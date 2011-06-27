Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$20,330
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$20,330
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$20,330
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$20,330
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$20,330
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$20,330
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$20,330
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$20,330
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$20,330
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$20,330
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$20,330
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$20,330
Front track62.4 in.
Length196.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume98.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
$20,330
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Amber Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$20,330
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$20,330
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$20,330
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
