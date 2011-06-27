Close

Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Bountiful - West Bountiful / Utah

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GAEV23768J305036

Stock: B4888A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-16-2020