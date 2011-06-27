Estimated values
2010 Cadillac DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,875
|$6,768
|$7,996
|Clean
|$4,461
|$6,194
|$7,314
|Average
|$3,633
|$5,045
|$5,950
|Rough
|$2,804
|$3,897
|$4,586
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac DTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,494
|$8,940
|$10,527
|Clean
|$5,943
|$8,182
|$9,629
|Average
|$4,839
|$6,665
|$7,833
|Rough
|$3,735
|$5,148
|$6,037
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac DTS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,585
|$8,036
|$9,625
|Clean
|$5,110
|$7,354
|$8,804
|Average
|$4,161
|$5,991
|$7,162
|Rough
|$3,212
|$4,627
|$5,520
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac DTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,902
|$8,407
|$10,029
|Clean
|$5,401
|$7,694
|$9,173
|Average
|$4,398
|$6,267
|$7,462
|Rough
|$3,395
|$4,841
|$5,752