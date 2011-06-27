Vehicle overview

Families in the market for a large crossover SUV have a lot of factors to consider, from versatility and technology to safety and fuel economy. But what about luxury? If you're looking for a little more serenity in your drive -- and if your family is big enough to require an eight-seat vehicle, surely you'll take some serenity anywhere you can get it -- the 2016 Buick Enclave is one of the smoothest, quietest crossovers in its class. Moreover, it doesn't carry the megabucks price tag of a luxury-branded vehicle.

A waterfall grille and smooth, rounded contours set the 2016 Buick Enclave apart from other SUVs.

The Enclave distinguishes itself from the mechanically similar GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse with its dignified styling and library-quiet ride. This Buick pours down the road at speed, silently soaking up bumps like a proper land yacht. Equally impressive is the Enclave's efficient use of space. Unlike with some three-row SUVs, the Enclave's third-row seat isn't an afterthought. It's a full-size seat, though it's best suited for children and small adults. Access is relatively easy, thanks to big rear doors and (optional) second-row captain's chairs that slide out of the way. And even with the third row seat in place, the Enclave still offers a reasonable 23.3 cubic feet of cargo space. With all backseats moved out of the way, the Enclave is one of the most commodious large SUVs on the market.

While the Enclave is a comfortable cruiser on the open road, it's a bit ponderous closer to home. This is a big and heavy vehicle, and its 40-plus-foot turning circle can make it difficult to maneuver in tight spots. In contrast, the Acura MDX feels quite sporty to drive, although its third-row seat and cargo area aren't as roomy. Other solid picks for an upscale large three-row crossover include loaded versions of the Dodge Durango, Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander. Still, if you want to enjoy some serenity while schlepping around your brood, the 2016 Buick Enclave should not be overlooked.