We bought the 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir in February 2018, by September we had 17,000 miles. So have had some time to get to know the car. It is very quiet, capable and comfortable. It is outstanding on the road, handles well in all ice, snow, rain, black ice conditions, as well as on dry road. Evens out the bumps, very comfortable on road trips, ride and noise cancelling are exceptional. It is the least fatiguing car I have ever had, I arrive after 5 to 10 hours of driving relaxed. Averaging almost 27 MPG, have had several tanks that were over 30 MPG. The FWD works great and is more than adequate for most snow conditions. The AWD also works well and is good for snows up to 10-12 inches, over that it gets high centered. It is sure-footed and handling is very measured on icy and wet curves. I should add that my wife likes it much better than her BMW X5. Ride is vastly superior, oh and it burns regular! In short, a very happy owner. Oh be sure to buy the deep rubber all weather mats, they are great. March 2020 update, we now have 2 years diving experince with the car and have logged 51,000 miles. It is without any doubt the best car we have ever owned. Other than routined maintence it has been trouble free, with one exception. In May 2019, after pulling away from a parking lot, the car started to buck and surge llike a bronco. My wife and I were terrified, turned the car off and had it towed to the dealer. They said ithere was programming fix which GM hoped would fix the problem and it largly did. About 5 months later, there was some hesittaion in upshifting on hills at low speeds, once again. They reprogrammed the transmission control module with the lastest software update and there have been no issues since then. Overall, the vehicle is excellent, nimble and controlled when pushing it in tight curves, great highway cruiser. Great predictable handling in the ice and snow conditions of northern Wisconsin. One sugestion for GM, wtith the 20 inch tires, sometimes the snow will build up in the wheelwells. If they could add a heating element to the friont wheelwells, this would eliminate the bounching problem and the need to chop out the accumulated ice and snow. A heating element for the front windshield wipers would be useful as well. These are constructive comments, I love the vehicle and would buy another!

