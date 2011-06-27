  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good power in Z34 guise, value priced, relatively roomy interior.
  • Tired, boring sheetmetal, Z34 model not visually distinct.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,147 - $2,776
Used Monte Carlo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If the name Chevrolet Monte Carlo conjures up visions of tire-smoking personal luxury coupes of yore, then you're old enough to be disappointed by the 1999 Monte. Not that this car isn't good enough in its own right. It's just that it wears the Monte Carlo badge, and it's little more than a Lumina coupe. In other words, today's Monte Carlo is simply another marketing idea from the same folks who resurrected the Malibu nameplate. That's all fine and good if the new product is able to live up to the legend, like the Impala SS had done recently. But we think that Chevrolet should have made more of a styling statement with this car before slapping a once-proud nameplate on it.

Sure, the new-for-1998 200-horsepower 3800 V6 engine under the hood of the Z34 model is satisfying to put through its paces. In fact, its performance is downright stout as domestic midsize coupes go. And yes, this Monte Carlo rides and handles far better than its Lumina Z34 predecessor. But even in Z34 trim there's little to hide the fact that it's still a Lumina coupe. Bolt-ons such as the five-spoke alloy wheels, dual-outlet exhaust and optional rear spoiler don't do enough to give this car a distinct look and personality, which is what sold so many Montes back in the 1970s and '80s.

Chevy racing fans are quick to point out how this Lumin...er, Monte Carlo helped turn the tide against the blue- oval boys in those slick Thunderbirds over the last few NASCAR seasons. But stock car purists wince at the thought of taking a front-drive, V6-powered production car and campaigning it as a V8 rear-driver. At least Ford actually sold V8-powered, rear-wheel-drive T-Birds. So why didn't the Ford marketing boys beat up Chevy for that? Because when the Thunderbird went out of production, Ford replaced it on the NASCAR circuit with yep, the front-drive V6-powered Taurus!

The Monte Carlo enters a carryover year in the wake of last year's powertrain upgrade for the Z34 from the old twin-cam 3.4 to the torquey 3.8-liter, hooked to the beefy 4T65-E electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. (Power for the base LS model comes from the 3100 V6, which makes a respectable 160 horses.) The 3800 is an award-winning engine that cranks out its 225 foot-pounds of torque across a wide throttle range while delivering world-class refinement. Despite tipping the scales at 3400-plus pounds, the Z34 accelerates with authority. Though both the LS and Z34 feature four-wheel ABS, only the Z34 packs four-wheel discs inside a set of P225/60R-16 Goodyear Eagle RS-A performance tires.

We've noticed improved build quality on the Monte of late, but even well-screwed-together and well-equipped examples fail to excite us -- Z34 included. Perhaps we just can't get past the Monte Carlo's oh-so- vanilla styling that renders it nearly invisible on the road. Lucky for Chevy that the list of competitors is dwindling. Yes, there's a Pontiac Grand Prix coupe, but it is higher up the price ladder. Chrysler and Dodge offer the Sebring and Avenger, respectively, but beyond their good looks lurks a lack of power and refinement. And yes, we know that the Contour-based 1999 Mercury Cougar has flashy coupe lines and a sweet chassis, but it lacks a real performance engine and it's a much smaller car. Consequently, if you're looking for a moderately priced, midsize American coupe, your top choice remains the Monte Carlo.

1999 Highlights

Deep Purple paint is gone. First year for the optional OnStar communications system, a 24-hour roadside assistance network that is accessed through a dealer-installed cellular phone.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(70%)
4(25%)
3(2%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

where is the recall?
never again,07/02/2009
I bought my 99 Monte Carlo used with 22000 miles on it. It went good for 3 yrs and then antifreeze started leaking for the first time. Still under warranty, the dealership fixed the intake manifold gasket. GM knows they have a problem with the material the manifold is made of, it warps and antifreeze starts leaking. The car now has 170,000 miles and i just replaced the manifold gasket for the 4th time at about $450 each time. GM needs to own up to the issues they have with the cars they make. I wrote to them but received no response. I see so many issues they just ignore and that is no way to treat your customers! I for one will never buy a GM product again!!
I Love this car even though I hate Chevy
gdaholic,11/30/2009
Even though I hate all non classic and non antique Chevy's I absolutely Love my 99 Hello Sailor Red Chevy Monte Carlo SSLS 3.1!!!! Very comfortable, so much that I drove 12 hour straight from my home in East Texas to Albuquerque, NM without rest breaks!!!! I drive it to the limit in frequency, distance, speed, agility on the road, etc.
Need bigger engine/more power
Cleo0243,04/24/2010
I purchased this car(4/6/2010) in great condition. 3.1 V6 - 119,000 miles-New firestone tires, great body and paint(gold), no leaks, leather, interior also great shape, 2 new window motors, new shocks and 2 extra tecs for the oil pressure and volts. I just had to replace the alternator (4/22/2010) I drove the car about 120 miles yesterday. What I notice is that the body is heavy and I feel the car needs a bigger engine and more power. I thought WoW, Monte Carlo was always known to be a great fast American car. I guess I expected more power for the weight of the car. My sister owns the 1992 Lumina with the same size engine and her car seems to have more power, but the cars body is much lighter
the best worst car i ever had
brent,01/30/2010
this car drove me crazy bad anti freeze leak and needed a new intake and the block was crack but even through all that it started every single time oh and the starters go like crazy with these cars same as the intake
See all 40 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Overview

The Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is offered in the following submodels: Monte Carlo Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, and Z34 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Can't find a used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,646.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,379.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Monte Carlo for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,868.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,162.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Monte Carlo lease specials

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles