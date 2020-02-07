Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me

61 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 61 listings
  • 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    57,920 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $1,324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    259,893 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,599

    $296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT

    295,209 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Black
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    20,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT

    69,085 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT

    80,838 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    56,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT

    84,915 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,738

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    121,443 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    122,949 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,700

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT in White
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT

    86,956 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    80,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS in Black
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    15,102 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    57,847 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,500

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Black
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,750

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT

    135,342 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,991

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Red
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    80,919 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,512

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT in Silver
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT

    144,180 miles

    $4,792

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 61 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Overall Consumer Rating
4.671 Reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (1%)
2005 Monte Carlo LS
Dan,04/12/2010
I bought my monte over 4 years ago used with about 20,000 miles, now I have a little over 123,000 miles and it still runs like new. I have had a few problems minor problems but i have spent less than $500 in repairs in over 100,000 miles. The car has good acceleration for passing and is fun to drive.
