Consumer Rating
(14)
2016 Buick Enclave Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride
  • luxurious cabin
  • generous cargo capacity, even behind the third row
  • seating for up to eight
  • top safety scores.
  • It's a big SUV and drives like one
  • infotainment and climate controls are a little behind the times
  • interior quality may leave some wanting more.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're in the market for a large SUV with seating for up to eight, the 2016 Buick Enclave should certainly be on your short list. Along with plenty of room for passengers, you also get numerous standard features and generous cargo space. Best of all, you won't have to pay a premium price to get this luxurious family vehicle. We've got all the information you need ahead.

Vehicle overview

Families in the market for a large crossover SUV have a lot of factors to consider, from versatility and technology to safety and fuel economy. But what about luxury? If you're looking for a little more serenity in your drive -- and if your family is big enough to require an eight-seat vehicle, surely you'll take some serenity anywhere you can get it -- the 2016 Buick Enclave is one of the smoothest, quietest crossovers in its class. Moreover, it doesn't carry the megabucks price tag of a luxury-branded vehicle.

A waterfall grille and smooth, rounded contours set the 2016 Buick Enclave apart from other SUVs.

The Enclave distinguishes itself from the mechanically similar GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse with its dignified styling and library-quiet ride. This Buick pours down the road at speed, silently soaking up bumps like a proper land yacht. Equally impressive is the Enclave's efficient use of space. Unlike with some three-row SUVs, the Enclave's third-row seat isn't an afterthought. It's a full-size seat, though it's best suited for children and small adults. Access is relatively easy, thanks to big rear doors and (optional) second-row captain's chairs that slide out of the way. And even with the third row seat in place, the Enclave still offers a reasonable 23.3 cubic feet of cargo space. With all backseats moved out of the way, the Enclave is one of the most commodious large SUVs on the market.

While the Enclave is a comfortable cruiser on the open road, it's a bit ponderous closer to home. This is a big and heavy vehicle, and its 40-plus-foot turning circle can make it difficult to maneuver in tight spots. In contrast, the Acura MDX feels quite sporty to drive, although its third-row seat and cargo area aren't as roomy. Other solid picks for an upscale large three-row crossover include loaded versions of the Dodge Durango, Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander. Still, if you want to enjoy some serenity while schlepping around your brood, the 2016 Buick Enclave should not be overlooked.

2016 Buick Enclave models

The 2016 Buick Enclave is a large three-row crossover available in three trim levels that Buick refers to as "groups": Convenience, Leather and Premium.

Every Enclave comes standard with second-row captain's chairs and seven-passenger capacity. A second-row bench seat, which increases passenger capacity to eight, is optional on the Leather and Premium groups.

Standard equipment for the Enclave with the Convenience Group includes 19-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote start, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (plus two-way lumbar adjustment), a two-way power passenger seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Electronics for the Convenience Group includes OnStar telematics with 4G LTE, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, Buick's IntelliLink electronics interface (which includes voice control and smartphone radio app integration), dual USB charge ports (on the rear of the center console) and a six-speaker sound system that includes a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB audio interface and satellite radio.

Subtle colors along with metallic and wood trim give the 2016 Buick Enclave a premium ambience.

Stepping up to the Leather Group adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, eight-way power adjustment for the front passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings and a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert.

The top-of-the-line Premium Group includes all of the above plus adaptive headlights, chrome-clad wheels, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, a power-adjustable steering column, heated and ventilated front seats, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Bose sound system.

Options on the Leather and Premium groups include 20-inch wheels, a dual-panel sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a Bose surround-sound audio system and a towing package.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Buick Enclave gets the newest version of OnStar, which includes 4G LTE connectivity and in-car WiFi hot spot capability. The new Tuscan Edition adds a bronze-trimmed grille and 20-inch wheels.

Performance & mpg

All 2016 Buick Enclaves come with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 288 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on Leather and Premium models. Properly equipped with the optional towing package, the Enclave can tow up to 4,500 pounds.

In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive Enclave went from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, which is a little slower than average for large crossovers, some of which are equipped with more powerful V8 engines.

The EPA estimates that a front-wheel-drive Enclave will return 18 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway), and all-wheel drive brings that number down slightly to 17 mpg combined (15 /22). These are average fuel economy numbers for a large, V6-powered crossover.

Safety

The 2016 Buick Enclave is equipped with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Also standard is a large airbag that deploys between the front seats; it's designed to protect occupants from colliding with one another in the event of a side impact. The standard OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock.

The Leather and Premium Groups include rear cross-traffic alert and a blind-spot warning system. The Premium Group also includes forward-collision alert and lane-departure warning systems, both of which are available on the Leather Group as extra-cost options.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Enclave with the optional 20-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is an average distance.

In government crash tests, the Enclave earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Enclave also did well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, earning the highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and seatbelts and head restraints (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

The 2016 Buick Enclave isn't exactly light on its feet. The V6 engine provides decent performance but lacks authoritative punch during passing maneuvers. In addition, the automatic transmission can be slow to react when a quick downshift is needed, though the gearchanges are generally smooth. Overall, performance is adequate but falls short of segment leaders.

The Enclave is an excellent highway cruiser thanks to its impressively smooth ride and low levels of wind and road noise. But with its turning circle of over 40 feet, U-turns are difficult and maneuvering in tight parking lots will have you calling for the harbor pilot. The Enclave certainly isn't as unwieldy as full-size body-on-frame SUVs like the Lincoln Navigator, but smaller vehicles like the Acura MDX feel sportier and more maneuverable.

Interior

The interior of a Buick Enclave isn't quite as rich as those found in some premium competitors, but most surfaces are still attractive and of good quality. We particularly like the padded vinyl trim on the dashboard -- thanks to contrast stitching, it looks like real leather and contributes to the Buick's classy character.

The climate controls are operated by three easy-to-use knobs, though the buttons interspersed with them are very small. Every Enclave features Buick's IntelliLink 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which provides smartphone integration for Internet radio and other apps. It features a clean layout and an intuitive menu structure, though learning one's way around the system can take a while. The screen itself is mounted low in the driver's sight line and requires a longer glance away from the road than we'd like. In addition, the system is sometimes slow to respond to touch inputs (and occasionally misses them entirely), making the interface a bit frustrating.

The Enclave is unusual in that it offers seating for eight with usable luggage space.

In terms of versatility, the Enclave is one of the most spacious crossovers available for both people and cargo. Front-row passengers will enjoy abundant head- and legroom, as will most second-row occupants. But those middle-row seat cushions are mounted a bit low, which impacts comfort for adults. Sliding the second-row seats all the way back helps alleviate this issue, but doing so effectively kills third-row legroom.

The third row is actually roomy enough for adults to fit in comfortably (as long as second-row occupants are kind enough not to slide their seats all the way back), though it's best for those of smaller stature or children. This is especially true if you want to fit three across. Rearward visibility is almost nonexistent when you have a full crew aboard.

When it comes to cargo space, the Enclave is definitely a leader in its class. Even with the third-row seats in place, it can carry more luggage than most rivals. Space is abundant when lowering either the second or third row, as the Enclave offers more cargo space than any crossover apart from its Chevrolet and GMC siblings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Buick Enclave.

5(28%)
4(21%)
3(14%)
2(30%)
1(7%)
3.4
14 reviews
See all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very quiet. Smooth riding.
Brian L,12/02/2015
Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is the quietest vehicle that we have ever owned and it is a SUV. (We have owned many, many vehicles over the years and all bought new.) Quality SUV & materials for far less in cost than other luxury SUVs. Front wheel drive is rated at 17/24 mpg. So far best that we have gotten pure highway is 23.1. Hopefully will improve somewhat. 2500 miles on it so far. Acceleration is acceptable to pass and go up hills. Overall we are very happy with it. One option that we got was lane departure & front end collision warning. Leather edition comes with blind spot warning and rear side collision alert. Thus loaded with safety features. Also, a middle air bag. One issue that we are not happy with is the "hanger" hooks are in the 3rd row. Can't use exit handles in second row since they are on the back of the front seats and not on the roof. We like to hang clothes on clothes bar when we travel but this is a problem other than just 10-12inches of such if using third row. With cars we put clothes about 50% across and still had good vision out of the back window. Third row and second row both fold down flat for storage. Overall very happy with this "car."
I have had this SUV for 4 years
David McDowell,09/13/2016
Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I have never enjoyed a car as much as I have enjoyed this vehicle. It has been very happy with the performance. My tires lasted over 70.000 miles. I have driven the SUV a couple times to Michigan and to Florida. I have 85000 and have faithfully kept the oil change, tire rotation and have done all required maintenance on it. I have been asked if I want to trade it in and have declined because of how much i believe in this particular vehicle.
Where does my oil go and what are these noises???
JW,07/16/2017
Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The engine is using / losing oil. I have approximately 50,000 miles on the vehicle. At 46,000 my "low oil" light came on. Sure enough - the oil barely registered on the dipstick. The dealership told me that I need to have my oil changed more often, even though I have it changed religiously and have NEVER been overdue. They also told me that the owner's manual instructs that customers must check the oil at every fuel fill up. (Shifting the blame to me?) Here I am - 3000 miles later - and about to take a road trip. I checked my oil and it barely registers on the dip stick. Apparently I am driving a $40,000 vehicle that has an engine that burns oil. There are no oil leaks on my garage floor, so it must be going somewhere. We will be taking my daughter's 2009 Pontiac on our road trip because I feel safer with us going far from home in that. There is also a LOUD bang in the back floor. I have taken it in and they "can't find it". The repair tech could hear the noise when I called in to schedule the repair using Blue Tooth - it's that loud! How can they not find metal banging together. A waste of money. I recommend purchasing a different vehicle.
Love our Enclaves
Jon McSparron,08/21/2016
Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is our 3rd Enclave and they each get better. Love the seating, and storage. Wife hauls a lot of items when doing Prison Ministry work and she can still get 4 people into very comfortably . I like the vehicle for over all appearance, and variability. Good vehicle for us as we haul grand kids around and three car sets with 4 grand kids is not a problem. The entertainment system is great when traveling any distance with them as they can watch DVD's and not bother us in the front seat. Only hang up I have ever had is getting at the spare tire. Would not want to do that when the back is full of groceries or luggage as access to the lowering nut in under the storage bin at the rear of the vehicle. Have had an issue with the rear cooling system leaking. Dealer knew exactly what was wrong and had it fixed under warranty. Still love the Enclaves, great vehicles.
See all 14 reviews of the 2016 Buick Enclave
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2016 Buick Enclave features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Buick Enclave

Used 2016 Buick Enclave Overview

The Used 2016 Buick Enclave is offered in the following submodels: Enclave SUV. Available styles include Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Buick Enclave?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Buick Enclave trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group is priced between $16,671 and$26,998 with odometer readings between 29286 and100182 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group is priced between $25,990 and$28,000 with odometer readings between 20634 and79708 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Buick Enclaves are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Buick Enclave for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2016 Enclaves listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,671 and mileage as low as 20634 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Buick Enclave.

Can't find a used 2016 Buick Enclaves you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Enclave for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,851.

Find a used Buick for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,674.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Enclave for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,186.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,936.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Buick Enclave?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Enclave lease specials

