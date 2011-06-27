  1. Home
2018 Buick Enclave Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous room for passengers in all three rows
  • Quiet and smooth ride quality
  • Plenty of standard features
  • Some advanced safety features only available on the top trim level
Which Enclave does Edmunds recommend?

To take advantage of the luxury positioning of this new Enclave, we recommend the Enclave Premium . It includes low-speed forward collision mitigation, driver seat and mirror position memory, and an upgraded Bose audio system. Front-wheel drive is standard, but get the optional all-wheel drive if you live in snow country.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Originally debuting for the 2008 model year, the first-generation Buick Enclave stood out in the three-row crossover SUV segment for its roomy interior and smooth and quiet ride. The redesigned 2018 Buick Enclave aims to continue in that tradition while raising the bar in the style and technology departments.

Equipped with a more powerful 3.6-liter V6 engine this year (302 horsepower and 260 pound-feet), the Enclave should be notably quicker, especially since this year's model weighs hundreds of pounds less. The 2018 Enclave is slightly longer than last year and offers additional legroom for the second-row and third-row passengers. Maximum cargo space is less than before, but there's still a generous 97.6 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded down.

We expect the 2018 Enclave will be an appealing choice for a premium three-row crossover SUV, but we won't know for sure until we get a chance to test one ourselves.

2018 Buick Enclave models

The 2018 Buick Enclave is available in four trims. They all use the same 3.6-liter V6 engine (302 hp, 260 lb-ft) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The standard Enclave is available only in front-wheel drive; the remaining trims are available in front- or all-wheel drive. The Essence features additional safety and comfort tech, while the Premium trim adds more luxury and safety amenities. At the top, the Avenir promises tech, safety and comfort features on par with what's offered in the best luxury crossovers. All Enclaves have seating for seven.

Even in base form, the Enclave comes with features that make it competitive in the three-row SUV segment. It comes standard with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, remote engine start, three-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats with heating, adjustable second-row captain's chairs and 60/40-split folding third-row seats. Standard in-car technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, OnStar communications (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot), USB ports (two in front and four for rear passengers), and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The Essence includes a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, a cabin air ionization system and leather seating surfaces. Optionally, you can add all-wheel drive, a heavy-duty tow package that allows you to pull up to 5,000 pounds, a top-down parking camera system and a sunroof.

Premium models add low-speed forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, front parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, a Bose 10-speaker premium speaker system, lane departure warning and intervention, a heated steering wheel, heated seats for outboard second-row passengers, ventilated seats for the front row, and power-folding third-row seats.

Top-trim Avenir models roll on 20-inch wheels and receive a navigation system (optional on the Essence and Premium), a larger driver information display, a rearview mirror with integrated camera display, the sunroof and top-down parking camera system, premium leather upholstery, upgraded interior trim, and a wireless device charging pad. Optionally, you can spec your Avenir with an adaptive suspension and an Avenir Technology package that allows for stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, automatic braking, grille shutters to increase aerodynamic efficiency, and the aforementioned adaptive suspension package.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

The extra horsepower and reduced weight, along with new transmission, should improve upon the previous generation's somewhat ponderous performance.

Comfort

Active noise canceling reduces extraneous wind, road and powertrain noise. Automatic three-zone climate control is standard, and all trims, aside from the base, benefit from an air ionizer. The available adaptive suspension should further help smooth out the ride.

Interior

Buick's seven-seat configuration should provide ample room for second-row and third-row passengers. Getting in and out is further helped this year by a tilt-up second-row seat that can provide quick access to the third row, even with a child safety seat installed.

Utility

With all rear seats folded down, you have a very large load floor. Standard roof rails can handle optional crossbars to load bulky and large items on the roof. Maximum cargo space is less than last year, but it's still healthy at 97.6 cubic feet.

Technology

Smartphone integration is standard, and advanced driver assist functions are only available in higher trim vehicles. The Essence and Premium can be optioned with a Bose speaker system, and the Avenir can be equipped with stop-and-go adaptive cruise control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Buick Enclave.

5(43%)
4(21%)
3(16%)
2(14%)
1(6%)
3.8
49 reviews
See all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buick Enclave Avenir beats the imports
Kevin,11/04/2017
Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir just arrived in AZ the last week of October. I had been looking for a car for a year to replace my 2012 Lexus RX 350. I was about ready to give up on finding a car with a good ride, that is quiet, has room for adults on long drives, and is still able to fit in a parking space. Oh yeah, and it had to have a decent engine. These are the attributes of the Lexus brand, but I find the new Lexus just mean-looking. I test drove all SUVs: Honda, Toyota, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q5 Q7 SQ5, Chevy Traverse, Jaguar, Acura, GMC. I like to think I pretty much covered the universe and I liked the Buick best. It is extremely quiet and yet has the guts to handle a high speed pass 70 to 90 smoothly. The long wheel base and great suspension give it a very smooth ride. This was not the most fun car I drove, but it was the most practical. We don't need the 3rd row often, but I like the immense storage with easy parking. BTW, the most fun car was not the Porsche, but the Audi SQ5. I would highly recommend it for a sporty 2 row. Buick has upped its game and matched the prestige badges with a 4 year, 50,000 mile warranty. The Avenir trim is worth the money over the premium. Looks better and seems quieter. If any of my checklist matches yours, go drive the Buick. Update after 1 year of ownership: The weird shift pattern for the electronic shifter is just plain dumb. There was no reason to change. Way too easy to shift into Park while moving. Transmission can get lost on rare occasions while shifting. LOVE the car overall. I would buy it again.
In the shop!
Disgusted,10/29/2018
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
Bought the 2018 Enclave last month. 2 days after purchase, vehicle would not engage out of low. Called and dealership immediately sent a tow truck to pick up the vehicle. Did not find out the cause, even though 8 error messages were recorded. Was told the vehicle was reprogrammed and had no problems when they drove it. 232 miles worth. Went 2 weeks without an issue. 3 days ago I could not back the vehicle out of the garage. After repeating putting the vehicle in reverse, then park 5 times, I decided to put the vehicle in D with my foot on the brake then transition to R. This procedure worked. I backed out of the garage and drove straight to the dealership. That was Thursday morning. This is Sunday. No solution yet. Both issues have to do with the transmission. I will NEVER buy a GM vehicle again. Update-Received a call from the dealership today. (Monday). GM engineers gave them instructions on what to look for. Dealership could not fix the problem. Engine light still displayed. Sent those results back to GM. Have to wait on GM for next step. Talk of putting me in a new vehicle because if they can’t fix the problem, the “Lemon Law” will take effect. Will update with final result.
It’s been 2 years
toyota420yrs,08/01/2018
Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
No additional issues. I initially wrote about a AC problem which was fixed with no repeat problem. Maybe a fluke issue. Since then my only issue was that the onboard computer had to be rebooted twice due to various issues. A little concerning but with all new cars so computer reliant, I’m thinking it’s not too uncommon. Overall, I still love the car while keeping my fingers crossed for the long term reliably. I have small issues with some design flaws. One being the wind buffering inside with one window open. With the soft sunroof cover, it flaps wildly while closed becoming noisy and annoying. Also, the clip to keep the sunroof cover closed appears to be from a 99cent store. I have no faith it will last the life of the car or even 3 yrs of constant use. Overall, Still optimistic and still enjoying the car and ride.
Road Warrior, Great in Snow
Bob Quick,09/15/2018
Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
We bought the 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir in February 2018, by September we had 17,000 miles. So have had some time to get to know the car. It is very quiet, capable and comfortable. It is outstanding on the road, handles well in all ice, snow, rain, black ice conditions, as well as on dry road. Evens out the bumps, very comfortable on road trips, ride and noise cancelling are exceptional. It is the least fatiguing car I have ever had, I arrive after 5 to 10 hours of driving relaxed. Averaging almost 27 MPG, have had several tanks that were over 30 MPG. The FWD works great and is more than adequate for most snow conditions. The AWD also works well and is good for snows up to 10-12 inches, over that it gets high centered. It is sure-footed and handling is very measured on icy and wet curves. I should add that my wife likes it much better than her BMW X5. Ride is vastly superior, oh and it burns regular! In short, a very happy owner. Oh be sure to buy the deep rubber all weather mats, they are great. March 2020 update, we now have 2 years diving experince with the car and have logged 51,000 miles. It is without any doubt the best car we have ever owned. Other than routined maintence it has been trouble free, with one exception. In May 2019, after pulling away from a parking lot, the car started to buck and surge llike a bronco. My wife and I were terrified, turned the car off and had it towed to the dealer. They said ithere was programming fix which GM hoped would fix the problem and it largly did. About 5 months later, there was some hesittaion in upshifting on hills at low speeds, once again. They reprogrammed the transmission control module with the lastest software update and there have been no issues since then. Overall, the vehicle is excellent, nimble and controlled when pushing it in tight curves, great highway cruiser. Great predictable handling in the ice and snow conditions of northern Wisconsin. One sugestion for GM, wtith the 20 inch tires, sometimes the snow will build up in the wheelwells. If they could add a heating element to the friont wheelwells, this would eliminate the bounching problem and the need to chop out the accumulated ice and snow. A heating element for the front windshield wipers would be useful as well. These are constructive comments, I love the vehicle and would buy another!
See all 49 reviews of the 2018 Buick Enclave
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Enclave models:

Following Distance Indicator
Uses the radar cruise control system to let the driver know if the Enclave is following the car ahead too closely.
Lane Change and Blind Zone Alert
Alerts drivers of fast-approaching cars in adjacent lanes. Also warns drivers if there's a vehicle in blind spot.
Safety Alert Seat
Warns the driver of a lane departure or imminent collision by vibrating the seat in the direction of the threat.

More about the 2018 Buick Enclave

Used 2018 Buick Enclave Overview

The Used 2018 Buick Enclave is offered in the following submodels: Enclave SUV. Available styles include Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Buick Enclave?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Buick Enclave trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir is priced between $37,885 and$47,998 with odometer readings between 15988 and23628 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium is priced between $33,697 and$37,492 with odometer readings between 5874 and30879 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Buick Enclaves are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Buick Enclave for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2018 Enclaves listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,697 and mileage as low as 5874 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Buick Enclave.

