Used 2010 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

- 162,585 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,377$1,578 Below Market
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
2010 Buick Enclave CXL AWD 162k. Nice affordable SUV. Call today. 303-688-8355 or 303-668-9954 Visit Central Autos online at www.centautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 303-688-8355 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALVBED1AJ214949
Stock: 214949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,468 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,977$1,700 Below Market
AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia
<span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>***COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTHS/3,000 MILES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS WARRANTY INCLUDED*** <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* GUARANTEED FINANCING * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* VA INSPECTION * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* CLEAN IN AND OUT * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* V6, 3.6 Liter * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* WELL MAINTAINED * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* GREAT CONDITION* <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* BLUETOOTH COMPATIBILITY * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* ICE COLD A/C * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* AM/FM RADIO * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* NAVIGATION * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* BACKUP CAMERA * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* AUX INPUT * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* LEATHER INTERRIOR * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* HEATED SEATS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* FOG LIGHTS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* SUNROOF/MOONROOF * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER WINDOWS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER DOOR LOCK * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALVCED3AJ145722
Stock: 900851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2019
- 130,950 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,899$1,839 Below Market
Budget Auto Wholesale - Riverside / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL2 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALRCED2AJ166260
Stock: 166260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,988 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,957$1,769 Below Market
Hyundai of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
CLEAN CARFAX * POWER MOONROOF * WIRELESS PHONE CONNECTIVITY * CHROME WHEELS * 2XL PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment * AUDIO SYSTEM WITH REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT AND NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo, Advanced Bose 10-speaker 5.1 Surround Sound DVD entertainment and navigation with backup camera, includes auxiliary audio jack which enables plug/play connection of all auxiliary audio players, speed-compensated volume, Theftlock and Radio Data System (RDS). DVD entertainment system includes 8" screen, rear audio controls with 2 headphone jacks, and 2 wireless headphones. 115v outlet and USB port included * CASHMERE WITH COCOA ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES * COCOA METALLIC * CONSOLE, SECOND ROW CENTER includes armrest, cup holders and storage, 12v power outlet * ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 DI DIRECT INJECTION (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD) * LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE * LPO, ADVANCED 2-WAY REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER * SEATING, 7-PASSENGER second-row captain's chairs, flat folding and SmartSlide access to third row, third row flat folding 60/40 split bench (STD) * SUNROOF, POWER tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade * TIRES, P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL * WHEEL, 17" (43.2 CM) COMPACT STEEL SPARE WHEEL AND TIRE * WHEELS, 20" (50.8 CM) CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM * XM NAVTRAFFIC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL2 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALRCED1AJ227713
Stock: PR0762A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 101,083 miles
$8,923$2,302 Below Market
Romain Subaru - Evansville / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALRBED5AJ263530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,862 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,961$2,571 Below Market
Hastings Automotive - Hastings / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALVBED5AJ217529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,642 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,888$1,498 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
Pre-owned Special!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALVBED5AJ157770
Stock: G192792B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 89,796 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,585$2,019 Below Market
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges. LV CARS AIRPORT LOCATION HAS THE BEST USED CARS AND DIESEL TRUCKS IN LAS VEGAS. COME SEE ALL THE PRE OWNED INVENTORY FOR YOUR SELF OR APPLY ONLINE! WE CAN AND WILL FINANCE YOU !!! Specializing in Financing Good or Bad Credit Customers with Low Down Payments and Great Rates. With the most competitive prices on Pre-Owned Cars Suvs Trucks and Diesel Trucks in Las Vegas. All Vehicles are Inspected and come with a Nevada Vehicle Inspection Valid Emissions Test and a FREE AUTO CHECK Vehicle History Report. All Pre-Owned Inventory Comes with Warranty options up to 5 Years.LV Cars Airport is a must if you are looking for a Quality pre-owned vehicle.Come see all the inventory centrally located in Las Vegas at:4956 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas NV 89119 next to the Thomas & Mack Arena two blocks from McCarran International Airport at Tropicana and Paradise behind the AM/PM.We approve everyone onsite and take the worry out of used car buying.Quick and Easy Approval process. Just click here to apply and be approved in minutes.https://lvcarsairport.com/creditapp.aspx?Questions? Operators are waiting for your call @ 702-476-6867
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALRAED2AJ111991
Stock: LVCA111991R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,809$1,282 Below Market
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
Room for the Whole Family! This Buick Enclave CXL's top options include Leather Heated Seats, Remote Start, Navigation, Third Row Seating, Bose Sound System, and more! It has a powerful Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT, WHEELS, 4-19" X 7.5" (48.3 CM X 19.1 CM) SEVEN-SPOKE CHROMED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD).Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 10NB11-840.*Drive Your Buick Enclave CXL with 1XL in Luxury with These Packages*POWER OUTLET, 3-PRONG HOUSEHOLD-STYLE, 115-VOLT, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 DI DIRECT INJECTION (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD), CASHMERE WITH COCOA ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo CD player, MP3 playback, Advanced Bose 10-speaker system and navigation with backup camera, includes auxiliary audio jack which enables plug/play connection of all auxiliary audio players, speed-compensated volume, Theftlock, Radio Data System (RDS) and rear audio controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included). 115v outlet and USB port included, 1XL PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down features, passenger Express-Down feature, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Requires FWD.), Trailering provisions, 2000 lbs. (907 kg), Traction control, full-range.**After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALRBED2AJ185370
Stock: 10NB11
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 143,831 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,000$1,235 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
AWD**3RD ROW SEAT**BACKUP/REVERSE CAMERA ** WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--RELIABLE. LUXURYSPORTY--WITH 3RD ROW SEAT GREAT CAR FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY--MULTIPLE TECH FEATURES--- MIDDLE SEAT CAPTAIN SEATS--BLACK ON BLACK--BLACK exterior and BLACK interior .Features include: --Engine 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 MPFI--Seats heated driver and front passenger--Steering wheel Tilt-Wheel and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock--Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable--Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer--Audio system controls rear with 2 headphone jacks--Antenna Quad-Band for AM/FM stereo and OnStar----power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle OptionsAir bags dual-stage frontal and side-impact driver and front passenger and side curtain for first second and third row outboard passengers with Passenger Sensing System and roll over protection (Head curtain side air bags are designed to help reduce the risk of head and neck injuries to front and rear seat occupants on the near side of certain side-impact collisions. Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your child's age and size. Even in vehicles equipped with air bags and the PasAll-wheel driveAxle 3.16 ratioBluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Inerface)Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel discDefogger rear-window electricDoor locks rear child securityExhaust dual with bright chromed tipsFog lamps front halogen with projector technologyGlass Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear-side quarter panel and liftgateGlovebox locking passenger-side of instrument panelHeadlamps High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezelsInstrumentation engine oil life monitorLiftgate rear powerLuggage rack side rails roof-mounted chromedMirror inside rearview auto-dimmingMirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-color manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicatorsSeats heated driver and front passengerSteering column tilt and telescopicSteering wheel leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accentsSteering power variable effortSuspension Premium Ride 4-wheel independentTire pressure monitoring systemTrailering provisions 2000 lbs. (907 kg)Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmableVisors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrorsWiper rear intermittent with washerWipers front intermittent with structureless wiper bladesXM Radio is standard on more than 50 2010 GM models including three trial months of service. XM turns your world on with commercial-free music channels for virtually every music genre all in amazing digital quality sound. Turn on your favorite sports the biggest names in News Talk and Comedy family programming exclusive concerts and original music series wherever you go from coast to coast. Everything worth listening to is now on XM (XM service available only in the 48 contiguous United States and thEngine 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 DI Direct Injection (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm)GVWR 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)QuietTuning Buick exclusive process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabinSeat adjuster 4-way power front passenger (fore-aft and recline) power lumbarFloor mats front and rear auxiliary covering (Floormats first second and third row.)Instrumentation includes Driver Information Center tachometer speedometer fuel coolant temperature battery gear selector outside air temperature and compass display (Digital compass display moves to navigation screen with (UUM) Audio system with Navigation and (U4H) Audio system with Rear Seat Entertainment and Navigation.)Windows power with driver Express-Up and -Down features passenger Express-Down featureTheft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer with content theft alarmAir conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right front passenger and rear seat occupants DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *T DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *TAX ID PROGRAM AVAILABLE.......GUARANTEED credit approval **** 6 month/6000 mile warranty on all please ask for details certain exclusions apply .. .... .prices may change with out notice price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH WARRANTY !!!!! ask sales associate for details.... DON'T PAY RETAIL PRICE FOR A CAR PAY OUTLET PRICE AT ELLAS AUTO OUTLET....... with our new off site mechanical facility we are providing our customers with better cars at lower prices because we service our own vehicles and we cut the middle man IF WE SAVE MONEY YOU SAVE MONEY so don't waste time and come take a look at the vehicle of your choice we have over 250 cars in stock at all times for you to choose from. Hope to see you soon have a SAFE DRIVE.....and please BUCKLE UP.. HOURS....MONDAY - SATURDAY 9 am to 6 pm. DIRECTIONS RICHMOND or surrounding area take I95 North to Exit #118 make left at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. WASHINGTONMARYLANDOR NORTHERN VA take I95 South to Exit #118 make right at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. .price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change without notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! .prices may change with out notice price excludes $299 processing fee we do not accept personal check. we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice prices may change at any time with out notice . financing down payment interest rate and monthly payments depend on your credit....We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! we are the only dealer with most cars under $5000 For More Great Prices Check Us Out At www.ELLASAUTOOUTLET.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALVBEDXAJ123419
Stock: D5ELT5Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,734 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,977$1,676 Below Market
Karman Auto Sales - Lowell / Massachusetts
GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, A PLUS BBB DEALER, Sculpted in elegant Red Jewel Tintcoat with Cashmere interior, our 2010 Buick Enclave CXL AWD delivers functionality, style, and an extra dose of class to your day! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that generates 288hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV performs well and offers near 24mpg on the open road along with a quiet, compliant ride that stands out from the pack with its gorgeous wheels, a dual-pane sunroof, a distinctive grille, and sleek stance. Inside our CXL, you will find features you desire, such as heated and cooled leather seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, storage cubbies, and plenty of cargo space. You'll certainly appreciate the added convenience of Bluetooth, premium audio, and available OnStar with Directions and Connections. Load up the family and get set for adventure! With a wealth of safety features from Buick, including airbags, ABS, rear parking assist, StabiliTrak, and 4-wheel antilock brakes, feeling secure will be no issue. This Enclave CXL is a must-see, must-drive! So take it to the next level and Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALVBED6AJ264083
Stock: 264083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,041 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,087$1,526 Below Market
Jake Sweeney Chevrolet - Springdale / Ohio
Meet our amazing 2010 Buick Enclave CX SUV proudly presented in Blue Metallic. Powered by a dependable 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 275hp while paired to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive CX combination is easy to drive, simple to own, and offers up to 24mpg on the highway. The exterior is enhanced with great looking wheels, chrome accents, and fog lights.Inside our CX, you will find luxury features you will appreciate. Comfortable power seating, an outstanding audio system, and power accessories.Standard safety features in our Buick include dual front, side, and curtain airbags, ABS, and electronic traction control, contributing to the Enclave's five-star NHTSA safety ratings. Print this out and call us NOW for your personalized test drive towards ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALRAED8AJ136457
Stock: R3387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 118,856 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,599$625 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Buick ENCLAVE CXL AWD 3rd Row Seats home you will know you've made a solid investment. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Buick ENCLAVE CXL AWD 3rd Row Seats through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Buick ENCLAVE CXL AWD 3rd Row Seats is equipped with a 3.6L 6 cyl engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 3.6L 6 cyl will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Buick ENCLAVE CXL AWD 3rd Row Seats. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Buick ENCLAVE CXL AWD 3rd Row Seats. Compared with other SUV's out there, you will not find another better equipped Buick ENCLAVE CXL AWD 3rd Row Seats at the price we are offering. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Looking at this SUV, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. The interior of this SUV has been perfectly maintained. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 367-0402 to find out more. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. We are only minutes away from Chantilly, stop by and visit us today. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALVBED6AJ153484
Stock: 11928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,971
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
Only ONE previous owner and a STRONG service history! This 2010 Enclave CXL is unbelievably nice! You would never guess that it's a 10 year old car if you didn't know any better! It comes with tons of equipment such as Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seating, Upgraded Wheel Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, USB Connectivity, Bose Premium Sound, Rear Seat Audio Controls, OnStar Connectivity, and more! Don't skip on this very well cared for Enclave! Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALRBED9AJ174494
Stock: AJ174494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 146,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,491$557 Below Market
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership. Accident Free CARFAX History, Carfax One Owner, Leather, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, CD player, Heated front seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Gold 2010 Buick Enclave CXLCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALRBED0AJ146437
Stock: V20275B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 114,663 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,850$439 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Sanford - Sanford / Florida
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection 1Xl Preferred Equipment Group Audio System Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 Di Direct Injection Seating; 7-Passenger Silver Green Metallic Tires; P255/60R19-108S All-Season; Blackwall; Michelin Titanium With Dark Titanium Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheel; 17" (43.2 Cm) Compact Steel Spare Wheel And Tire Wheels; 4-19" X 7.5" (48.3 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Fifteen-Spoke Machined Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Buick includes: ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 DI DIRECT INJECTION V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The Buick Enclave CXL w/1XL offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. This 2010 Buick Enclave has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2010 Buick Enclave: One of the Enclave's strengths is that it's sized closer to a mid-size SUV, yet its interior makes excellent use of the space so that it can accommodate up to eight passengers -- space that rivals some full-size SUVs. Factor in a nice, controlled ride and crisp, car-like handling, an extensive list of standard features, and top-notch safety, and the Enclave is an alternative family-mover that deserves a look. Strengths of this model include smooth ride, roomy interior, safety, and Smooth, responsive powertrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALRBEDXAJ102008
Stock: AJ102008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 133,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$896 Below Market
WS Auto Sales - El Cajon / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALVBED9AJ232843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999$1,132 Below Market
1st Class Auto Sales - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota
Power Liftgate ReleaseSpecial SuspensionTraction ControlStabiliTrakABS (4-Wheel)Anti-Theft SystemKeyless EntryKeyless StartAir ConditioningAir Conditioning, RearPower WindowsPower Door LocksCruise ControlPower SteeringTilt & Telescoping WheelAM/FM StereoCD/MP3 (Single Disc)Bose Premium SoundXM SatelliteBluetooth WirelessOnStarParking SensorsBackup CameraDual Air BagsSide Air BagsF&R Head Curtain Air BagsHeated SeatsDual Power SeatsLeather7-Passenger SeatingThird Row SeatQuad Seating (4 Buckets)HID HeadlampsDaytime Running LightsFog LightsRoof RailsRoof RackTowing PkgAlloy WheelsVehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Drives great, Family friendly, Not seen any accidents, Single owner, Available Satellite Radio, Regularly maintained
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GALVBED5AJ189554
Stock: 189554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
