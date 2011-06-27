Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Consumer Reviews

where is the recall? never again , 07/02/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 99 Monte Carlo used with 22000 miles on it. It went good for 3 yrs and then antifreeze started leaking for the first time. Still under warranty, the dealership fixed the intake manifold gasket. GM knows they have a problem with the material the manifold is made of, it warps and antifreeze starts leaking. The car now has 170,000 miles and i just replaced the manifold gasket for the 4th time at about $450 each time. GM needs to own up to the issues they have with the cars they make. I wrote to them but received no response. I see so many issues they just ignore and that is no way to treat your customers! I for one will never buy a GM product again!! Report Abuse

I Love this car even though I hate Chevy gdaholic , 11/30/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Even though I hate all non classic and non antique Chevy's I absolutely Love my 99 Hello Sailor Red Chevy Monte Carlo SSLS 3.1!!!! Very comfortable, so much that I drove 12 hour straight from my home in East Texas to Albuquerque, NM without rest breaks!!!! I drive it to the limit in frequency, distance, speed, agility on the road, etc.

Need bigger engine/more power Cleo0243 , 04/24/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this car(4/6/2010) in great condition. 3.1 V6 - 119,000 miles-New firestone tires, great body and paint(gold), no leaks, leather, interior also great shape, 2 new window motors, new shocks and 2 extra tecs for the oil pressure and volts. I just had to replace the alternator (4/22/2010) I drove the car about 120 miles yesterday. What I notice is that the body is heavy and I feel the car needs a bigger engine and more power. I thought WoW, Monte Carlo was always known to be a great fast American car. I guess I expected more power for the weight of the car. My sister owns the 1992 Lumina with the same size engine and her car seems to have more power, but the cars body is much lighter

the best worst car i ever had brent , 01/30/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful this car drove me crazy bad anti freeze leak and needed a new intake and the block was crack but even through all that it started every single time oh and the starters go like crazy with these cars same as the intake