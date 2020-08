Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me

Colonial Chevrolet West - Fitchburg / Massachusetts

Colonial West Chevrolet of Fitchburg, Highlights of this 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo include: WAS $15,975, FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! LOW MILES - 9,640! Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WX12KXY9247403

Stock: 20306A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-08-2020