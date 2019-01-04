2019 Buick Enclave
What’s new
- No major changes for 2019
- New front-wheel-drive-only Preferred trim slots below Essence
- Part of the second Enclave generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Generous room for passengers in all three rows
- Quiet and smooth ride quality
- Plenty of standard features
- Some advanced safety features only available on the top trim level
Which Enclave does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Buick Enclave carries over from the redesigned 2018 model with only minor trim and options updates, and that's a good thing. We like the Enclave's long list of standard features and its high level of in-car technology. You can choose from either front- or all-wheel-drive versions of all trims, except for the new front-wheel-drive-only Preferred.
Whichever version you get, know that you'll have a quiet and comfortable cabin that can seat up to seven passengers. The Enclave is one of the biggest SUVs in its class, in fact, and seat comfort and roominess are two of its strong points. Folding down both the second- and third-row seats provides up to 97.6 cubic feet of cargo space.
Equally big is the Enclave's corporate sibling, the Chevrolet Traverse. Besides styling, the main reason to get the Enclave is its considerably higher number of standard features. Even the base Enclave comes with keyless entry and push-button start, a hands-free liftgate, and excellent standard infotainment technology that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.
The Enclave doesn't have the road-hugging chops like some of its European rivals, and it's not the least expensive in the segment. But if a comfortable highway ride, a roomy interior and getting lots of features are priorities, take a look at the 2019 Buick Enclave.
2019 Buick Enclave models
The 2019 Buick Enclave is available in four trims. They all use the same 3.6-liter V6 engine (302 horsepower, 260 pound-feet) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Preferred is available only in front-wheel drive; the remaining trims are available in front- or all-wheel drive. The Essence features additional safety and comfort tech, while the Premium trim adds more luxury and safety amenities. At the top, the Avenir promises tech, safety and comfort features on par with what's offered in the best luxury crossovers. All Enclaves have seating for seven.
Even in base Preferred trim, the Enclave comes with features that make it competitive in the three-row SUV segment. It comes standard with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, remote engine start, three-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats with heating, adjustable second-row captain's chairs, and 60/40-split folding third-row seats. Standard in-car technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, OnStar communications (with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot), USB ports (two in front and four for rear passengers), and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The Essence includes a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, a cabin air ionization system and leather seating surfaces. Optionally, you can add all-wheel drive, a heavy-duty tow package that allows you to pull up to 5,000 pounds, a top-down parking camera system, and a sunroof.
Premium models add low-speed forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, front parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, a 10-speaker premium Bose sound system, lane departure warning and intervention, a heated steering wheel, heated seats for outboard second-row passengers, ventilated seats for the front row, and power-folding third-row seats.
Top-trim Avenir models roll on 20-inch wheels and receive a navigation system (optional on the Essence and the Premium), a larger driver information display, a rearview mirror with integrated camera display, a sunroof, a top-down parking camera system, premium leather upholstery, upgraded interior trim, and a wireless device charging pad. Optionally, you can spec your Avenir with the Avenir Technology package that adds adaptive cruise control, upgraded automatic emergency braking and an adaptive suspension.
Trim tested
Most helpful consumer reviews
I too have a 2019 Buick Enclave with transmission problems. Took it into the dealer after 2000 miles after it started shaking when accelerating. The dealership said it needed a new torque converter and we could drive it until the part was available. This was around New Years, we went back to get the Enclave and the dealer said they were later told by GM just to flush the transmission as it had too much lubricant from assembly. We took it home and it still shuddered, called the dealer and GM said to flush it again. This time when we picked it up it was worse than when it started. So now GM told the dealership to replace the torque converter however they cannot locate one. So now 6 weeks after this started we are still waiting for a torque converter that may or may not fix this.
A new transmission was installed by the dealer (Banks Chevrolet-Concord, NH) who provided outstanding service with our lemon. The new transmission is clunky and does not shift smoothly on hills going both up and down. I strongly recommend avoiding Buick's with this transmission! I bought a 2019 Enclave in October 2019. Immediately experienced transmission surging while driving down my moderately sloping driveway. Then on Dec 20,2018 I could not go over 27 mph nor shift gears. Towed by dealer to their shop and told they had to order a new transmission from N. Dakota if available. Which leads me to suspect that new transmissions must be in demand due to being a chronic problem. Web searching indicates 2018's had same problem and the 2019's have the same model number transmission as the 2018's. Hope to not have to go the Lemon Law route. Dealer has been very good. GMC, I am not so sure! You would think they would have corrected the transmission problems for the 2019 models, unless they had use up their transmission inventory.
Accelerating 17-20 mph the transmission shudders again at 27-30. The first vehicle had so many repair attempts that it had been repurchased by GM. I now have a 2019, Enclave Avenir which is demonstrating the same issues. This is of major concern, especially now reading the reviews of the same concerns. The service technicians have been wonderful, and we really want to like the vehicle, but this is just ridiculous!
Didn't want to purchase a GM product, but since the Enclave is the only CUV with three usable rows of seating which still has decent cargo space behind the third row, I took a chance. So far I've been impressed. The ride and handling are very good, the engine has plenty of power, the transmission is less smooth than I expected but it's okay, the tech features are useful, there are many safety features, and the fit and finish are good. No problems with anything so far. It's not perfect of course. Some of the materials are not luxury level, the electronic gear shifter is awkward, and there are a few missing amenities, but overall it's been enjoyable. Update: It's been over a year now with the Enclave and everything is still great. No issues whatsoever.
Features & Specs
|Essence 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$42,000
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Essence 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$44,000
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Premium 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$50,400
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Avenir 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$55,800
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Enclave safety features:
- Following Distance Indicator
- Uses the radar cruise control system to let the driver know if the Enclave is following the car ahead too closely.
- Lane Change and Blind Zone Alert
- Alerts drivers of fast-approaching cars in adjacent lanes. Also warns drivers if there's a vehicle in a blind spot.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Warns the driver of a lane departure or imminent collision by vibrating the seat in the direction of the threat.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
Buick Enclave vs. the competition
Buick Enclave vs. Chevrolet Traverse
Both Enclave and Traverse share the same bones, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they use virtually the same powertrain and have excellent interior roominess. The Enclave features exterior styling that's more subdued and a notch above the Traverse, with a classier interior design to match. From a value standpoint, though, the Traverse gets you almost all the same features for a lower cost.
Buick Enclave vs. Honda Pilot
The Enclave has a bit more power and a lot more interior space than the Pilot. But when it comes to seating, the Pilot one-ups the Enclave with seating for eight versus the Buick's seven. The Pilot also handles twists and turns a little better, though the Enclave's plush ride and quiet interior invite long trips. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Pilot.
Buick Enclave vs. Buick Encore
The Encore's small size makes it a better pick for dense urban environments. The Enclave's roomy three rows of seating and ample trunk space entice passengers to stretch out. The Enclave is a lot more expensive than the Encore, but you're getting a lot more capability, too.
FAQ
Is the Buick Enclave a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Buick Enclave?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Buick Enclave:
- No major changes for 2019
- New front-wheel-drive-only Preferred trim slots below Essence
- Part of the second Enclave generation introduced for 2018
Is the Buick Enclave reliable?
Is the 2019 Buick Enclave a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Buick Enclave?
The least-expensive 2019 Buick Enclave is the 2019 Buick Enclave Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,000.
Other versions include:
- Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,000
- Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,000
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $50,400
- Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $55,800
- Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,100
- Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $53,500
- Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,000
What are the different models of Buick Enclave?
More about the 2019 Buick Enclave
The 2019 Buick Enclave is a seven-seat crossover that's available in four trims and in either front- or all-wheel drive. The 2019 model aims to liven up the Enclave's image, using technology and design to differentiate it from the previous generation.
Buick is hoping to set its SUV apart from the competition by offering more features and capability at a given price point. The front-wheel-drive-only Enclave base model, the Preferred, comes with smartphone integration and a flexible seating system thanks to 60/40-split third-row seating and adjustable and foldable second-row captain's chairs. All seating positions are wrapped in cloth to start, and the driver and front passenger benefit from power-adjustable and heated seats. All Enclaves have a V6 engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission, as well as active noise canceling in the cabin, three-zone automatic climate control and LED exterior lights.
The Essence model adds more safety and luxury appointments. Blind-spot monitoring and lane change assist are added to the safety equipment, and air ionization filtration is standard. Seating surfaces are now leather.
Premium models benefit from additional safety and luxury items as well. Standard features include driver-position memory settings, low-speed forward automatic braking, and a following distance indicator, which shows you how far you are from the car in front. The infotainment system remains the same. But HD radio is added, and the standard speakers are swapped out for a Bose 10-speaker system.
Buick's top-trim model, the Avenir, adds wood trim, 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, and navigation. It also swaps out the standard rearview mirror for a camera display system. Optionally, the Avenir Tech package adds adaptive cruise control and a dynamically adjustable suspension for an even smoother ride.
Overall, the 2019 Buick Enclave promises to deliver a pleasing number of tech and luxury features, all wrapped in Buick's stately but conservative styling. Its interior design is clean, and interior space should rank high in the class. No matter which trim level interests you, let Edmunds help you decide the right Buick Enclave for you.
2019 Buick Enclave Overview
The 2019 Buick Enclave is offered in the following submodels: Enclave SUV. Available styles include Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Buick Enclave?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Buick Enclave and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Enclave 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Enclave.
