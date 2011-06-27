Estimated values
2010 Buick LaCrosse CXL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,413
|$6,814
|$7,738
|Clean
|$4,994
|$6,293
|$7,143
|Average
|$4,155
|$5,251
|$5,952
|Rough
|$3,316
|$4,209
|$4,761
Estimated values
2010 Buick LaCrosse CX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,654
|$5,994
|$6,875
|Clean
|$4,294
|$5,535
|$6,346
|Average
|$3,572
|$4,619
|$5,288
|Rough
|$2,851
|$3,702
|$4,230
Estimated values
2010 Buick LaCrosse CXL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,032
|$6,376
|$7,263
|Clean
|$4,642
|$5,888
|$6,704
|Average
|$3,863
|$4,913
|$5,586
|Rough
|$3,083
|$3,938
|$4,469
Estimated values
2010 Buick LaCrosse CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,634
|$7,082
|$8,039
|Clean
|$5,198
|$6,541
|$7,420
|Average
|$4,325
|$5,458
|$6,183
|Rough
|$3,452
|$4,375
|$4,946
Estimated values
2010 Buick LaCrosse CX 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,475
|$5,607
|$6,354
|Clean
|$4,128
|$5,178
|$5,865
|Average
|$3,435
|$4,320
|$4,888
|Rough
|$2,741
|$3,463
|$3,910