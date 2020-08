Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me

Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona

REED MOTORS 2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENI X AZ 85016

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WW12E059260721

Stock: 47369

Certified Pre-Owned: No