Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me
- 57,920 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,324 Below Market
Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
REED MOTORS 2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENI X AZ 85016 - OPEN 10 AM TO 6 PM CLOSED SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS. FREE CARFAX REPORT AT WWW.REEDMOTORSONLINE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E059260721
Stock: 47369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 259,893 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,599$296 Below Market
DeQueen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - De Queen / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E359126043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 295,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,900
Miller's Apple Valley Chevrolet - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2005 Victory Red Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:ONE OWNER, AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AS IS THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD "AS IS". THIS MEANS THAT YOU WILL LOSE YOUR IMPLIED WARRANTIES. YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR ANY REPAIRS NEEDED AFTER THE SALE. IF WE HAVE MADE ANY PROMISES TO YOU, THE LAW SAYS WE MUST KEEP OUR PROMISES EVEN IF WE SELL "AS IS". TO PROTECT YOURSELF, ASK US TO PUT ALL PROMISES IN WRITING. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CANCEL THIS SALE BY THE END OF THE DEALER'S THIRD BUSINESS DAY FOLLOWING THE SALE IF THE EVEHICLE HAS SIGNIGFICANT MECHANICAL ISSUE THAT CAN BE REASONABLY EXPECTED TO HAVE EXISTED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE., 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Deluxe Covered Illuminated Vanity Visor Mirrors, Driver Information & Security Group, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Heated Power Outside Rear-View Mirrors, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net.Located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Apple Valley Toyota serves all the surrounding areas in our home state, including a lot of cities and communities out of state in places like Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland as well as Winchester, Virginia. Customers come for our selection, and they keep coming back for our customer service and all the wonderful things that we offer including a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that comes included on just about every vehicle we sell. Come to Apple Valley Toyota, and don't forget to take advantage of our free West Virginia and Virginia state inspections available to all Apple Valley Toyota customers for as long as they own their vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12K859319629
Stock: 20T696B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 20,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995
McFarland Chevrolet Buick - Maysville / Kentucky
Only 20,085 Miles! Scores 28 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Chevrolet Monte Carlo delivers a Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17' (43.2 CM) SPORT ALUMINUM WITH BLACK HIGHLIGHTS (a unique Tony Stewart wheel), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TONY STEWART SIGNATURE SERIES PACKAGE includes race-inspired grille, Stewart race-inspired exterior graphics with Number 20 logo, sail panel signature script, gauge cluster Orange outlined white numerals, embroidered head restraints and front floor mats, Orange seams on front seats, Joe Gibbs signature badge on rear decklid, door sill plates with Tony Stewart signature graphics and (QS1) Wheels, 17' (43.2 cm) Sport aluminum with Black highlights (a unique Tony Stewart wheel)..* This Chevrolet Monte Carlo Features the Following Options *SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (CF5) Sunroof, power and (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio., SEATING COMFORT PACKAGE includes (AG2) Seat adjuster, power, front passenger 6-way and (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and front passenger, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (AP9) Cargo convenience net, trunk, (U68) Driver Information and Security Group, (DD6) Mirror, inside rearview, auto-dimming, includes dual reading lights, (AG1) Seat adjuster, power, driver 6-way, (W01) Seating Comfort Package, (DK2) Mirrors, outside rearview, power, heated , SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, automatic volume, TheftLock and (UQ3) Sound system feature, premium audio sound with 200-watt auxiliary amplifier and 6 extended-range speakers in 4 locations (STD) (Upgradeable to (UP0) ETR AM/FM stereo with cassette and CD player.), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO. features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation. (Subscription fees apply. Available only in the 48 contiguous U.S.), SEATS, FRONT SPORT CLOTH BUCKET includes driver and passenger 2-way manual adjuster, manual recline, center console with armrest storage, front passenger seatback storage and 60/40 split-folding rear seat (STD) With 1SB Preferred Equipment Group, Includes leather seating surfaces.), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY includes manual lumbar adjuster, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, DRIVER INFORMATION AND SECURITY GROUP includes trip computer with outside temperature and compass, (UG1) HomeLink transmitter and (UA6) theft-deterrent alarm system, CARGO CONVENIENCE NET, TRUNK.* Why Buy From Us *The McFarland family has deep roots in the automotive industry and local communities in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky for over 60 years. The McFarland family now has the 4th generation working in their dealerships and still believe in quality customer service and selection. Their Chevrolet and Buick Certified Service technicians ensure that your vehicle gets the professional high quality service you expect. McFarland Chevrolet Buick is committed to finding you the new or pre-owned vehicle you need. McFarland's have been at the Maysville, KY location for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Monte Carlo come see us at McFarland Chevrolet Buick, 609 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056. Just minutes away!*Disclaimer*All prices are plus tax, title, license fees, and processing charges. Please contact us to verify availability and accuracy of vehicle equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WZ121359266792
Stock: 0291Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2018
- 69,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
Only 68k miles! 3.8 V6! Runs strong! Wow, we have a gorgeous low mileage Monte Carlo for you! The body is clean and shiny, with a very attractive appearance. I like the smooth, quiet, reliable, peppy, and sporty ride. The interior is clean with good options. This Monte Carlo comes with excellent tires on factory Alloy wheels, spoiler, LT package, front power bucket seats with center console, CD stereo, auto, air, 3.8 V6, daytime running lights, 4 wheel ABS brakes, traction control, fog lamps, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you desire low mileage, quality, reliability, style, and a very strong running ride, this beautiful Monte Carlo may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12K559156759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,838 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,000
Liberty Ford of Aurora - Aurora / Ohio
White 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT FWDPlease inquire for a personalized Video Walk-Around of this vehicle! We are offering at home delivery on this vehicle to you! Why buy this vehicle? Features including.. Clean Carfax, Local Trade, Sunroof/Moonroof. 3.8L V6 SFI 20/30 City/Highway MPG**VALUE PRICED BELOW THE MARKET**WANT TO SAVE MONEY? You're looking for a car that ranks best in price and mileage? Luckily for you, we use Live Market Pricing which saves you money. Live Market Pricing eliminates the guesswork and hours of research because we price our cars haggle-free and well below market value. Ask for your pricing summary today!Call NOW for availability!!!! **We carry All Makes and Models in All Colors. We have other vehicles with Navigation, Rear Entertainment System, DVD Player, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Portable Audio Connections, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, 4WD and AWD Models.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K359209888
Stock: SB8872A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 56,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Cup Holders, OnStar, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E459305465
Stock: 05465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 84,915 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,738
Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa
This Chevrolet Monte Carlo has great equipment and many features including, *Automatic Headlights, Moonroof/Sunroof, Power Seat, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Great Vehicle History, 178 Point Inspection By Factory Certified Technicians. White 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT FWD 2D Coupe 3.8L V6 SFI 20/30 City/Highway MPG Come see why more people choose our Community!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K759267955
Stock: PR19404A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-20-2020
- 121,443 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
Bell And Bell Buick GMC - Little River / South Carolina
EPA 32 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner. LS trim. WINNERS CIRCLE APPEARANCE PACKAGE, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH C Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RA KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C OPTION PACKAGES PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (PY0) Wheels, 16' (40.6 cm) 5-spoke, styled cast aluminum, (K34) Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, (B34) Floormats, carpeted, front and rear, (UN0) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player, (AG1) Seat adjuster, power, driver 6-way, (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, driver and front passenger, deluxe covered, (AP9) Cargo convenience net, trunk, SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (CF5) Sunroof, power and (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio. WINNERS CIRCLE APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes (NX5) Wheels, 16' (40.6 cm) diamond-cut cast aluminum with silver center-cap bowtie, race-inspired rear spoiler and side graphics appliques, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, automatic volume, TheftLock and (UQ3) Sound system feature, premium audio sound with 200-watt auxiliary amplifier and 6 extended-range speakers in 4 locations (Upgradeable to (UP0) ETR AM/FM stereo with cassette and CD player.), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO. features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather WHY BUY FROM US All Roads Lead to the Big Red Bell! Pricing analysis performed on 7/2/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E459202126
Stock: G20416C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 122,949 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,700
John Jones Auto Group - Salem / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WZ151059347678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,956 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $6,995 * * 2006 ** Chevrolet * * Monte Carlo * * LT * Don't miss out on this 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT! It comes with a remote starter, a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation for an even better ride. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Rocking a classic white exterior and a gray interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. This 2 dr coupe has a sporty look with the rear spoiler feature. Call and schedule your test drive today! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WK151X69257718
Stock: 257718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988
Van Chevrolet Buick GMC - Scottsdale / Arizona
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Berry Red Metallic 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Inventory reduction sales this weekend only !! 100's of vehicles must go, sale ends Sunday Night NO Exceptions ... Odometer is 41902 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K349424251
Stock: 202397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 15,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
Country Chevrolet - Herscher / Illinois
FOR THE BEST DEALS IN THE COUNTRY! Come on down to Country Chevrolet! 815-426-6311 www.gmchevydealer.com Please contact the Dealership for latest pricing and monthly payment. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E249436439
Stock: 436439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 57,847 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500
Big O Used Cars & Trucks - Bremen / Georgia
Here is a beautiful and RARE 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Dale Earnhardt Edition. This car is number 487 of only 2883 that were built in 2004. It is in near perfect condition. It only has 57 848 original miles on it. It has 3.8 Liter 240 HP Supercharged engine that was put in these cars and the heavy duty 4T65E 4 speed automatic transmission. It has a Performance Suspension with 4 wheel independent suspension and power Rack & Pinion steering. This Dale Earnhardt Jr edition Monte Carlo SS comes with a certificate of Authenticity as well as the original window sticker showing where it retailed for over $32 000 new. It is painted the color of Victory Red with Black Stripes Rec rear spoiler. The paint is a 9 out of 10. It features dual exhaust special 5 spoke polished wheels and has the number 8 badging all around as well as Dale's signature on the back and Supercharged emblems. The interior look like new. It is Black Leather with front bucket seats with Dale Jr's script on the headrest. The bucket seats are 6 way power seats. It has special Dale Earnhardt Jr's name embroidered on the floor mats. It has power windows and locks power sunroof air conditioning factory gauges with Dale Jr on the speedometer gauges along with the number 8. Everything on this car works. It has been very well cared for and you can tell. It has never been involved in an accident according to Auto Check. It is a 4 owner car. It comes with a Red & Black Dale Jr shirt as seen in pictures and a very nice car cover. These cars are hard to find especially in this condition. It will only increase in value so look at it as an investment. Dale Jr and Dale Sr are 2 of the most popular names in Nascar. The Earnhardt name is Nascar Racing. Don't let this Limited Edition car get away. We will listen to fair offers but low ball offers will be ignored.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WZ121649336302
Stock: 4417B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-11-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,750
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WZ151449422705
Stock: 20568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,342 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Here's a great deal on a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! This 2 door, 5 passenger coupe provides exceptional value! Top features include remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, an overhead console, and air conditioning. Chevrolet made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WM15K569322316
Stock: CP1341A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 80,919 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,512
Good Chevrolet - Renton / Washington
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS * Clean Vehicle History *, Convenience Package, Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Convenience Package, Heated Power Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Preferred Equipment Group 1SS, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Universal Home Remote. 18/28 City/Highway MPG2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS FWD 5.3L V8 SFI Displacement on Demand RedAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business the day subject content is removed from website, and all financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. It is the customer's responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WL15C069362041
Stock: P55086A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 144,180 miles
$4,792
AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Rear Spoiler Engine; 3.5L 3500 V6 Sfi Flexfuel; Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WM15K969371924
Stock: 69371924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
