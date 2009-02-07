Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me

61 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Monte Carlo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 61 listings
  • 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    124,018 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $2,500

    $826 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    69,531 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,950

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    152,282 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $2,373

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    122,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,000

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    140,219 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,140

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    9,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,400

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    160,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    143,576 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    109,676 miles

    $2,497

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    129,852 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    96,090 miles

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS in White
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    66,623 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,987

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    157,132 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $1,995

    $270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    120,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $2,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    19,429 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,505

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    88,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,386

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    82,690 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $31,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Monte Carlo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 61 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Overall Consumer Rating
4.640 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
where is the recall?
never again,07/02/2009
I bought my 99 Monte Carlo used with 22000 miles on it. It went good for 3 yrs and then antifreeze started leaking for the first time. Still under warranty, the dealership fixed the intake manifold gasket. GM knows they have a problem with the material the manifold is made of, it warps and antifreeze starts leaking. The car now has 170,000 miles and i just replaced the manifold gasket for the 4th time at about $450 each time. GM needs to own up to the issues they have with the cars they make. I wrote to them but received no response. I see so many issues they just ignore and that is no way to treat your customers! I for one will never buy a GM product again!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Monte Carlo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to