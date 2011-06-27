  1. Home
Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 LaCrosse
5(73%)4(11%)3(13%)2(2%)1(1%)
4.6
125 reviews
Used LaCrosse for Sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2010 lacrosse history

Robert Carroll, 09/26/2015
CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

Own The car since 2010 had 400 miles, warranty work done so far is tires replaced (they were out of round), steering corrected after multiple complaints about noise when turning, body work due to paint mismatch on front and rear bumpers, rotors turned multiple times due to warping, @ 51000 I replaced rotors after warranty expired no problems since, @ 80000 water pump replaced, @ 89000 ac compresser and condenser replaced because descident bag opened expensive fix, @ 92000 power steering started leaking car currently in shop to diagnose. Leaking Powering Steering hose and since its on the back side of the engine very expensive to replace ($1800), 98000 miles, DIC Says service suspension system but leaves no code according to shop has to happen when they can see it. Passenger side seat heater function not working ( Has not been looked at yet).

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
F/U Post after 11 months

RJP, 10/30/2010
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

F/U review to one posted in January of this year. After almost 11 months of ownership I am still quite impressed with the vehicle. This is indeed a head turner and my family gets a kick out of watching people ogle the stylistic decor. In fact, just purchased a third car for my daughter today, and while not a LaCrosse, it was interesting to watch the sales staff walk around this car, as we stood by from afar, looking, pointing and talking amongst themselves. In fact, I requested the salesman not sell my car while I took his for a test drive!

VERY impressed

blcunningham, 11/14/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I could consider myself Buicks target buyer, i'm under 40 and my last car was a Lexus. I drive a ton of freeway miles each year, i look for a comfortable car that above all is smooth and quiet. The Buick has managed to impress me on all fronts, a very solid car that has remained that way after 45k miles. It makes me feel good driving a American car again.

Buick Lacrosse- A fancy name for LEMON

David, 06/27/2016
CXL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
21 of 24 people found this review helpful

This car is a hollow soulless plastic shell on an overpriced and underpowered piece of crap. The car comes equipped with Tiptronic shifting. However, having owned a Honda with tiptronic shift, this is more for show than actual delivery of performance. At 22,000 miles, this car had sensor issues with the traction control, stabilitizer and the Emergency brake. While driving the car, the sensors sent a slipping wheel message to the car and made the car go from 10 mph to 0 without warning. There are 60 service bulletins about this car and 50 are related to the Traction Control and Parking Brake sensors being activated, however the GM garage was unable to fix the car in less than 4 weeks and they even tried to talk me into trading out of the car when it appeared they were unable to fix the car after 15 days. Having owned a car with 195 HP and this one advertising 260 hp, this car is slow to accelerate and it seems kind of hollow without much power. Had it been priced at $18,000 brand new and not $38,000 brand new it would have been more appropriate.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Unreliable

Bruce Smith, 09/26/2010
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

My Lacrosse has been in the Gm shop once a week for the past 6 weeks and towed in once a week for the past 3 weeks. It overheats and dies every othe day. Buick is a joke and the inconvenience they have caused me with no compassion from them is not worth buying another Buick or any GM automobile.

