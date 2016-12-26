Used 2010 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

3,543 listings
Enclave Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,543 listings
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in Silver
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    162,585 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,377

    $1,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL2 in Silver
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL2

    120,468 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,977

    $1,700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL2 in Black
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL2

    130,950 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,899

    $1,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL2 in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL2

    123,988 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,957

    $1,769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in Gold
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    101,083 miles

    $8,923

    $2,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in Silver
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    113,862 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,961

    $2,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    145,642 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,888

    $1,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CX in White
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CX

    89,796 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,585

    $2,019 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in White
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    131,980 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,809

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in Black
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    143,831 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,000

    $1,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in Gold
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    123,734 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,977

    $1,676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CX in Silver
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CX

    129,041 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,087

    $1,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in Silver
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    118,856 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,599

    $625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in White
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    112,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,971

    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    146,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,491

    $557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in Dark Green
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    114,663 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,850

    $439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    133,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $896 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 in White
    used

    2010 Buick Enclave CXL1

    117,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $1,132 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,543 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Enclave

Read recent reviews for the Buick Enclave
Overall Consumer Rating
4.273 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Whoa Nellie, time for a change
Larry,12/26/2016
CXL1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I bought the vehicle used. Not long after purchase had problems with power steering pump making noise and leaking oil. After making 3 trips to the dealership problem was fixed. Next, was an air conditioning failure. Got that fixed and then in a couple of months, same failure Those were $1000+ a pop. Now the heater control has gone south. Haven't gotten it to the garage yet but I'm betting that will be another $1000 and oh and buy the way, the car overheated on the way home from making the appointment to get the heater control fixed. Also has noisy vibration when accelerating. Almost forgot the plastic tabs holding the floor mats in place break off easily Looking for another brand soon. Its a shame as we have liked the car but I just can't afford those repair cost nor should one have too on a vehicle that costs as much as these do.
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
