  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy coupe. Sound ergonomics. Good value.
  • Dull styling, and it ain't rear-wheel drive like them NASCAR racers.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$992 - $2,420
Used Monte Carlo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Essentially a Lumina coupe, the Monte Carlo is one more marketing trick from the folks who brought us the 'Genuine Chevrolet' ad campaign, and resurrected the Impala SS and Malibu nameplates. All fine and dandy, if the new product is able to live up to the legend, like the Impala SS was able to. We think that Chevrolet should have made more of a styling statement with this car before slapping the Monte Carlo nameplate on it.

Sure, the new-for-1998 200-horsepower 3800 V6 engine under the hood of the Z34 is satisfying. Yes, this Monte Carlo handles better than its Lumina Z34 predecessor. But it's still a Lumina coupe, and Chevy stylists did not even try to disguise that fact. It looks nothing like flared-fendered Monte Carlos of yore, which can be either a good or bad thing, but styling is what sold so many Montes in the '70s and '80s. This one, while negligibly attractive, has no distinct personality of its own.

Changes to the 1998 Monte Carlo are minimal, and largely limited to improvements for the sporty Z34. Under the Z34's hood is a powerful 3800 V6 engine from the GM parts bin. This motor replaces the old twin-cam 3400 V6, which lacked low-end grunt and suffered from some rumored durability issues. The new engine is very satisfying, if not world-class in terms of refinement. The Z34 dumps its attractive five-spoke painted alloy wheels in favor or more aggressive looking machine-faced rims. Also new are four fresh paint colors, and a new medium gray interior.

The 1998 Monte Carlo is better than any Monte before it, but is saddled with vanilla styling that renders it nearly invisible on the road. With the demise of the rear-wheel drive Ford Thunderbird/Mercury Cougar, this Chevy only has real competition from the higher priced Pontiac Grand Prix coupe. Chrysler and Dodge also offer personal coupes in this segment, and while the Dodge Avenger is absolutely gorgeous, it lacks power and refinement. In this price niche, you really have only one choice for a roomy and traditional American coupe, and that's the Monte Carlo.

1998 Highlights

The Z34 model gets a different engine and fresh wheels. Second-generation airbags are added. New paint colors and one new interior hue round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(56%)
4(37%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable, and Lots of Fun!
roman238,01/14/2013
I no longer own this car, but I felt it deserved my review. Bought this car used in 2002 with 23,000 miles on her. At the time it was overall the best car I had ever owned, and I've owned quite a few. At 34k the rear seals went bad, (a common problem with the 3100 that year). At about 45k I replaced the brakes. The muffler cracked at 60k...replaced that. The gas tank at 64k and the water pump at 85k. I put new tires on when I first bought her, and they passed inspection in May 2012. Other than those repairs, all I did was change the oil and rotate the tires. In Nov. of 2012, I traded the old girl in on a 1998 Monte Carlo Z34 with only 45k which I will review as well. The best car I ever had!
Best car I ever owned.
chevylover333,02/15/2014
Here is a list of all the things I have replaced on this car. Both front hub assemblies, right front brake caliper, fuel pump and lower intake manifold gaskets because the oil and coolant were mixing. Things that currently don't work are sun roof, air conditioning (due to leak in line going into the condensor) and brake lights only work when pulling back on turn signal while braking. I think that is a really good track record for a car that has 235k on it and counting! The transmission and engine are in excellent condition even though Im pretty sure the transmission fluid has only been changed once. Its the wifes car and I took over maintenance at 150k and I know it hasn't been changed since
Still kickin'
Mr. B,03/31/2005
I've now had my '98 Z34 for 5 years. I've had few issues with her. She now has over 160,000 miles on the original engine and transmission and she runs smoothly. Surprisingly, the gas mileage has gotten better with age! I average around 24 MPG (21 around town; 28 on the Interstate). All of the accessories have held up well. One of the few complaints I have is the quality of the center console--there is a plastic coating that tends to rub off and the hinges for the console storage lid broke. Mechanically, this car has done pretty well. I've had some seemingly unique issues: transmission solenoid failed at 40K mi.; plenum warped at 130K (plastic cover on top of engine). Overall, I am VERY happy with my '98 Z34!
Monte Carlo Sadly No Good
dan ryan,03/02/2002
ALthough very room(front seats only)and smooth styling the craftsmenship(things snapoff it)and the engine actually started on fire!!!!!!!! At best it is only a poorly crafter fancy Lumina!
See all 41 reviews of the 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Overview

The Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is offered in the following submodels: Monte Carlo Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, and Z34 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Can't find a used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,908.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,202.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,503.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,684.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Monte Carlo lease specials

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles