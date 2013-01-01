Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me

Big O Used Cars & Trucks - Bremen / Georgia

Here is a beautiful and RARE 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Dale Earnhardt Edition. This car is number 487 of only 2883 that were built in 2004. It is in near perfect condition. It only has 57 848 original miles on it. It has 3.8 Liter 240 HP Supercharged engine that was put in these cars and the heavy duty 4T65E 4 speed automatic transmission. It has a Performance Suspension with 4 wheel independent suspension and power Rack & Pinion steering. This Dale Earnhardt Jr edition Monte Carlo SS comes with a certificate of Authenticity as well as the original window sticker showing where it retailed for over $32 000 new. It is painted the color of Victory Red with Black Stripes Rec rear spoiler. The paint is a 9 out of 10. It features dual exhaust special 5 spoke polished wheels and has the number 8 badging all around as well as Dale's signature on the back and Supercharged emblems. The interior look like new. It is Black Leather with front bucket seats with Dale Jr's script on the headrest. The bucket seats are 6 way power seats. It has special Dale Earnhardt Jr's name embroidered on the floor mats. It has power windows and locks power sunroof air conditioning factory gauges with Dale Jr on the speedometer gauges along with the number 8. Everything on this car works. It has been very well cared for and you can tell. It has never been involved in an accident according to Auto Check. It is a 4 owner car. It comes with a Red & Black Dale Jr shirt as seen in pictures and a very nice car cover. These cars are hard to find especially in this condition. It will only increase in value so look at it as an investment. Dale Jr and Dale Sr are 2 of the most popular names in Nascar. The Earnhardt name is Nascar Racing. Don't let this Limited Edition car get away. We will listen to fair offers but low ball offers will be ignored.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WZ121649336302

Stock: 4417B1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-11-2020