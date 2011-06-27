  1. Home
2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large interior, low sticker price, strong V6 in SS models.
  • Front-wheel-drive platform, no passenger side-impact airbag, cheap interior bits.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Questionable throwback styling cues, wobbly handling, and a characterless interior make this a last resort coupe at best.

Vehicle overview

Heritage design is popular these days, and Chevrolet has employed this styling trend on the Monte Carlo. From the traditional "Knight's Crest" badge, script lettering and distinctive headlight treatment to the sculpted fenders and vertical taillights, the MC strongly recalls the '70s and '80s models that made the nameplate a hit.

Under the skin, the Monte Carlo shares a platform with the Chevrolet Impala, which means this is a big coupe -- the full Monte, if you will. Two models are available: The LS comes equipped with a 3.4-liter V6 engine making 180 horsepower, while the SS benefits from 20 additional ponies and more torque, thanks to the venerable 3.8-liter V6 under the hood. Either model comes well-equipped, but to emphasize performance, the SS gets foglights, rocker-panel moldings, a rear spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels, a full complement of gauges and twin exhaust outlets routed from dual mufflers.

Despite heavy structural bracing and front and rear sway bars, the Monte Carlo still sways and wallows through turns a bit more than we would like.. Large four-wheel-disc ABS brakes and meaty Goodyear Eagle RS-A performance tires give it respectable stopping power and grip, but the lifeless steering doesn't communicate enough road feel to make this big coupe feel sporty. The fact that it only comes with an automatic transmission doesn't help either, but at least traction control is standard on both models.

Inside, buyers looking for healthy doses of comfort will find it in the Monte Carlo, whose cavernous innards were designed specifically to maximize harmony between the car and the driver. Good visibility, thanks to generous expanses of glass, a standard rear-window defogger and large side-view mirrors, is a Monte Carlo hallmark, though the wide C-pillars will likely block vision in certain parking and lane-change maneuvers.

All Monte Carlos come with dual zone air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, tilt steering wheel, a driver message center with oil life monitor, RDS radio technology, theatre-dimming interior lighting, daytime running lights, a tire-pressure monitor and an inside trunk release designed to prevent a child from becoming locked in the luggage compartment. Step up to the SS model, and you get, in addition to performance/cosmetic enhancements, a cargo net, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel with redundant audio controls, remote keyless entry, dual-zone temperature controls and a pollen filter. Options include leather seating, a newly upgraded premium stereo with CD player, power front seats, heated exterior mirrors, OnStar (standard fare on the SS) and a power sunroof.

Large, affordable coupes are few and far between these days. The Monte Carlo long features list and cavernous interior might seem inticing, but we would rather have the top notch build and material quality of Toyota's Solara or Honda's Accord instead. If performance is more of a priority, we would spend the extra money for Pontiac's more powerful and better handling Grand Prix.

2002 Highlights

Chevy's personal-luxury coupe receives only minor changes for 2002. LATCH child safety-seat anchors, dual-zone air conditioning and three-point seatbelts for rear passengers are now standard on all models. Bright Red and Medium Green Pearl replace Torch Red and Dark Jade Green as exterior color options.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(57%)
4(31%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.4
87 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 87 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the car but too many problems
dalesrfan,07/06/2010
I love my monte ss however there has been a lot of problems with wiring flickering lights, paint issues after only having the car for 3 years the paint was bubbling and now just peeling off. Gm told me they would do nothing, also catalytic converter problems and most recent oil pan completely rotted out.
My first car!
btown_jim,04/07/2010
My dad bought the 02 MC SS in bright red for me with 74k miles. had it for half a year now and still love it! handles beautifully, and has some power in the 3800cc engine!! trust me, this car can really book on the highways. interior feels like you're sitting on a really comfy couch, and i love the dual zone climate control. sound system is great too! my friends all love my car. they're always complimenting how its fast and attention-grabbing. my friend has an 02 MC LS and everyone prefers mine to his, so only look for SS when buying. after 76k still no problems! I plan to have this car for a long time to come.
Unhappy with Cheverolet company
Billie Jo Shifflett,11/07/2008
I purchased this car new. The first week of ownership I received a recall notice for the intake bolts due to them running hot. At 23000 miles I started having brake and rotor problems. Noticed a noise and took to the dealer and was told the steering shaft needed replacing. This seems to be a problem with these cars according to consumer reports magazine. Also with the brakes, rotors, and calipers. At 27000 miles I had all the rotors replaced. GM did nothing to help me with the latest problem of the steering shaft due to the car being out of warranty and being a 2002. I reminded them that this car has only 28000 miles on it and they need to correct their faulty parts by having a recall.
Love my bright yellow Monte Carlo SS
Phil,04/19/2009
I saw this car in bright yellow on a dealer's lot over an 1/8th of a mile from the street. It was so hot looking, I had to check it out. Before I knew it, I bought it. It rode way better than the Mustangs, was as quiet and road as well as a Cadillac, mine has every option except a power passenger seat or heated seats (which I don't really need where I live, and I usually drive alone anyway). This car has given me no problems since 2002, in fact, other than tires, I haven't spent a dime on it, and here it is 2008, the way car dealers count age, the car is 7 years old and has NO problems. I can't say enough about how good a buy this car was, best car I've had since 1969 Cougar Eliminator
See all 87 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Overview

The Used 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is offered in the following submodels: Monte Carlo Coupe. Available styles include SS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and LS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

