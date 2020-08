Close

This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Buick Enclave gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This low mileage Buick Enclave has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2008 Buick Enclave: The all-new 2008 Buick Enclave joins a fast-growing segment of luxury crossover SUVs populated by vehicles from Acura, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. In either CX or CXL trim, the Enclave costs less than any of them. The Enclave's interior appointments uphold Buick's luxury heritage, and space abounds, with three rows of luxury seating for adults and easy access to the rear row. As much as 116 cubic feet of cargo capacity are on hand, which is far more than most of its peers. Thanks to Buick's exclusive Quiet Tuning, the Enclave rides quieter than nearly all of its competition as well. This model sets itself apart with Large luxury crossover SUV with room for eight or plenty of cargo, smooth ride, ample power from V6, and a new benchmark for Buick.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: 5GAER23728J306009

Stock: 8J306009

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020