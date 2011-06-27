Used 2008 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me
- $6,753Great Deal
2008 Buick Enclave CXL152,487 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas
Inspected by Round Rock Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!! Buy with Confidence!! ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** PRICES WITH NMAC FINANCING Round Rock Nissan 3050 N IH 35 Round Rock, TX 78681 Call our helpful Staff for further Assistance. 512-244-8500! Round Rock Nissan now offers a complete online automotive purchase experience with Acceleride! No Haggle, No Hassle, No stress. Just select the vehicle you would like to purchase and use the Acceleride link to review and select purchase options 100% online. If you prefer, you don't even have to come to the dealership as we offer free local delivery to Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Hutto, Austin, and surrounding areas. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Buick Enclave gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This low mileage Buick Enclave has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2008 Buick Enclave: The all-new 2008 Buick Enclave joins a fast-growing segment of luxury crossover SUVs populated by vehicles from Acura, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. In either CX or CXL trim, the Enclave costs less than any of them. The Enclave's interior appointments uphold Buick's luxury heritage, and space abounds, with three rows of luxury seating for adults and easy access to the rear row. As much as 116 cubic feet of cargo capacity are on hand, which is far more than most of its peers. Thanks to Buick's exclusive Quiet Tuning, the Enclave rides quieter than nearly all of its competition as well. This model sets itself apart with Large luxury crossover SUV with room for eight or plenty of cargo, smooth ride, ample power from V6, and a new benchmark for Buick. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER23728J306009
Stock: 8J306009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $3,995Great Deal | $1,114 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL211,581 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER23768J188143
Stock: 8J188143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $4,995Great Deal | $3,217 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL145,891 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schaumburg Pre-Driven - Schaumburg / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV237X8J262563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,900Great Deal | $1,069 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL178,788 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Bountiful - West Bountiful / Utah
All of our vehicles go through a very detailed inspection and reconditioning process before they are offered up for sale! With that, you get a huge peace of mind knowing that your new car is the very best it can be! We have financing available and we love trade ins! If this isn't the perfect car for you let us know and one of our professional and friendly staff will gladly help you find your dream car!Terms and Disclaimers: It is the Customers responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. LHM Bountiful CDJR is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. On new models, all available incentives have been applied, not all customers will qualify. Some incentives are predicated on leasing, and or returning lease customers, not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details. Pricing subject to change without notice. Price listed does not include government fees and taxes, destination charges, finance charges, dealer adds, dealer document preparation charge, emission testing charge, registration or title fees. Vehicle may have minor road chips, light scratches, wheel scuffs, etc. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Please contact us with any questions you may have. Any offers of finance are subject to credit approval, approved down payment or both. Prices Include Stock or Original Equipment Only. Aftermarket Shown wheels and lift kits are Additional to Vehicle Price. Finance processing Fees are additional to the price of the vehicle. The information contained in this website is for general information purposes only. While we endeavor to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, availability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23768J305036
Stock: B4888A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $2,950Great Deal | $3,508 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL199,287 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Dorn Auto Sales - Delano / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23718J307437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,475Good Deal | $995 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL117,644 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frankfort Toyota - Frankfort / Kentucky
2008 Buick Enclave 3.6L V6 VVT CXL AWD 6-Speed Automatic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. AWD. Odometer is 32682 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23778J119246
Stock: 2T897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- New Listing$9,990Good Deal | $783 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL96,637 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
Buick wants to be known as a premium automaker, but none of the vehicles the brand has rolled out over the last five years have fully lived up to their luxury billing. The 2008 Buick Enclave could be the one that breaks Buick`s mediocrity streak. At first glance, the Enclave is just another new crossover SUV with a standard V6, a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and seven- and eight-passenger seating configurations. But step inside and it`s a different story from other Buicks. The cabin doesn`t look like it was built to a price; rather, it comes across as a product of thoughtful design, with artistic curves to the dash, shapely front seats and Tiffany Blue-inspired illumination. On the whole, the `08 Enclave is a step up for Buick and a viable entry in the premium crossover SUV class. A large crossover SUV, the 2008 Buick Enclave comes in CX and CXL trim levels. Both have a standard seven-passenger seating configuration via second-row captain`s chairs and a third-row bench seat. An optional second-row bench seat, available for no extra charge, increases capacity to eight. The base CX comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon HID headlights, a power liftgate, heated outside mirrors, cloth upholstery, a power driver seat, a telescoping leather/wood steering wheel, triple-zone automatic climate control, a six-speaker CD stereo with an MP3 player input jack, satellite radio and OnStar telematics (including the Turn-by-Turn navigation feature). The high-line Enclave CXL adds 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, heated front seats and additional power seat adjustments, including memory settings for the driver. Most options for the Buick Enclave are grouped in packages. There are four different entertainment packages, allowing you to pick up features like a navigation system, a back-up camera, a 10-speaker Bose audio system with an in-dash CD changer, and a rear DVD entertainment system that plays in 5.1 surround sound. There`s also the Driver Confidence Package, which adds remote start, rear parking sensors and heated windshield washer fluid. Exclusive to the CXL is the Luxury Package, which contains adaptive headlights, power-folding outside mirrors, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel and a 110-volt outlet. Stand-alone options on both trim levels include the Dual SkyScape Sunroof (a sliding front moonroof with a fixed rear skylight), a second-row storage console and towing preparation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23728J161310
Stock: 11087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $7,395Fair Deal | $370 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL144,231 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
All Wheel Drive! 3rd row seating-- Fold down flat for extra trunk space! Dual-pane sunroof! Leather upholstery! Entertainment system built in for second row seating!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23758J270005
Stock: 8270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $6,995
2008 Buick Enclave CXL149,059 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Select Auto Group - Grand Rapids / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV237X8J152032
Stock: 152032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Good Deal | $784 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL108,350 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Spot - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23728J103570
Stock: 103570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,975Good Deal | $640 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL152,187 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2008 Buick Enclave 4dr FWD 4dr CXL features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Platinum Metallic with a Titanium with Dark Titanium Accents Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Driver Confidence Package, Luxury Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1XL, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, XM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, 110 Volt Inverter, Power driver seat, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Four wheel independent suspension, Premium Ride Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Articulating Headlamps, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Front License Plate Mounting Bracket, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power-Folding Heated Body-Color Outside Mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7-Passenger Seating with 2nd Row Captain's Chairs, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Cargo Net, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Cargo Shade, Heated Washer Fluid, Rear window wiper, 3.16 Axle Ratio 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, OnStar, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER23738J268659
Stock: 895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $5,500Fair Deal
2008 Buick Enclave CX201,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan
Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV13738J249180
Stock: A4607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,291Fair Deal | $536 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL116,292 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2008 Buick Enclave is an all-new luxury sport utility that seats seven or eight, offers big cargo space, and gets good fuel economy and performance from a modern V6 engine. It's a crossover, offering the space of truck-based SUV yet built using car-like unibody construction. Enclave is aimed at the upper end of the crossover segment, with competitors like the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 and Mercedes-Benz R 350. But what really sets the Enclave apart is its modern cabin, with stylish illumination, crisp graphics, genuine wood trim and nice leather. The seats are comfortable, and it can be ordered with a second-row bench seat or luxurious captain's chairs, depending on whether seven- or eight-passenger capacity is needed. There's lots of convenient cubby storage and the Enclave offers 115 cubic feet of cargo space with all the seats folded down. Equipped with GM's new high-feature 3.6-liter V6, the Enclave offers good acceleration performance while earning an EPA-estimated 16/22 City/Highway mpg under the more stringent new test procedures. Enclave is rated to tow up to 4500 pounds. This model has seating for 7 and Automatic Transmission, Front and Rear A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, BOSE Premium AM/FM/XM CD Player, Leather Interior, Dual Power Seats with Heat and Memory for 2 Drivers, 19 Alloy Wheels, Power Lift Gate, Roof Rack, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Tow Package, Moon Roof, Remote Start and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23768J293910
Stock: C3910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,900Good Deal | $1,029 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL134,091 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M*A*S*H - Wahiawa / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23788J300405
Stock: 300405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,521Good Deal | $522 below market
2008 Buick Enclave CXL151,043 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Curbside Motors - Lakewood / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23788J140428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,995Fair Deal
2008 Buick Enclave CXL84,699 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elite Pre-Owned Auto - Peabody / Massachusetts
Good credit bad credit. Second chance auto loans first time buyers welcome. Everyone is Financed O.A.T here at Elite Preowned Auto 153 NEWBURY ST PEABODY MASS AT GULF STATION 1978 587 2693 We have strived for our customers satisfaction during our 50 years in business! We also accept trade-ins, push, pull or tow! We desire to help our customers with financing. This vehicle is in excellent shape. . Every vehicle at Elite Preowned Auto we service and guarantee. We stand by our vehicles with a warranty. Thanks for looking! Sincerely Elite Preowned Auto WE ALLWAYS HAVE A GREAT SELECTION OF CARS TRUCKS AND SUVS !!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23728J276991
Stock: 686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,360Fair Deal
2008 Buick Enclave CXL155,921 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Nissan - Evansville / Indiana
2008 Buick Enclave CXL Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Nissan. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of Certified Pre-Owned Nissan vehicles. Get your next used vehicle where customer service matters, D-Patrick Nissan. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. FWD, 110 Volt Inverter, 19' x 7.5' Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4500lb. Trailering Provisions Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7-Passenger Seating w/2nd Row Captain's Chairs, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback/Navigation, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Articulating Headlamps, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Confidence Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Washer Fluid, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package, Memory
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER23748J231751
Stock: Z6818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $7,995Fair Deal
2008 Buick Enclave CX130,047 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania
ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Enclave CX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV13718J294747
Stock: 294747
Certified Pre-Owned: No