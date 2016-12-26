Used 2010 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

LUXURYSPORTY--WITH 3RD ROW SEAT GREAT CAR FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY--MULTIPLE TECH FEATURES--- MIDDLE SEAT CAPTAIN SEATS--BLACK ON BLACK--BLACK exterior and BLACK interior .Features include: --Engine 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 MPFI--Seats heated driver and front passenger--Steering wheel Tilt-Wheel and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock--Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable--Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer--Audio system controls rear with 2 headphone jacks--Antenna Quad-Band for AM/FM stereo and OnStar----power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle OptionsAir bags dual-stage frontal and side-impact driver and front passenger and side curtain for first second and third row outboard passengers with Passenger Sensing System and roll over protection (Head curtain side air bags are designed to help reduce the risk of head and neck injuries to front and rear seat occupants on the near side of certain side-impact collisions. Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your child's age and size. Even in vehicles equipped with air bags and the PasAll-wheel driveAxle 3.16 ratioBluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Inerface)Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel discDefogger rear-window electricDoor locks rear child securityExhaust dual with bright chromed tipsFog lamps front halogen with projector technologyGlass Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear-side quarter panel and liftgateGlovebox locking passenger-side of instrument panelHeadlamps High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezelsInstrumentation engine oil life monitorLiftgate rear powerLuggage rack side rails roof-mounted chromedMirror inside rearview auto-dimmingMirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-color manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicatorsSeats heated driver and front passengerSteering column tilt and telescopicSteering wheel leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accentsSteering power variable effortSuspension Premium Ride 4-wheel independentTire pressure monitoring systemTrailering provisions 2000 lbs. (907 kg)Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmableVisors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrorsWiper rear intermittent with washerWipers front intermittent with structureless wiper bladesXM Radio is standard on more than 50 2010 GM models including three trial months of service. XM turns your world on with commercial-free music channels for virtually every music genre all in amazing digital quality sound. Turn on your favorite sports the biggest names in News Talk and Comedy family programming exclusive concerts and original music series wherever you go from coast to coast. Everything worth listening to is now on XM (XM service available only in the 48 contiguous United States and thEngine 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 DI Direct Injection (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm)GVWR 6459 lbs. QuietTuning Buick exclusive process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabinSeat adjuster 4-way power front passenger (fore-aft and recline) power lumbarFloor mats front and rear auxiliary covering (Floormats first second and third row.)Instrumentation includes Driver Information Center tachometer speedometer fuel coolant temperature battery gear selector outside air temperature and compass display (Digital compass display moves to navigation screen with (UUM) Audio system with Navigation and (U4H) Audio system with Rear Seat Entertainment and Navigation.)Windows power with driver Express-Up and -Down features passenger Express-Down featureTheft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer with content theft alarmAir conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right front passenger and rear seat occupants AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GALVBEDXAJ123419

Stock: D5ELT5Y

Certified Pre-Owned: No

