Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me

I bought my 99 Monte Carlo used with 22000 miles on it. It went good for 3 yrs and then antifreeze started leaking for the first time. Still under warranty, the dealership fixed the intake manifold gasket. GM knows they have a problem with the material the manifold is made of, it warps and antifreeze starts leaking. The car now has 170,000 miles and i just replaced the manifold gasket for the 4th time at about $450 each time. GM needs to own up to the issues they have with the cars they make. I wrote to them but received no response. I see so many issues they just ignore and that is no way to treat your customers! I for one will never buy a GM product again!!

