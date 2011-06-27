Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews
2010 lacrosse history
Own The car since 2010 had 400 miles, warranty work done so far is tires replaced (they were out of round), steering corrected after multiple complaints about noise when turning, body work due to paint mismatch on front and rear bumpers, rotors turned multiple times due to warping, @ 51000 I replaced rotors after warranty expired no problems since, @ 80000 water pump replaced, @ 89000 ac compresser and condenser replaced because descident bag opened expensive fix, @ 92000 power steering started leaking car currently in shop to diagnose. Leaking Powering Steering hose and since its on the back side of the engine very expensive to replace ($1800), 98000 miles, DIC Says service suspension system but leaves no code according to shop has to happen when they can see it. Passenger side seat heater function not working ( Has not been looked at yet).
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
F/U Post after 11 months
F/U review to one posted in January of this year. After almost 11 months of ownership I am still quite impressed with the vehicle. This is indeed a head turner and my family gets a kick out of watching people ogle the stylistic decor. In fact, just purchased a third car for my daughter today, and while not a LaCrosse, it was interesting to watch the sales staff walk around this car, as we stood by from afar, looking, pointing and talking amongst themselves. In fact, I requested the salesman not sell my car while I took his for a test drive!
VERY impressed
I could consider myself Buicks target buyer, i'm under 40 and my last car was a Lexus. I drive a ton of freeway miles each year, i look for a comfortable car that above all is smooth and quiet. The Buick has managed to impress me on all fronts, a very solid car that has remained that way after 45k miles. It makes me feel good driving a American car again.
Buick Lacrosse- A fancy name for LEMON
This car is a hollow soulless plastic shell on an overpriced and underpowered piece of crap. The car comes equipped with Tiptronic shifting. However, having owned a Honda with tiptronic shift, this is more for show than actual delivery of performance. At 22,000 miles, this car had sensor issues with the traction control, stabilitizer and the Emergency brake. While driving the car, the sensors sent a slipping wheel message to the car and made the car go from 10 mph to 0 without warning. There are 60 service bulletins about this car and 50 are related to the Traction Control and Parking Brake sensors being activated, however the GM garage was unable to fix the car in less than 4 weeks and they even tried to talk me into trading out of the car when it appeared they were unable to fix the car after 15 days. Having owned a car with 195 HP and this one advertising 260 hp, this car is slow to accelerate and it seems kind of hollow without much power. Had it been priced at $18,000 brand new and not $38,000 brand new it would have been more appropriate.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Unreliable
My Lacrosse has been in the Gm shop once a week for the past 6 weeks and towed in once a week for the past 3 weeks. It overheats and dies every othe day. Buick is a joke and the inconvenience they have caused me with no compassion from them is not worth buying another Buick or any GM automobile.
Sponsored cars related to the LaCrosse
Related Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave