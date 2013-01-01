Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 80,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988
Van Chevrolet Buick GMC - Scottsdale / Arizona
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Berry Red Metallic 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Inventory reduction sales this weekend only !! 100's of vehicles must go, sale ends Sunday Night NO Exceptions ... Odometer is 41902 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K349424251
Stock: 202397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 15,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
Country Chevrolet - Herscher / Illinois
FOR THE BEST DEALS IN THE COUNTRY! Come on down to Country Chevrolet! 815-426-6311 www.gmchevydealer.com Please contact the Dealership for latest pricing and monthly payment. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E249436439
Stock: 436439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 57,847 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500
Big O Used Cars & Trucks - Bremen / Georgia
Here is a beautiful and RARE 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Dale Earnhardt Edition. This car is number 487 of only 2883 that were built in 2004. It is in near perfect condition. It only has 57 848 original miles on it. It has 3.8 Liter 240 HP Supercharged engine that was put in these cars and the heavy duty 4T65E 4 speed automatic transmission. It has a Performance Suspension with 4 wheel independent suspension and power Rack & Pinion steering. This Dale Earnhardt Jr edition Monte Carlo SS comes with a certificate of Authenticity as well as the original window sticker showing where it retailed for over $32 000 new. It is painted the color of Victory Red with Black Stripes Rec rear spoiler. The paint is a 9 out of 10. It features dual exhaust special 5 spoke polished wheels and has the number 8 badging all around as well as Dale's signature on the back and Supercharged emblems. The interior look like new. It is Black Leather with front bucket seats with Dale Jr's script on the headrest. The bucket seats are 6 way power seats. It has special Dale Earnhardt Jr's name embroidered on the floor mats. It has power windows and locks power sunroof air conditioning factory gauges with Dale Jr on the speedometer gauges along with the number 8. Everything on this car works. It has been very well cared for and you can tell. It has never been involved in an accident according to Auto Check. It is a 4 owner car. It comes with a Red & Black Dale Jr shirt as seen in pictures and a very nice car cover. These cars are hard to find especially in this condition. It will only increase in value so look at it as an investment. Dale Jr and Dale Sr are 2 of the most popular names in Nascar. The Earnhardt name is Nascar Racing. Don't let this Limited Edition car get away. We will listen to fair offers but low ball offers will be ignored.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WZ121649336302
Stock: 4417B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-11-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,750
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WZ151449422705
Stock: 20568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,900
Glendenning Buick Chevrolet GMC - Mount Ayr / Iowa
231 cubic inch 6 cylinder gasoline Engine Air conditioning Power steering Power brakes Power windows Tilt wheel 4 speed automatic transmission with overdrive 4 wheel antilock brakes Pass key security system Daytime running lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WZ121X49393523
Stock: 12022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 144,370 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Cooper Chevrolet Buick - Anniston / Alabama
SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS. Odometer is 3814 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG This charming 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is available for immediate delivery from Cooper Chevrolet. We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. 'We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours.' Let's get down to brass tacks, we are committed to getting you financed and have rates as low as 0%. We carry all makes and models in Anniston and Calhoun County. We have vehicles in all different colors, Black, Red, White, Brown, Blue, Tan, Green, Yellow, Gold, Burgundy, Silver and Charcoal. We also carry Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, INFINITI, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Porsche, RAM, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvos. Our Used or Preowned vehicles could have an Automatic or Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Hands Free, Leather Seats, Premium Wheels, CD Player, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Security System, Cruise Control, Navigation, Steering Wheel Controls, Disability Equipped, Portable Audio Connection, Sunroof, DVD Player, Power Locks, Trailer Hitch, 3rd Row Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seating, Multiple Airbags, No Accidents, Dual Power Seats, Heated Leather Seating, Illuminated Entry, Power Moonroof, New Battery, New Tires, New Brakes, Non-Smoker Interior, 30+ MPG, One Owner Carfax Certified, Paddle Shifters, Premium Cloth Seating, Premium Sound System, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Back-Up Sensors, Rear Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Service Records Available, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package, Traction Control, USB Ports, XM Radio, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, and much more! Cooper Chevrolet is located in Anniston, Alabama but also proudly serves the surrounding communities of Oxford, Heflin, Talladega, Coldwater, Eastaboga, Lincoln, Pell City, Odenville, Leeds, Ragland, Moody, Irondale, Birmingham, Bessemer, Clanton, Tuscaloosa, Riverside, Cropwell, Springville, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Chelsea, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Alexandria, Weaver, Jacksonville, Piedmont, Wellington, Glencoe, Gadsden, Ohatchee, Hokes Bluff, Southside, Attalla, Boaz, Albertville, Snead, Sand Mountain, Rainsville, Fort Payne, Stevenson, Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, Ranburne, Bowdon GA, Carrollton GA, Douglasville GA, Atlanta GA, Wedowee, Roanoke, Sylacauga, Rockford, Ashville, Ashland, Lineville, Woodland, Wadley, Alpine, Rome GA, and Cedar Town GA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12K349100723
Stock: 49100723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 149,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000
Ramey Motors - Princeton / West Virginia
2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Supercharged Red FWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Clean CARFAX. 3.8L V6 SFI Supercharged Lifetime no charge WV or VA Inspection Stickers at Ramey Auto Group!, Monte Carlo SS Supercharged, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 SFI Supercharged, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, FWD, Red, Ebony w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Type your sentence here. 18/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WZ121349371203
Stock: T4717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-11-2019
- 179,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Quality Auto Sales - Waterbury / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12K049456756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,890
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Don't miss out on this 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS while we have it! Recently equipped with two *NEW FRONT TIRES!!!* Its *Automatic transmission* and *Gas V6 3.4L/207* engine have lots of zip for a budget-friendly price. It is stocked with these options: *Front wheel drive*, Steering, power, rack-and-pinion, Windows, power, includes driver express-down, LATCH system, (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seat, Door locks, power programmable, includes lockout protection, Defogger, rear-window, electric, Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, Trunk emergency release handle, Axle, 2.86 ratio, Daytime running lamps. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E949305458
Stock: W3881A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 57,920 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,995$1,324 Below Market
Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
REED MOTORS 2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENI X AZ 85016 - OPEN 10 AM TO 6 PM CLOSED SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS. FREE CARFAX REPORT AT WWW.REEDMOTORSONLINE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E059260721
Stock: 47369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 259,893 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$1,599$296 Below Market
DeQueen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - De Queen / Arkansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E359126043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,042 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,487$544 Below Market
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12K639258441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,287 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,995
Fox Charlevoix Cadillac - Charlevoix / Michigan
Ask about our 3 day money back guarantee! **To see more photos log in to www.foxcharlevoix.com ** 19/29 City/Highway MPG Black 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS SS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 16' Sport Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Deluxe Covered Illuminated Vanity Visor Mirrors, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Power Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Mirror Group, Outside Temperature & Compass, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Premium Audio Sound System Feature, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seating Comfort Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip Computer, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Universal Transmitter, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12K139201564
Stock: 20T46B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 295,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,900
Miller's Apple Valley Chevrolet - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2005 Victory Red Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:ONE OWNER, AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AS IS THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD "AS IS". THIS MEANS THAT YOU WILL LOSE YOUR IMPLIED WARRANTIES. YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR ANY REPAIRS NEEDED AFTER THE SALE. IF WE HAVE MADE ANY PROMISES TO YOU, THE LAW SAYS WE MUST KEEP OUR PROMISES EVEN IF WE SELL "AS IS". TO PROTECT YOURSELF, ASK US TO PUT ALL PROMISES IN WRITING. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CANCEL THIS SALE BY THE END OF THE DEALER'S THIRD BUSINESS DAY FOLLOWING THE SALE IF THE EVEHICLE HAS SIGNIGFICANT MECHANICAL ISSUE THAT CAN BE REASONABLY EXPECTED TO HAVE EXISTED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE., 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Deluxe Covered Illuminated Vanity Visor Mirrors, Driver Information & Security Group, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Heated Power Outside Rear-View Mirrors, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net.Located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Apple Valley Toyota serves all the surrounding areas in our home state, including a lot of cities and communities out of state in places like Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland as well as Winchester, Virginia. Customers come for our selection, and they keep coming back for our customer service and all the wonderful things that we offer including a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that comes included on just about every vehicle we sell. Come to Apple Valley Toyota, and don't forget to take advantage of our free West Virginia and Virginia state inspections available to all Apple Valley Toyota customers for as long as they own their vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12K859319629
Stock: 20T696B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 20,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995
McFarland Chevrolet Buick - Maysville / Kentucky
Only 20,085 Miles! Scores 28 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Chevrolet Monte Carlo delivers a Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17' (43.2 CM) SPORT ALUMINUM WITH BLACK HIGHLIGHTS (a unique Tony Stewart wheel), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TONY STEWART SIGNATURE SERIES PACKAGE includes race-inspired grille, Stewart race-inspired exterior graphics with Number 20 logo, sail panel signature script, gauge cluster Orange outlined white numerals, embroidered head restraints and front floor mats, Orange seams on front seats, Joe Gibbs signature badge on rear decklid, door sill plates with Tony Stewart signature graphics and (QS1) Wheels, 17' (43.2 cm) Sport aluminum with Black highlights (a unique Tony Stewart wheel)..* This Chevrolet Monte Carlo Features the Following Options *SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (CF5) Sunroof, power and (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio., SEATING COMFORT PACKAGE includes (AG2) Seat adjuster, power, front passenger 6-way and (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and front passenger, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (AP9) Cargo convenience net, trunk, (U68) Driver Information and Security Group, (DD6) Mirror, inside rearview, auto-dimming, includes dual reading lights, (AG1) Seat adjuster, power, driver 6-way, (W01) Seating Comfort Package, (DK2) Mirrors, outside rearview, power, heated , SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, automatic volume, TheftLock and (UQ3) Sound system feature, premium audio sound with 200-watt auxiliary amplifier and 6 extended-range speakers in 4 locations (STD) (Upgradeable to (UP0) ETR AM/FM stereo with cassette and CD player.), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO. features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation. (Subscription fees apply. Available only in the 48 contiguous U.S.), SEATS, FRONT SPORT CLOTH BUCKET includes driver and passenger 2-way manual adjuster, manual recline, center console with armrest storage, front passenger seatback storage and 60/40 split-folding rear seat (STD) With 1SB Preferred Equipment Group, Includes leather seating surfaces.), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY includes manual lumbar adjuster, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, DRIVER INFORMATION AND SECURITY GROUP includes trip computer with outside temperature and compass, (UG1) HomeLink transmitter and (UA6) theft-deterrent alarm system, CARGO CONVENIENCE NET, TRUNK.* Why Buy From Us *The McFarland family has deep roots in the automotive industry and local communities in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky for over 60 years. The McFarland family now has the 4th generation working in their dealerships and still believe in quality customer service and selection. Their Chevrolet and Buick Certified Service technicians ensure that your vehicle gets the professional high quality service you expect. McFarland Chevrolet Buick is committed to finding you the new or pre-owned vehicle you need. McFarland's have been at the Maysville, KY location for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Monte Carlo come see us at McFarland Chevrolet Buick, 609 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056. Just minutes away!*Disclaimer*All prices are plus tax, title, license fees, and processing charges. Please contact us to verify availability and accuracy of vehicle equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WZ121359266792
Stock: 0291Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2018
- 69,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
Only 68k miles! 3.8 V6! Runs strong! Wow, we have a gorgeous low mileage Monte Carlo for you! The body is clean and shiny, with a very attractive appearance. I like the smooth, quiet, reliable, peppy, and sporty ride. The interior is clean with good options. This Monte Carlo comes with excellent tires on factory Alloy wheels, spoiler, LT package, front power bucket seats with center console, CD stereo, auto, air, 3.8 V6, daytime running lights, 4 wheel ABS brakes, traction control, fog lamps, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you desire low mileage, quality, reliability, style, and a very strong running ride, this beautiful Monte Carlo may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12K559156759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,838 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,000
Liberty Ford of Aurora - Aurora / Ohio
White 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT FWDPlease inquire for a personalized Video Walk-Around of this vehicle! We are offering at home delivery on this vehicle to you! Why buy this vehicle? Features including.. Clean Carfax, Local Trade, Sunroof/Moonroof. 3.8L V6 SFI 20/30 City/Highway MPG**VALUE PRICED BELOW THE MARKET**WANT TO SAVE MONEY? You're looking for a car that ranks best in price and mileage? Luckily for you, we use Live Market Pricing which saves you money. Live Market Pricing eliminates the guesswork and hours of research because we price our cars haggle-free and well below market value. Ask for your pricing summary today!Call NOW for availability!!!! **We carry All Makes and Models in All Colors. We have other vehicles with Navigation, Rear Entertainment System, DVD Player, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Portable Audio Connections, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, 4WD and AWD Models.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K359209888
Stock: SB8872A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 186,152 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Haverhill Motorcars - Haverhill / Massachusetts
2003 Monte Carlo SS pace car. 1 of 1401 made. Runs and drives out great!! Very clean inside and out!! If you're looking for a unique Monte Carlo SS that is different from the rest...YOU NEED TO CHECK THIS ONE OUT!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K539273010
Stock: 73010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Monte Carlo searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Monte Carlo
- 5(88%)
- 4(9%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(1%)
Related Chevrolet Monte Carlo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Manassas VA
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Athens GA
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Eugene OR
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Charlottesville VA
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Minneapolis MN
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Fontana CA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Atlanta GA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Buffalo NY
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Vancouver WA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Corpus Christi TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2015 Riverside CA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2015 Clearwater FL
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015 Nashua NH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon