acceleration with supercharged V6.
  • Mediocre performance on non-supercharged models, bland interior with cheap materials, no passenger side-impact airbag, ABS not standard.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Generally a lackluster coupe in terms of styling and handling, but the supercharged SS version restores some of the excitement to this once-famous nameplate.

2005 Highlights

This year the SS badge is reserved for the supercharged Monte Carlo; last year's non-supercharged SS is now the LT. The Competition Yellow Sport Appearance, Dale Earnhardt "Intimidator" Special Edition and Dale Earnhardt Jr. packages are no longer available, nor are body side moldings and the deck lid lock cylinder. OnStar is now standard equipment on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(73%)
4(18%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
71 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2005 Monte Carlo LS
Dan,04/12/2010
I bought my monte over 4 years ago used with about 20,000 miles, now I have a little over 123,000 miles and it still runs like new. I have had a few problems minor problems but i have spent less than $500 in repairs in over 100,000 miles. The car has good acceleration for passing and is fun to drive.
2005 Monte Carlo Supercharged SS
Eva,01/18/2010
I bought my Monte SS used, but let me tell you it is a sweetheart. I am a middle aged woman who loves to drive fast. I have no problem holding the go pedal to the floor. Its also amuses me to shut off the traction control on the console and smoke the heck out of the front tires, some times I have to take off my high heels to make sure the pedal is completely pushed to the floor and I also like the feeling of power going up my leg driving in my stocking feet. Totally awesome car!!
Above average Monte Carlo
Raze,02/20/2005
The auto industry criticizes the Monte Carlo for being subpar, but it is actually a great vehicle. It has guts, and enough performance potential to put a smile on anybody's face. There are also many parts available for a good price. The car is also very reliable. I know people with Monte Carlos and they say that they never had a problem and neither have I. The interior design may be a little outdated, but it is comfortable and functional, so it works. Fuel economy is pretty good, and if you like the design then I guarantee that you will love the car. The low and wide stance helps give that car good handling and great stability on the highway. this car is actually much better than average.
After 5 years
wes,10/08/2010
Very comfy seats, Paint color is awesome/Laser Blue but the paint chipped real easy from hwy. rocks. A/C doesn't cool enough because of the hot dash. I had my windows tinted, Rides good/XM/ON STAR
See all 71 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is offered in the following submodels: Monte Carlo Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LT 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Supercharged SS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 56750 and56750 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT is priced between $1,900 and$1,900 with odometer readings between 295209 and295209 miles.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 Monte Carlos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,900 and mileage as low as 56750 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,912.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,516.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,473.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,088.

