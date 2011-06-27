Vehicle overview

Like Rob Schneider movies, Buick's product line has been universally disappointing in recent years. Thankfully for Buick, there's an exception that rises above the status of "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" -- the 2009 Buick Enclave. This large crossover SUV, introduced just last year, distinguishes itself as a top choice in its category.

Under its sleek and attractive bodywork, the Enclave shares a platform with its corporate siblings in the GM stable -- the GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Traverse and the Saturn Outlook. However, among this group, it offers the most opulent appointments. The Enclave is aimed at an upscale demographic, and this is reflected both in its feature content and overall aesthetic.

One of the Enclave's most compelling attributes is its cabin. Design throughout is thoughtful and cohesive, with luxe seats and a gracefully curvaceous dash lit by soft, eggshell-blue illumination. The downside to this classy look is the abundance of chrome trim (even surrounding the gauges) that frequently flashes the driver's eyes from multiple places. It can be like driving with paparazzi in the car.

Parents who get stuck with Little League chauffeuring duties will love the Enclave's generous passenger capacity. Seven- and eight-passenger seating configurations are available; second-row twin captains' chairs are standard, but a bench seat is available for those who need to accommodate the maximum amount of players. There's a roomy third row (a 60/40-split fold-flat third-row seat is standard) that manages to seat adults in comfort. And there's lots of room for all that team gear, since at 116 cubic feet, this Buick's maximum cargo capacity exceeds that of many old-school truck-based SUVs. In keeping with its mandate of luxury, the Enclave feels smooth and plush on the road, serenely managing uneven surfaces without ever feeling too disconnected from the pavement and cruising down the road with the heavyweight assuredness of a freight train.

In many respects, this Buick measures up favorably with the crossovers made by established luxury automakers such as Acura, BMW, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. Due to the presence of a few questionable plastics, especially faux wood trim and gaudy design choices, its cabin lacks the consistency seen in these premium haulers, but for some, this deficiency may be offset by the fact that the Enclave is several thousand dollars less expensive -- and bigger. Shoppers in this category will also want to consider the roomy and stylish Ford Flex, along with the Hyundai Veracruz and Mazda CX-9, both of which are fun to drive and universally competent, though less spacious and lavish than the Enclave. Overall, if you need lots of room and luxury at a reasonable price, the 2009 Buick Enclave is a great choice.