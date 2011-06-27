  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2014 Buick Enclave Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride
  • luxurious cabin
  • generous cargo capacity
  • seating for up to eight
  • top safety scores.
  • Occasionally finicky infotainment touchscreen interface.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Buick Enclave is a great middle-ground option for families who want a large crossover with a high-end ambience, but aren't ready to pay the premium asking price for a three-row SUV from one of the import luxury brands.

Vehicle overview

Large crossover SUVs have become the vehicle of choice for many large families. It's easy to see why, as these crossovers offer plenty of room inside for passengers and their belongings, as well as the availability of all-wheel drive to get them confidently to their destinations in foul weather conditions. Among these new-age station wagons, the 2014 Buick Enclave stands as a sensible choice, particularly if you want something that's upscale but still significantly less expensive than the full-on luxury crossovers from various European and Japanese automakers.

Like its Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia platform mates, the Buick Enclave offers a spacious cabin, a variety of seating configurations, a pleasant ride and sufficient V6 power. The Buick boasts fancier styling, however, as well as richer interior furnishings than its cousins. It also comes with more equipment, as all models feature amenities like xenon headlights, triple-zone automatic climate control and the IntelliLink touchscreen electronics interface (which includes smartphone app integration) as standard.

Naturally, there are plenty of choices out there. Checking out the Enclave's aforementioned Chevy and GMC relatives is still a good idea, as you may like their styling or lower base prices. The Ford Flex, with its wagonlike styling and available turbocharged V6, is a funkier take on the same theme and definitely worth a test-drive, as is the more athletic-handling and nearly as spacious Mazda CX-9. And if you're willing to drop down a bit in size, higher-end rivals like the Acura MDX and Infiniti QX60 have even nicer interiors, advanced features, and in the case of the Infiniti, an available hybrid powertrain. The MDX, meanwhile, offers the best overall driving characteristics of any three-row SUV in this price range. These are all worthy vehicles, but with its handsome styling, enormous cabin and competitive pricing, the 2014 Buick Enclave easily holds its own in the current population of family-friendly crossovers.

2014 Buick Enclave models

The 2014 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover that essentially comes in three trim levels that are referred to as groups: Convenience, Leather and Premium.

Every Enclave comes standard with second-row captain's chairs and seven-passenger capacity. A second-row bench seat is optional on the Leather and Premium groups and increases the seat total to eight.

The Enclave with the Convenience Group comes with 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote ignition, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (plus two-way lumbar adjustment), a two-way power passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Standard electronic features include OnStar telematics, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, Buick's IntelliLink electronics interface (which includes voice control and smartphone radio app integration), dual USB charge ports (on the rear of the center console) and a six-speaker sound system that includes a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and satellite radio.

Stepping up to the Leather Group adds 19-inch wheels, a blind-spot warning system, cross traffic alert, leather upholstery, heated front seats and an eight-way power passenger seat.

The top-of-the-line Premium Group includes all the above plus adaptive headlights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a blind-spot monitoring system, a rear cross-traffic alert system, forward collision alert system, lane departure warning system, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats and a 10-speaker Bose sound system (optional on Leather Group).

Options on the Leather and Premium groups include 20-inch wheels, a dual-panel sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a 110-volt power outlet, a Bose surround-sound audio system and a navigation system integrated into IntelliLink.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Buick Enclave sees just a few changes. All Enclaves gain an additional pair of charge-only USB ports, while the Premium package picks up forward collision alert and lane departure warning systems.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Buick Enclave comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 288 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, while all-wheel drive is an option. Properly equipped, the Enclave can tow 4,500 pounds.

In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive Enclave went from zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds, which is on par with other large crossovers with a base V6.

EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway) with front-wheel drive and 18 combined (16 city/22 highway) with all-wheel drive.

Safety

Every 2014 Enclave includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front outboard side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Also standard is a large airbag that deploys between the front seats in the event of a side impact. The standard OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock.

Rear parking sensors are standard on all versions. The Leather and Premium Groups include a blind-spot warning system and a cross-traffic back-up warning system. The Premium Group also includes forward collision alert and lane departure warning systems. The latter two are optional on the Leather Group.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Enclave with the optional 20-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is an average distance.

In government crash tests, the Enclave earned a top five-star rating for overall performance, with five stars being given for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Enclave also aced the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, where it earned the highest rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

The 2014 Buick Enclave weighs close to 5,000 pounds with all-wheel drive, so it's not exactly light on its feet. The V6 engine provides adequate performance but lacks punch during authoritative passing maneuvers. In addition, the automatic transmission can be slow to react when a quick downshift is needed, though its gearchanges are at least smooth.

On the highway, the Enclave is well suited to transporting people and cargo in abundance thanks to its smooth ride and low levels of wind and road noise. Driven around turns, this big crossover SUV still feels reasonably secure and planted, but it's by no means sporty. If you're looking for a crossover that's a bit more engaging to drive, the CX-9, Flex and MDX are all good choices.

Interior

The Buick Enclave interior exists in a realm between regular- and luxury-branded crossovers. Materials are attractive and of good quality. We particularly like the padded vinyl trim on the dashboard: Thanks to contrasting stitching, it looks like real leather and contributes to the Buick's classy ambience.

The climate controls are operated by three easy-to-use knobs, while every Enclave features Buick's IntelliLink 6.5-inch touchscreen display. IntelliLink allows smartphone radio app integration, and features a clean layout and intuitive menu structure. The screen itself is mounted low in the driver's sight line, however, and requires a longer glance away from the road than we'd like. In addition, the system is sometimes slow to respond to touch inputs (and occasionally misses them entirely), making the interface a bit frustrating.

As for more practical matters, the Enclave (along with its GM cousins) is one of the most spacious crossovers available for both people and cargo. Front-row passengers will enjoy abundant head- and legroom, as will second-row occupants. But the middle-row seat cushions are mounted a bit low, which impacts comfort for adults. Sliding those seats all the way back helps alleviate this issue, but doing so effectively kills third-row legroom.

The narrow, flat-cushioned third-row seats are easily deployed and stowed, though they're really only suited for kids and smaller adults. Some competitors, such as the Ford Flex, are a bit better in this regard. As is invariably the case with three-row vehicles, rearward visibility is almost nonexistent when you have a full crew onboard, so the standard rearview camera is a huge help.

The Enclave bests all of its competitors when it comes to cargo capacity, though. Even with the third-row seats in place, it can carry up to 23.3 cubic feet of luggage. That figure jumps to 68.9 behind the second row and a cavernous 116.3 cubes with the second- and third-row seats stowed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Buick Enclave.

5(43%)
4(35%)
3(4%)
2(8%)
1(10%)
4.0
23 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excelent Luxury Family SUV
bshapiro1,03/09/2014
Loving our Enclave. Is exactly what we expected. The interior is large and comfortable. There is ample space in all three rows for adults to sit comfortably. Ride is smooth and quiet. Definately feels like top quality craftmanship. Handels well for a vehicle of it's size. The blutooth connection for phones is great and we can easily stream music.
Believe in Quite Tuning
Rattler,10/04/2015
Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The Enclave is an EXCELLENT value. Very quite, very smooth, spacious, well appointed, comfortable, elegant appearance, perfect drive train package, excellent Infotainment unit with redundant manual controls, no service issues, excellent gas mileage for the size of the vehicle. Does it get any better? Update after 2 years and 12,000 miles. I would not alter my previous ratings. We have enjoyed the Enclave as much if not better than any vehicle we have ever owned. Not one service issue, that just might be the best part. Still believing in quite tuning. Update after 34 months and 15,000 miles. First vehicle I have ever owned with NO service issues. Loving it! Update 4/2017..Deffective battery...premature. OnStar saved the day...excellent service. Vehicle running in 1 hour. WOW! On a rainy Sunday to boot. No charge....warranty. Update 10/2017.....Very satisfied with vehicle. Looking to purchase a revised/restyled 2018 model unless it has stop/start engine...a deal breaker. Update 4/26/2018.....After over 4 years and 20,129 miles. Still enjoying the Enclave as much as ever. Right headlamp bulb replaced out of warranty. Purchased Delco bulb from Amazon for $130.00 and installed it myself, easily. GM dealership quoted $556.26 total for replacement. So sad we couldn't purchase a 2018 Enclave due to stop/start technology. Update 11/5/2018......Just got back from a long road trip. We drove 12 hour days and were pleasantly surprised how we didn't get fatigued at the end of the day.The Enclave is a wonderful road car. No service issues. Current mileage 24652. Considering purchasing a 2018/2019 Enclave since aftermarket now offers a device to disable the ridiculous Start/Stop feature. Update 5/6/2020, mileage 25602, Enclave performing perfectly. Still no service issues..amazing. Wonderful vehicle on road trips. If only I could buy a new one without start/stop feature.
2014 Buick Enclave Engine seized after 3 years
Henrik,06/28/2017
Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Our 2014 Buick Enclave engine seized after 3 years and 71500 miles. Called the dealers around my area and got the worst respond to how they can help and one of the dealer never called back at all. finally talk to corporate office and they suggest to take the car in to find out what is going on and they were going to help me in repair because the mileage was over 70000. We decided to take it to local mechanic shop to take the engine in part and repair this way we save money. They find out one of the valves spring was broken and land it on top of the piston and cause all the problems. I never heard the engine stop working in 71500 miles because GM uses all made in China parts. This was my first American made car and last American made car going to have. Never will buy another American made car again.
Luxury at Value
ugnaut,08/23/2014
We went looking for crossovers we first looked at mid-small size ones. The big issue for my wife was comfortable seats and a little luxury if you drive a lot of miles. Its hard to find in the 20-30 range. We actually like the Encore but that was about 30 with the leather package with no deals. We looked at higher price/luxury cars from Acura, Audi, BMW, etc.. We ended up with Leather package Enclave at around 40k after discounts, rebates. We didn't want to pay 50K+ for name only, the Buick was a nice middle ground between luxury and value. We ignored features such as Nav and more electronics which everybody always complains about on most brands, besides the Iphone works as well. See favs.
See all 23 reviews of the 2014 Buick Enclave
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2014 Buick Enclave features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Buick Enclave

Used 2014 Buick Enclave Overview

The Used 2014 Buick Enclave is offered in the following submodels: Enclave SUV. Available styles include Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Convenience Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Buick Enclave?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Buick Enclave trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group is priced between $13,911 and$19,990 with odometer readings between 42638 and120940 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group is priced between $14,995 and$20,991 with odometer readings between 53271 and133437 miles.

Which used 2014 Buick Enclaves are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Buick Enclave for sale near. There are currently 19 used and CPO 2014 Enclaves listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,911 and mileage as low as 42638 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Buick Enclave.

