Consumer Rating
(48)
2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large interior, distinctive styling, powerful V6 in SS models.
  • Front-wheel drive platform, no traction control on base models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Questionable throwback styling cues, wobbly handling and characterless interior make this a last-resort coupe at best.

Vehicle overview

Heritage design is popular these days, and Chevrolet has employed this styling trend on the all-new 2000 Monte Carlo. From the traditional "Knight's Crest" badge, script lettering and distinctive headlight treatment to the sculpted fenders and vertical taillights, the new MC strongly recalls the '70s and '80s models that made the nameplate a hit.

Under the skin, the Monte Carlo shares a platform with the Chevrolet Impala, which means this is a big coupe - a full Monte, if you will. Two models are available: LS comes equipped with a 3.4-liter V6 engine making 180 horsepower, while SS benefits from 20 additional ponies and more torque, thanks to the venerable 3.8-liter V6 under the hood. Either model comes well-equipped, but to emphasize performance, the SS gets fog lights, rocker-panel moldings, a rear spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels, a full complement of gauges and twin exhaust outlets routed from dual mufflers.

A tower-to-tower structural brace under the hood, combined with a magnesium dashboard support beam, contributes to a rigid platform, improved handling and helps reduce squeaks and rattles. Large four-wheel disc ABS brakes with front cooling ducts provide confidence-inspiring stopping ability. A four-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension is matched to front and rear stabilizer bars and meaty Goodyear Eagle RS-A performance tires to help make Monte Carlo fun in the curves. But you're going to have to settle for an automatic transmission in this Chevy; a manual is not available. Traction control is standard and available only on SS.

Inside, buyers looking for healthy doses of comfort will find it in Monte Carlo, whose cavernous innards were designed specifically to maximize harmony between the car and the driver. Special attention was paid to control placement and seat design, and engineers strove to provide top-notch brake pedal and steering feel. Good visibility, thanks to generous glass areas, a standard rear-window defogger, and large side-view mirrors, is a new Monte Carlo hallmark, though the wide C-pillars likely block vision in certain parking and lane change maneuvers.

All Monte Carlos come with air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, tilt steering wheel, a driver message center with oil life monitor, RDS radio technology, theatre-dimming interior lighting, daytime running lights, and a tire-pressure monitor. Step up to the SS model, and you get, in addition to traction control and performance/cosmetic enhancements, a cargo net, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel with redundant audio controls, remote keyless entry, dual-zone temperature controls and a pollen filter. Options include leather seating, premium stereo with CD player, power front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and a power sunroof. If desired, the dealer can install GM's On Star communications system and a trap-resistant trunk kit designed to prevent a child from becoming locked in the luggage compartment.

By all indications, the 2000 Monte Carlo is a tremendous improvement over the bland Lumina-based coupe it replaces.

2000 Highlights

Chevy's personal-luxury coupe is all new for 2000, based on the Impala platform and sporting distinctive, heritage styling cues.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(71%)
4(21%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
48 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pace Car Excellence
Ritomcsspc,02/17/2004
I bought this 2000 mc pace car edition new and absolutely love it. The pace car package added to this vehicle was an excellent idea making a car that is one of a kind. There were only about 2222 of this type made for that year. I love the quality of this vehicle and have had no problems with the car. Even after owning it for over 3 years it still brings a thrill to drive it and still turns heads. I've been very pleased with the power and handling of this car and have taken it through the curves on the road at 80 or 90+ mph without flinching. I love the power but am glad to here Chevy is now offering a supercharged edition of the 3.8 liter engine.
Awesome Car
niclin,05/26/2012
I'm 19 now bought this car after my '89 cutless rusted out. I saw this car at the dealership (in mid 2011) it caught my eye right away so I took for a test drive, liked it, bought it, took it home that same day. I've had it for almost a year right now and I have to say it's a very reliable car to have except the tranny is slipping at 188,000 miles, my driver side seat heater went out, had to replace the front right bearing, and the control arm. When I bought it it still had the original fuel pump so i had to replace that as well. It has great pick up for how heavy and big the car is which is pretty surprising, while getting good gas mileage about 22 city and 28 hwy.
GM's best-kept secret
Erik Smith,12/22/2009
As a car salesman, I sold these for years, and just purchased one for myself. The 2000-2007 Monte Carlo was a standout in the GM lineup, and used models are a bargain in SS trim (avoid base models). The car, unfortunately, was misunderstood -- witness the reviews here. It was really one of the last "personal luxury" cruisers -- stylish, extremely economical with the 3.8, roomy, and as powerful as it needed to be. A better performer than most 4-cyl cars, cheaper to operate than many, cheap to repair. If maintained, expect 200K-plus miles. Only drawback is the endemic GM midsize steering shaft problem, which can be solved cheaply ($5 or so) with DIY lubing. A wonderful car, a classic.
best car
Ryopan,08/22/2002
I bought my 2000 Monte Carlo LS new in 2000. This is the best car I've ever owned. I put a lot of miles on it each year simply beacuse I love to drive it. It has been on two Cross Country trips from Texas to New York. The Monte Carlo is comfortable, reliable, fun to drive and just excellent all around. It is the best!
See all 48 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More About This Model

The following is an excerpt from a "Judge Judy" episode coming to a TV near you...

BAILIFF: Please be seated. The honorable Judge Judy now presiding. Has the jury reached a verdict for Edmunds.com vs. Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

JURY: We have, your honor.

JUDGE JUDY: And what say you?

JURY: We find the defendant, Mr. Carlo, guilty of section 1047R of the automotive penal code: willful fat-ass rear styling.

COURTROOM: Gasp!

JUDGE JUDY: Order! Order in the court! Don't make me whack all of you with this gavel!

Wow. If we weren't in the automotive business, we'd all make fine television writers. But for the time being, we have a road test of a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo to talk about. And yes, try as we might, we can't get over the styling. None of our Los Angeles-based editors (admittedly, a rather small and strange sampling of America's adult population) found the new Monte Carlo attractive. At all.

If you look at just the front half of the car, everything seems just fine. It might lack a bit of personality because there is no grille, but the headlights and tight lines coming off the fenders and hood give the car an aggressive look. Move your eyes to the middle of the car. Looks fine. Now further towards the back...Yikes! What happened? What's with the deep fender creases and ungainly proportions? The taillights are enclosed in clear plastic that extends past the trunk. When viewed from the side, there is a visible gap between the plastic and the light elements. One of our editors noted that this gap could be filled with water to serve as habitation for his daughter's goldfish. Chevrolet says the new styling was inspired from the Monte Carlos from the '70s and '80s. That's fine, but we think something went wrong during the inspiration process.

Hopefully, you get the point. We don't like the styling. Maybe you will. With that issue taken care of, let's move on, shall we?

The Monte Carlo is built on the same front-drive platform as the 2000 Chevy Impala. Dimensionally, the new Monte is longer and wider than the one it replaces. There are two versions for 2000: the LS with a 180-horspower, 3.4-liter V6, and the SS, with a 200-horsepower, 3.8-liter V6. The SS also gets a firmer suspension, performance-oriented tires, more standard features, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust, and sport aluminum wheels. We obtained an LS model for evaluation.

The LS does come with a healthy amount of standard features. Highlights would be dual front airbags, air conditioning, power windows and locks, and a split fold rear seat. For optional equipment, our test car came with an upgraded sound system with a CD and cassette player, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an electric sunroof, an electrochromic rearview mirror, and heated outside mirrors. It also had a driver information center (HomeLink garage-door opener, trip computer, outside temp gauge, compass, and anti-theft alarm), a power-operated seat and the LS preferred equipment package (cruise control, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and cargo net).

The iron-block, OHV V6 isn't a top model of advanced technology, but it is torquey. It has also been used in various GM vehicles long enough that, by now, it should be damn near unbreakable. Stomp on the accelerator in first gear, and the Monte Carlo rewards you with a solid push in the back. But once the four-speed automatic transmission shifts into second, the excitement is just about over. The Monte Carlo SS provides additional power, but neither engine can match the refinement found in the Honda Accord V6 Coupe or the Toyota Camry Solara V6.

A more noticeable improvement on the 2000 Monte Carlo is in the ride and handling. The suspension is composed of MacPherson struts both front and rear, along with 225/60R16 tires. Again, not exactly the paradigm of sophistication, but it does provide a good level of ride comfort and stability. While traveling on tight canyon roads, the combination of the front-drive layout, turning, and braking quickly overburdens the front tires. Beyond that, however, the chassis is solid and the steering is linear. Things are certainly helped by a respectable base curb weight of 3340 pounds. Brake-pedal feel is rather wooden, but the actual performance of the braking system is acceptable.

The car feels most at home on freeways, where it is relaxed and easy to drive. We found the interior to generally be a good and quiet place to spend time. The rear seat is roomy and fairly easy to access. Our LS had an attractive looking charcoal-colored interior. The optional sound system featured radio data systems (RDS) technology, as well as speed-compensated volume. RDS is a neat feature, as it allows users to scan for specific types of music, as well as display radio call signs and emergency announcements. The only problem is that it requires radio stations to also have RDS. And in our experience, not many do. Sound quality was good with the CD player, but we thought actual FM radio performance to be lagging as the stereo didn't pull in frequencies as clear as other cars we've driven recently.

In the new Monte Carlo, Chevrolet has done a good job of placing soft-touch materials where occupants normally put their hands. But we still can't help but find little niggling problems that all combine to lessen our opinion of the car. Our quick hit list: 1) In places people don't normally look, the quality of the interior materials goes way down. Apparently, the Edmunds.com editorial staff isn't normal; 2) The audio controls mounted on the steering wheel are a great idea. But (at least the ones on our test car, anyway) these buttons often seemed reluctant to perform their duty; 3) The latch for the center console lid is a sharp barbed plastic catch, much like a child safety latch for household cabinets. If you leave the console lid up, watch out for your elbow, because you can easily scratch it on the latch; 4) The front seatbelts are contained in annoying plastic hoops mounted on the seats; 5) The top dash piece above the center air vents wasn't secured 100 percent on our car, and we could wiggle it up and down with a thumb and index finger. 6) A foot-operated parking brake is used instead of a more sporting hand-operated brake.

With pricing bouncing around between $20,000 for a stripper LS and $25,000 for a loaded SS, the Monte Carlo faces competition from the Honda Accord Coupe, the Toyota Camry Solara, the Dodge Avenger, and the Mercury Cougar. With the exception of the aging Avenger, all of these cars offer a more involving and sporting drive. Chevy likes to tout that the NASCAR Monte Carlo race car shares the same hood, roof, and decklid as the production car. So what? Other than that, they have about as much in common as Nancy Reagan and Naomi Campbell. If you were to buy this car for no reason other than your hero Earnhardt drives one, there's no hope for you.

And what about hope for the 2000 Monte Carlo? Chevrolet's goal for the 2000 Monte Carlo is to offer "...a sophisticated coupe with a sporty, performance-oriented image." When we try to picture a sophisticated car, we think of something complex and intellectually appealing. Sorry to say, but there is very little about this car that we find intellectually (not to mention visually) appealing. As for the performance-oriented image, Chevrolet is correct -- this car is about image, not actual performance. If you're a diehard Chevy fan, our recommendation would be to go with the SS or the Impala. The SS is faster, and the Impala offers four-door functionality with no sacrifice in driving ability. Otherwise, we feel the Accord Coupe or the Toyota Camry Solara are much better values.

Used 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is offered in the following submodels: Monte Carlo Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, and SS 2dr Coupe.

