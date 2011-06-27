Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.2/431.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3306 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Nightmist Auburn Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Regal Blue Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
